BOOM: Donald Trump Puts the SQUEEZE on Colombia After Their President Refuse Flights of Illegals

Earlier today, we told you how Colombian president Gustavo Petro refused American flights full of Colombian nationals who were in America illegally.

Matt Gaetz and others DECIMATED President Petro over it.

Advertisement

But the pain is just beginning for Colombia:

BREAKING: President Trump just announced retaliatory measures against Colombia for rejecting repatriation flights!



FAFO pic.twitter.com/ekdwPY3kG1 — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) January 26, 2025

Let's go.

This has to be a sterner warning to the wider world: your criminals are coming home and don't you dare try to stop us.

Colombia needs to take their citizens back and be grateful for our tourism and not piss off President Trump. That is not a wise choice to make right now. — Tank Sturnoss (@tank_sturnoss) January 26, 2025

All of this.

The baddassery of America is back and it is absolutely glorious.



We were always the big dog in the world, it's great we are finally acting like it. — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) January 26, 2025

It's SO nice to have someone back in charge.

Great move by President Trump, showing strength and leadership on the world stage.



Colombia should respect our sovereignty and cooperate with repatriation efforts.



FAFO indeed, looking forward to seeing the details of these retaliatory measures. — Stop Socialist Tyranny (@endlibtyranny) January 26, 2025

Trump needs to make it clear this will be the policy for every nation that tries to do what Colombia just did.

"You know Co-lumbia, they said they didn't want to do it. They said that they didn't want to do it. Well, there's a little thing that they call F-A-F-O."



"Can anybody tell me what F-A-F-O means?!"



"Well, Co-lumbia is going to find out very shortly..."



"A very short time." pic.twitter.com/LgxsOo7OAo — krassensteinparody (@krassenparody) January 26, 2025

Perfection.

Affecting not just Columbia, but the leaders AND their families. 💪 https://t.co/JNolgOWPX7 pic.twitter.com/lpMvedqY0M — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) January 26, 2025

Make. It. Hurt.

Why would a country like Colombia not want to welcome their citizens back?



Unless… https://t.co/CZaSSk2TXZ — Nate (@natehend86) January 26, 2025

Right.

And if Colombia doesn't want them, why would America?

We're SO happy to see them.

DJT is not f**king around here, it is America first now 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 https://t.co/tfKzbOIIPR — Ryan (@Ry_Stine2) January 26, 2025

He is not. And we love to see it.