NEW RULES: Cynical Publius BEAUTIFULLY Breaks Down The Traditional D.C. Way Vs. The Trump Way

This weekend, socialist Colombian president Gustavo Petro decided he was feeling froggy and thought he'd have a leap at President Donald Trump by refusing to accept flights from America loaded with Colombian illegals.

As we all know, that showdown didn't even last as long as an NFL playoff game. Trump quickly put Petro on blast using his Truth Social account -- while playing a round of golf -- and threatening Colombia with crippling tariffs, travel bans, and other consequences if they didn't accept the return of the criminals they had exported to the United States under Joe Biden's administration. Soon afterward, Petro backed down so meekly, he even put up his own presidential plane to fly the illegals back to his country ... at his expense.

Talk about bringing a plastic spork to a gunfight. As Val Kilmer's Doc Holliday might say, 'He's no daisy. He's no daisy AT ALL.'

The left in America, deliciously, embarrassed themselves over the confrontation, as they usually do. More importantly, however, the Trump-Petro showdown (if we can even call it that) demonstrated to everyone around the world -- adversaries in particular -- that there is a new sheriff in town and we're playing by HIS rules, not by the rules that have always governed Washington.

Yesterday, Cynical Publius wrote an outstanding breakdown of how traditional Washington has worked in the past versus Trump's rules of engagement. The contrast is amazing.

To fully understand just how remarkable today’s exchange with Colombia was, you need to understand how Washington DC has traditionally worked through these sorts of issues, and the different way it works now under Trump.



I’ll illustrate.



Traditional Approach:



1. Colombia… — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) January 26, 2025

It is a long tweet, but worth reading every word. Here is the full text of the two approaches:

Traditional Approach:

1. Colombia announces it will not take our repatriation flights.

2. On Monday, the State Department convenes an interagency task force with DoD, NSC, DEA, INS, ICE, Commerce, Treasury and Homeland Security.

3. The task force meets for four days and develops a position paper.

4. The position paper is rejected by the Secretary of State, who is unhappy that insufficient equity considerations are built into the process.

5. The task force reconvenes a week later to redevelop three new, equity-centric courses of action and create a new position paper.

6. The process is delayed a week because Washington DC gets three inches of snow.

7. SecState approves the new position paper for interagency circulation, and considerable input is received from the heads of other departments so the task force must reconvene.

8. The original three proposed responsive courses of action are scrapped in favor of a new, fourth course of action that achieves the worst aspects of the three prior courses of action but satisfies the interagency.

9. Someone in State who disagrees leaks to the Washington Post, who writes a story about how ineffective the Presidential administration is.

10. The White House Chief of Staff sets up a session three days later to brief the President, who approves the new fourth course of action.

11. Over a month after the issue is first raised, the State Department Public Affairs Officer holds a press conference announcing that Colombia has agreed to try to send fewer criminals into the US and everyone declares victory.



Trump Approach:

1. Colombia announces it will not take our repatriation flights.

2. After a par-5 third hole where he goes one under par, Trump uses his iPhone to post on social media as to how the USA will destroy Colombia’s economy if they do not do what the USA demands.

3. By the time Trump gets to the par-4 sixth hole, Colombia’s President has agreed to repatriate all the illegal Colombians in his own plane, which he will pay for.

4. Trump finishes three under par and goes to the clubhouse for a Diet Coke where he posts a gangsta AI image of himself and the new FAFO Doctrine.

5. Winning.



See the difference? It’s called LEADERSHIP.

BOOMITY.

This isn't just an indictment of the past four years under Biden (though it is that too), it is an indictment of the entire D.C. and Foggy Bottom establishment swamp. And they deserve every bit of it. Because those first 11 points are sadly accurate.

As The Daily Wire's Ben Shapiro pointed out today, there will be many complex foreign policy issues that will confront Trump during his second term in office. The standoff with Colombia was NOT one of them. And Trump treated it as such.

