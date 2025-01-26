LOL: Check Out How Poorly These Leftist Posts on Colombia Aged

Democrats are so used to the U.S. being weak over the past four years that they're not quite ready for what it looks like when an American President shows the leaders of other countries who is in charge. Especially those countries that disrespect our immigration laws and flood our borders with illegal drugs.

Trump is no match for Colombia. They will whoop his ass. https://t.co/YRIyrmWUS7 — Morgan J. Freeman (@mjfree) January 26, 2025

That aged well, Morgan.

BREAKING: Get ready for the price of gas and coffee to rise…. Trump says he will implement 25 to 50% tariffs on all Colombian imports as retaliation for them not accepting immigrants. pic.twitter.com/7WtZqwZuq5 — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) January 26, 2025

Leftists are always so quick to accept defeat. You'd think they'd understand by now that foreign leftists are cut from the same cloth.

Colombia's prez just shared a post from a U.S. rep who makes a potato look like Einstein. 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/VGXbkDjs2S — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) January 26, 2025

Aren't these the same people who would 'gladly pay more in taxes' for whatever socialist fever dream they're currently foisting on the American people? If the latte liberals have to pay a bit more for a while until Colombia understands their position in the pecking order, so be it.

Trump’s tariffs on Colombia are going to make the products you buy MORE EXPENSIVE! pic.twitter.com/rSfQT1auuk — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) January 26, 2025

Harry had very little to say about the price of products when he was accepting that sweet, sweet Democrat influencer cash as grocery bills skyrocketed under Biden.

The president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, announced that he will not allow U.S. military planes carrying Colombian migrants to land in Colombia.



🍿 pic.twitter.com/mR08RnSy7L — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) January 26, 2025

You might want to order the small popcorn, Art.

Trump publicly spanking Colombia is the way it’s done. Fantastic — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) January 26, 2025

The world needs to know we're not going to be disrespected any longer.

The United States is not the dumping ground for your worst actors or harmful drugs.

Respect our laws. Allow good people who love America to immigrate legally. Do those things, and we'll be just fine.

What Trump just did to Colombia is one of the most savage things a president has ever done.



It took less than an hour for their president to not only bend the knee, but offer his presidential plane to conduct repatriations flights.



Incredible. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) January 26, 2025

Like any good leftist, Petro is going to pretend he's winning this.

🚨 #BREAKING UPDATE: Colombian President Petro announces 50% tariff on American goods, says Trump's economic and diplomatic "blockade" does not "scare" him.



"If you know anyone stubborn, that's me. I will die for my principles... I resist you."



Petro released a lengthy… pic.twitter.com/Mb2IZVd1RO — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 26, 2025

If that isn't a perfect picture of the inflated view leftists have of themselves, we don't know what is.

Let's see how that works out for him.

Colombia vs Trump pic.twitter.com/eWRy9f7flV — Matt’s Idea Shop (@MattsIdeaShop) January 26, 2025

This isn't hard, Gustavo. It's not about you or the majority of your people. It's about accepting the trash we're returning.