What Did He SAY? Twitter Has Some Fun Captioning Barron Trump's Moment With Joe Biden

Whew! Yesterday was a day, wasn't it? A great day for America.

We're so overwhelmed with all of the outstanding moments from Donald Trump's inauguration, it's difficult to pick a favorite. His 'Golden Age of America' speech had patriots standing up and cheering, but then he may have topped that by going to Capital One Arena and signing executive order after executive order, erasing many of Joe Biden's destructive policies (and throwing pens into the crowd like a rock star with guitar picks). Then he went back to the White House and signed even MORE orders, most prominently pardoning and freeing more than 1,500 January 6 political prisoners targeted by Biden and Merrick Garland's lawfare.

We could get used to all this winning. We may even need to enjoy a nice vacation in the Gulf of America.

There were some heartwarming moments as well, including J.D. Vance's adorable children and Carrie Underwood absolutely ROCKING an a cappella version of 'America the Beautiful'.

But if we're here for anything at Twitchy, we're here to have some fun (while also owning the libs, of course). Last night, Twitter seized on a moment from earlier in the day when Barron Trump -- who we think stands at approximately nine feet tall -- walked over to shake the hand of FORMER President (allegedly) Joe Biden.

Don't you just love being able to use that adjective next to Biden's name?

It was a pure class move from the youngest Trump son, who certainly seems like his parents raised him properly.

When Twitter got a hold of it, however, it turned into a hilarious caption contest.

Big credit to AG for the AC/DC song to accompany the clip.

And when you ask Twitter a question like that, it's bound to result in comedy gold, especially with everyone still feeling the fresh elation of a new day in America with Trump's second term in office.

Here are some of our favorites:

HA. Barron does have a little of that Michael Corleone look to him, doesn't he? And Biden is kind of a goof like Fredo.

That wasn't the only reference to The Godfather.

Yesterday, Barron settled all family business. Nothing personal, Joey.

The Godfather wasn't the only movie people thought of, though.

“Hello, my name is Barron Trump. You tried to kill my father. Prepare to die.” pic.twitter.com/2q5k47OXmM — Nathan Zempel (@natezempel) January 21, 2025

Has anyone checked to see if Joe Biden has six fingers on his right hand? Might be worth investigating.

Get him, Barron Drago!

We could totally see that. He's had to live with what they tried to do to his father since he was a child. We're not sure he's ready to forgive and forget.

And no one could blame him for holding a grudge.

Whatever he said, many people noticed something about the look on Biden's face after Barron spoke to him.

I don’t know what Barron said



But it wiped the child sniffing grin right off Biden’s face https://t.co/iyI5pGEMOF — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) January 21, 2025

It sure did. Here is the exchange in four screenshots.

Those images and Biden's changed expression remind us of the line Val Kilmer's Doc Holliday delivered near the end of Tombstone: 'Why, Johnny Ringo ... you look like somebody just walked over your grave.'

As a lip reader, Biden says, “Young man.”



Barron’s lips then move to say only two words: “You’re done.” https://t.co/25d65GADTu — Eli Steele (@Hebro_Steele) January 21, 2025

We're not lip readers so we can't confirm that, but it would be awesome if accurate.

That would be outstanding too. Biden has a LOT to answer for.

LOL. A little less likely, but we still love it.

“You smell like vaporub and bengay” -Barron — Jordi Lima (@JordiLima) January 21, 2025

And possibly a dirty diaper.

Biden is probably too senile to be aware of all of his crimes, but deep down, we think he knows he's been a bad, bad boy.

“My dad is in control of YOUR secret service detail now.” https://t.co/zf1CcH5XfY — Bushelsandbarrels (@bushelsnbarrels) January 21, 2025

OOF. That's just deadly right there.

The look Barron gives Biden at the end. Priceless. 💥 https://t.co/l8fhSbOP4W — Blue Starr 🇺🇸💫 (@bluestarrfl) January 21, 2025

We could watch (and have watched) that moment over and over again.

The look backward was ICE COLD.

Justice is coming.



Did you see the look 👀 he gave him

over the shoulder look 😎



Someone keeping notes!! — Kelly Jo (@KellyJo514253) January 21, 2025

Perfect. He IS a Trump, after all. That would be fitting.

All kidding aside, as we said above, Barron Trump seems to all appearances like a polite, gracious, and very intelligent young man. (Many people used this moment to predict his future in politics, which would be promising if he decided to go that way, but we prefer to simply let him be a young man and a college student for a while longer, as much as the 18-year-old son of the President can be, anyway.)

So, in all likelihood, what he said to Biden was something appropriately polite and gracious. The changed expression on Biden's face may have just been him forgetting where he was.

It almost doesn't matter what Barron said though.

Because of that stare.

Whoo, boy! That stare spoke a thousand words all on its own, didn't it?