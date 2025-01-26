BOOM: Donald Trump Puts the SQUEEZE on Colombia After Their President Refuse Flights...
Popular President: CNN ‘Journo’ Visibly Upset Voters Are Warming Up to Trump and His America First Agenda

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  2:30 PM on January 26, 2025
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

It’s a ‘journalistic’ nightmare - a Republican doing well despite your ‘news’ network’s daily barrage of lies. This latest instance is the WORST possible nightmare because the Republican is President Donald Trump and it’s his second term in office. Did we mention his popularity is growing? CNN is grappling with this reality as the ‘news’ channel fades into irrelevance. Still, it’s hysterical to witness.

Take a look. (WATCH)

There seems to be some disagreement and about whether this is a different Trump than we had before. Let’s hear everyone out, there’s room for nuance.

The funniest part of the video is definitely Kate Bolduan’s incredulous reaction to the facts being presented to her. Calm down, Kate!

It seems every commenter wanted to weigh-in on irate Kate.

Yes, ‘journalists’ live in a bubble and it’s only going to get thicker. They’ll never understand Trump’s growing popularity among American voters.

Our country was definitely starved for a real President.

Not even a full seven days in and voters are already seeing what Trump can accomplish. We thank those independent voters (and even some awakened Democrats) who saw where our country was going under Democrat and establishment Republican ‘leadership.’ You helped pull our nation off of the precipice. Now, let’s keep shocking the Kates of our nation.

Tags: CNN DONALD TRUMP JOURNALISM JOURNALISTS MEDIA POLLING

