X User Loser: Colombia President Reposts His ‘L’ on Social Media and Quickly Unposts It

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  12:22 AM on January 27, 2025
Twitchy

The President of Colombia thought he could go toe to toe with President Donald Trump. It didn’t go well for him. Now, he’s been handed a huge ‘L.’ First, he refused to let planes land in his country which were full of his citizens who had been living in America. Trump quickly threatened tariffs and other sanctions and then BOOM, he caved. The humiliation wasn’t over. He then reposted the White House Press Secretary’s release detailing his ‘L’ before quickly unposting it. Guess the guy’s a glutton for punishment.

Here’s more.

It was a quick and easy diplomatic victory to kick off Trump’s new term. Posters are wondering who’s next.

Trump threatened to impose tariffs on Colombia, something we were told by ‘experts’ wouldn’t work. So, of course they worked.

You knew commenters were going to celebrate the occasion with memes.

Trump has now firmly established he is serious about ending illegal immigration and deporting illegal aliens back to their homelands. Other countries most likely will fall in line. That’s a big ‘W’ for America.