Vice President J.D. Vance agreed with every word of Cynical Publius' comparison.

And Vance is cut from the same mold as Trump, as CBS 'journalist' Margaret Brennan learned to her misfortune on Sunday. So is border czar Tom Homan, as NBC News found out the hard way.

If these are the new rules under Trump 2.0, we are on board with every bit of it.

Check out this post... it perfectly encapsulates just how different things are now that Trump is in charge.



Our president is the original FAFO gangster! https://t.co/ltUmvW2Ed8 pic.twitter.com/KULMymTaB4 — El Fuzzo (@NWFuzz) January 27, 2025

Cool fedora. Trump should start wearing one of those every time he meets with or talks about a foreign leader trying to balk him.

Cynical Publius added a brief coda to the tweet above which dragged the horrible Alex Vindman.

...and just a reminder....



One of the major complaints that LTC (Ret.) Alexander "Chow Thief" Vindman had about Trump was that he "went against the interagency." — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) January 27, 2025

That's why disgraced former national security 'experts' and the dead legacy media hate Trump. But it is why America loves him the second time around.

This, far more so than his slightly right of center political leanings, is why the managerial state hates Trump. To it, procedure and protocol are everything and are infinitely more important than outcome. Trump, whatever his failings, is nothing if not a man who acts decisively. https://t.co/MBKviddNve — James Michael (@RealJayMikes) January 27, 2025

Trump is focused on results. Anyone in D.C. who wants to fret over 'process' can get in line or get out of the way.

By the 8th hole pic.twitter.com/NzBRlYXe1U — Itchy Wombat (@itchywombat9) January 26, 2025

HAHAHAHA.

Petro did try to save face after he backed down, with a rambling, incoherent statement where he called Americans 'white slavers,' but there was no denying that Trump made the Colombian president his personal ... ahem ... 'female dog.'

THIS. IS. AMAZING.



The Left wants to wail and gnash their teeth because Trump was golfing. I even said to my BF "there's no way he's taking time off of Presidenting to just golf." He's making deals and working. I was right.



So nice having an Actual Leader™ in office. — Red Floridian (@aykmwt) January 27, 2025

Wailing and gnashing their teeth is about all the left has left.

You might think this is meant to be a parody, but it's not. This is *exactly* how things used to work. https://t.co/ZVMnYNc5Q6 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) January 27, 2025

That's what made the tweet so great. It wasn't just the part about Trump's rules, it was the spot-n description of how Washington used to operate.

My wife feels really sorry for all the people who don't get it. We have the best leader we have in living memory, bar none, but some among us are not filled with joy, because they do not see it.

Such is a gentle heart of a woman.

Me?

I like the way Korben Dallas negotiates. https://t.co/FLDJOK0BnA pic.twitter.com/UD7wET82Lo — John Wright (@johncwright2001) January 27, 2025

LOL. Donald 'Korben Dallas' Trump. We love that.

The Trump Doctrine -- FAFO https://t.co/CCUGY3QIw3 — SowellFood (@SowellFood) January 27, 2025

They never enjoy the 'FO' part of that game, do they? Maybe during Trump's new administration, they will finally learn not to start playing the 'FA' part.

How it used to be done vs how it should be done. Americans are tired of the red tape and hoops to jump through. Just get it done. https://t.co/k2CPoaxbNL — Bill (@MaxGreyCat) January 27, 2025

Trump should have Larry the Cable Guy announce his new doctrine for him.





This is beautifully said. It's the American Executive exercising his power without guilt or regret. It was always a possibility, and we're finally seeing it again. — Wickedpissah (@stankadin) January 26, 2025

It feels great to be back, doesn't it, America?

Establishment Washington better get the memo. As Shapiro said, there will be issues that cannot be handled this quickly or decisively. But it's wonderful to have a leader in the Oval Office again who doesn't try to turn a simple problem into a complex one just because 'that's the way it's always been done.'

Well, as Trump showed over the weekend, it's not the way it's done now. Not anymore.