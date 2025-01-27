X User Loser: Colombia President Reposts His ‘L’ on Social Media and Quickly Unposts It

The President of Colombia thought he could go toe to toe with President Donald Trump. It didn’t go well for him. Now, he’s been handed a huge ‘L.’ First, he refused to let planes land in his country which were full of his citizens who had been living in America. Trump quickly threatened tariffs and other sanctions and then BOOM, he caved. The humiliation wasn’t over. He then reposted the White House Press Secretary’s release detailing his ‘L’ before quickly unposting it. Guess the guy’s a glutton for punishment.

Here’s more.

The President of Colombia retweeted his L then unretweeted it 😂 pic.twitter.com/L2KrpDovyM — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 27, 2025

Don’t mess with the USA! 💪🏻🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/j82t4Xarkw — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 27, 2025

Colombia has bent the knee and accepted all of Trump’s terms to accept their returned illegals



Sanctions will be paused for now



The Trump Effect🔥 — Crazy Vibes (@CrazyVibes_1) January 27, 2025

It was a quick and easy diplomatic victory to kick off Trump’s new term. Posters are wondering who’s next.

Trump’s international scoreboard: 1-0.



Who’s the next contender about to take an L? — Crazy Vibes (@CrazyVibes_1) January 27, 2025

Perfect example of finding out the Trump administration will not allow another country to dictate how we will handle our illegals problem. — Eric Pistey (@shawnpisteySC) January 27, 2025

told you, Colombia severely overrated their power trying to go head to head with THE USA bahahaha — Beam 🌟 (@ItsBeamm) January 27, 2025

they got humbled real quick. — J (@NotThisTimeSS) January 27, 2025

Trump threatened to impose tariffs on Colombia, something we were told by ‘experts’ wouldn’t work. So, of course they worked.

I was told tariffs don’t work. Was I misled again? lol 😂 — Amplifier (@fore_bears) January 27, 2025

Tariffs always work. You hit em where their pockets are and they’ll get moving quick! — The American (@AmericanGreatns) January 27, 2025

You knew commenters were going to celebrate the occasion with memes.

FAFO Class 101



Instructor: President Trump



Class Dismissed... pic.twitter.com/FjXsLrmKGw — Doc... (@JHHolliday3) January 27, 2025

This is what winning looks like. The next four years are going to be epic. pic.twitter.com/PGIHTVv1UN — Uri Blago🇮🇱 (@UriBlago_v2) January 27, 2025

Another L but this one is bigger pic.twitter.com/yinvVKE6oB — 50 Trump (@Real50Trump) January 27, 202

Nooooobody thought this thing was going to move as fast as it has



Not even a full week and dude has planes ✈️ flying every which way returning lost items that don’t belong to us.



Absolutely kicking a** 👍👍 — Shankapotamus99 (@Shankapotamus91) January 27, 2025

Trump has now firmly established he is serious about ending illegal immigration and deporting illegal aliens back to their homelands. Other countries most likely will fall in line. That’s a big ‘W’ for America.