Now That Joe Biden's Gone, The Economist Is TOTES Concerned About POTUS 'Responsibly'...
Popular President: CNN ‘Journo’ Visibly Upset Voters Are Warming Up to Trump and...
YEEESSSS! Trump Brings the House Down in Vegas With Proposal to Send IRS...
Vice President JD Vance: 'Americans Ought to Expect More Out of Their Federal...
They're Fired! Inspector Generals Lose Their Jobs and Democrats Lose Their Minds
Fed Employees Plotting to RUIN the Government for Trump Making them Return to...
JD Vance SHUTS Margaret Brennan DOWN for Trying the 'Groceries are Expensive' Gotcha...
'Do NOT F**k With Us': Matt Gaetz and Others DECIMATE Colombian President Refusing...
VIP
Twitchy's Amazing, CRAZY Week in Review (Trump Kicks A*s, AOC's Nazi Email, and...
Bro, Just Take the L! Adam Schiff's Terrible, Horrible, Very BAD Pardon Just...
Accidental ENDORSEMENT? LOL! John Brennan SPILLS the Beans Ranting and RAGING About Tulsi...
Kevin Sorbo DROPS Herculean-Sized TRUTH Bomb on Lefty Asking DUMB Question About Trump...
Scott Jennings Takes Ron Howard APART in 2 Words (and 2 Receipts) for...
VIP
Federal Workers Shocked to Learn They're Not Royalty and Forced by Trump to...

BOOM: Donald Trump Puts the SQUEEZE on Colombia After Their President Refuse Flights of Illegals

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  2:15 PM on January 26, 2025
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Earlier today, we told you how Colombian president Gustavo Petro refused American flights full of Colombian nationals who were in America illegally.

Matt Gaetz and others DECIMATED President Petro over it.

Advertisement

But the pain is just beginning for Colombia:

Let's go.

This has to be a sterner warning to the wider world: your criminals are coming home and don't you dare try to stop us.

All of this.

It's SO nice to have someone back in charge.

Trump needs to make it clear this will be the policy for every nation that tries to do what Colombia just did.

Recommended

Popular President: CNN ‘Journo’ Visibly Upset Voters Are Warming Up to Trump and His America First Agenda
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Perfection.

Make. It. Hurt.

Right.

And if Colombia doesn't want them, why would America?

We're SO happy to see them.

He is not. And we love to see it.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION SANCTIONS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Popular President: CNN ‘Journo’ Visibly Upset Voters Are Warming Up to Trump and His America First Agenda
Warren Squire
YEEESSSS! Trump Brings the House Down in Vegas With Proposal to Send IRS Agents to the Border
Grateful Calvin
JD Vance SHUTS Margaret Brennan DOWN for Trying the 'Groceries are Expensive' Gotcha and DAMN (Watch)
Sam J.
Fed Employees Plotting to RUIN the Government for Trump Making them Return to the Office and ... OK? LOL!
Sam J.
'Do NOT F**k With Us': Matt Gaetz and Others DECIMATE Colombian President Refusing to Take Illegals BACK
Sam J.
Scott Jennings Takes Ron Howard APART in 2 Words (and 2 Receipts) for Suggesting Trump Appoint Lefty TOOL
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Popular President: CNN ‘Journo’ Visibly Upset Voters Are Warming Up to Trump and His America First Agenda Warren Squire
Advertisement