Popular President: CNN ‘Journo’ Visibly Upset Voters Are Warming Up to Trump and His America First Agenda

It’s a ‘journalistic’ nightmare - a Republican doing well despite your ‘news’ network’s daily barrage of lies. This latest instance is the WORST possible nightmare because the Republican is President Donald Trump and it’s his second term in office. Did we mention his popularity is growing? CNN is grappling with this reality as the ‘news’ channel fades into irrelevance. Still, it’s hysterical to witness.

Take a look. (WATCH)

🇺🇸CNN: THIS IS A VERY DIFFERENT TRUMP AND THE AMERICAN PUBLIC KNOWS



“This is a very different Donald Trump.



He's leading a very different administration in the way he's attacking things, and the American public is very much more in line with him than they were at any point… pic.twitter.com/1RcuIRiFxj — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) January 26, 2025

There seems to be some disagreement and about whether this is a different Trump than we had before. Let’s hear everyone out, there’s room for nuance.

Changing their tune CNN...? Well, Trump isn't different. You are seeing him now from a different angle. — Andi B&W Ⓜ️ (@andiblue112) January 26, 2025

Hes very different. Now he seems more in control. First term he held back by bad media coverage and bad advisors. Now he seems not to care about media and those bad advisors are gone. I wish he'd done this 1st term. But I doubt many would of trusted him as they do now — BSAnnon54 (@bsannon54) January 26, 2025

He is different. He has gained experience and his approaching it completely different. — Paul Wilder (@Bigdaddee33) January 26, 2025

4 years of being a political target makes a businessman know how to play a political game.

They are afraid that he is quickly mastering it. — Bud Bas (@BudBas88) January 26, 2025

The funniest part of the video is definitely Kate Bolduan’s incredulous reaction to the facts being presented to her. Calm down, Kate!

She is not wanting to let go of the narrative.. — Senator Beauregard Claghorn (@SenBeauClaghorn) January 26, 2025

Look how annoyed @KateBolduan is by the FACTS! 🤣 — Laura (@999GGGhost1) January 26, 2025

I loved when he doubled down and said “Kate Baldwin.” 🙌🇺🇸 — WSmiles (@wsmiles) January 26, 2025

Her voice went up 77 octaves. 😂 — Gaeta1986 🍊 (@jameslaura86) January 26, 2025

lol, why’s she hating the facts so much — ScottMorgan (@ScottMo01568252) January 26, 2025

“I hAvE a hARd tIMe bELieViNg this!” She shrieks — Dr. Curtis Spicoli (@curtisspicoli9) January 26, 2025

The way her voice goes high and screechy is priceless. What a pro 😂 — 🌟Lite Brite🌟 (@LiteBriteLite) January 26, 2025

Notice how their body language and tone indicate that the public & voters are a separate body from themselves? — Brian Hund 🎙 Libertarian since ‘92 (@brianhund) January 26, 2025

It seems every commenter wanted to weigh-in on irate Kate.

She obviously thinks highly of herself in comparison — Donnybrook@Rudolpho (@lynne_motyka) January 26, 2025

It’s so obvious to me that she lives in a bubble. A rich progressive Democrat who talks only to other rich progressive Democrats. She will not go talk to the people she wants to help. She will go home and her bottle of expensive wine will tell her that she’s right. — BabbleBee (@ThankElon) January 26, 2025

Yes, ‘journalists’ live in a bubble and it’s only going to get thicker. They’ll never understand Trump’s growing popularity among American voters.

Our country was definitely starved for a real President.

The alignment with Trump in his new era proves that Americans are ready for firm leadership. — Jacob (@jacob_w_palmer) January 26, 2025

All it took was for the America to nearly crumble for the independent voter to say enough.



They finally saw the cliff we were headed for and abruptly jerked the wheel to the right as we approached the edge.



Thank you, everyone that finally saw the light. — The Sarcastic Republican (@sieze2day) January 26, 2025

Not even a full seven days in and voters are already seeing what Trump can accomplish. We thank those independent voters (and even some awakened Democrats) who saw where our country was going under Democrat and establishment Republican ‘leadership.’ You helped pull our nation off of the precipice. Now, let’s keep shocking the Kates of our nation.