Chuck Schumer Is Saddened the Left-Wing Vandals Democrats Love Finally Hit a Business...
DISHONEST: Check Out How Much Time WaPo Gave Steven Cheung to Respond to...
Dawn of Deportations: ICE Makes Morning Illegal Alien Arrests in Democrat Sanctuary City...
Not Our Problem: Haitian Leader Says Trump's Policies Will Be Catastrophic for His...
Democrats Suddenly Realize Eggs Are Expensive Days After Biden’s Exit
J.D. Vance Drops a TRUTH BOMB on U.S. Catholic Bishops Over Immigration Opposition
Race-Baiting Grifter Al Sharpton Becomes the Spokesperson for Costco’s Discriminatory DEI...
They Really Mean It THIS Time! New Yorker Says Trump Is a Fascist...
Party Crashers: DEA and ICE Take Nearly 50 Tren de Aragua Gang Members...
Shot Across the Bow: Trump Warns Teachers Who Push Trans Ideology on Kids...
Mobilized Military: ‘Border Czar’ Tom Homan Easily Slams Martha Raddatz’s Fake Deportation...
'When a Republican Is in Charge': Erick Erickson Invokes the 'Erickson Rule of...
Trump WINS! Colombian President Does an ABOUT FACE on Accepting Their Illegal Immigrants
Now That Joe Biden's Gone, The Economist Is TOTES Concerned About POTUS 'Responsibly'...

LOL: Check Out How Poorly These Leftist Posts on Colombia Aged

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  8:40 PM on January 26, 2025
meme

Democrats are so used to the U.S. being weak over the past four years that they're not quite ready for what it looks like when an American President shows the leaders of other countries who is in charge. Especially those countries that disrespect our immigration laws and flood our borders with illegal drugs.

Advertisement

That aged well, Morgan.

Leftists are always so quick to accept defeat. You'd think they'd understand by now that foreign leftists are cut from the same cloth.

Aren't these the same people who would 'gladly pay more in taxes' for whatever socialist fever dream they're currently foisting on the American people? If the latte liberals have to pay a bit more for a while until Colombia understands their position in the pecking order, so be it.

Recommended

Not Our Problem: Haitian Leader Says Trump's Policies Will Be Catastrophic for His Nation
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Harry had very little to say about the price of products when he was accepting that sweet, sweet Democrat influencer cash as grocery bills skyrocketed under Biden.

You might want to order the small popcorn, Art.

The world needs to know we're not going to be disrespected any longer.

The United States is not the dumping ground for your worst actors or harmful drugs.

Respect our laws. Allow good people who love America to immigrate legally. Do those things, and we'll be just fine.

Like any good leftist, Petro is going to pretend he's winning this.

Advertisement

If that isn't a perfect picture of the inflated view leftists have of themselves, we don't know what is.

Let's see how that works out for him.

This isn't hard, Gustavo. It's not about you or the majority of your people. It's about accepting the trash we're returning.

Tags: ILLEGAL ALIENS IMMIGRATION TARIFFS TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Not Our Problem: Haitian Leader Says Trump's Policies Will Be Catastrophic for His Nation
Amy Curtis
J.D. Vance Drops a TRUTH BOMB on U.S. Catholic Bishops Over Immigration Opposition
Amy Curtis
DISHONEST: Check Out How Much Time WaPo Gave Steven Cheung to Respond to ICE Story Inquiry
Amy Curtis
Democrats Suddenly Realize Eggs Are Expensive Days After Biden’s Exit
FuzzyChimp
Dawn of Deportations: ICE Makes Morning Illegal Alien Arrests in Democrat Sanctuary City of Los Angeles
Warren Squire
Party Crashers: DEA and ICE Take Nearly 50 Tren de Aragua Gang Members Into Federal Custody
Eric V.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Not Our Problem: Haitian Leader Says Trump's Policies Will Be Catastrophic for His Nation Amy Curtis
Advertisement