BOOM: Donald Trump Puts the SQUEEZE on Colombia After Their President Refuse Flights of Illegals

Earlier today, we told you how Colombian president Gustavo Petro refused American flights full of Colombian nationals who were in America illegally.
Matt Gaetz and others DECIMATED President Petro over it.
But the pain is just beginning for Colombia:
BREAKING: President Trump just announced retaliatory measures against Colombia for rejecting repatriation flights!— Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) January 26, 2025
FAFO pic.twitter.com/ekdwPY3kG1
Let's go.
This has to be a sterner warning to the wider world: your criminals are coming home and don't you dare try to stop us.
Colombia needs to take their citizens back and be grateful for our tourism and not piss off President Trump. That is not a wise choice to make right now.— Tank Sturnoss (@tank_sturnoss) January 26, 2025
All of this.
The baddassery of America is back and it is absolutely glorious.— Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) January 26, 2025
We were always the big dog in the world, it's great we are finally acting like it.
It's SO nice to have someone back in charge.
Great move by President Trump, showing strength and leadership on the world stage.— Stop Socialist Tyranny (@endlibtyranny) January 26, 2025
Colombia should respect our sovereignty and cooperate with repatriation efforts.
FAFO indeed, looking forward to seeing the details of these retaliatory measures.
Trump needs to make it clear this will be the policy for every nation that tries to do what Colombia just did.
"You know Co-lumbia, they said they didn't want to do it. They said that they didn't want to do it. Well, there's a little thing that they call F-A-F-O."— krassensteinparody (@krassenparody) January 26, 2025
"Can anybody tell me what F-A-F-O means?!"
"Well, Co-lumbia is going to find out very shortly..."
"A very short time." pic.twitter.com/LgxsOo7OAo
Perfection.
Affecting not just Columbia, but the leaders AND their families. 💪 https://t.co/JNolgOWPX7 pic.twitter.com/lpMvedqY0M— Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) January 26, 2025
Make. It. Hurt.
Why would a country like Colombia not want to welcome their citizens back?— Nate (@natehend86) January 26, 2025
Unless… https://t.co/CZaSSk2TXZ
Right.
And if Colombia doesn't want them, why would America?
Damn. Mean tweets are back! https://t.co/nC3dkPfwaW— Corvaie𝕏 (@Corvaiex) January 26, 2025
We're SO happy to see them.
DJT is not f**king around here, it is America first now 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 https://t.co/tfKzbOIIPR— Ryan (@Ry_Stine2) January 26, 2025
He is not. And we love to see it.
