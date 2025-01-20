President Trump (Doesn't that Sound Good) Confirms His Plan to Take Back Control of the Panama Canal

During his Inauguration speech today, President Trump confirmed he intends to take back the Panama Canal.

BREAKING: President Donald Trump declares the U.S. is "taking back" the Panama Canal from Chinese control pic.twitter.com/lqrKSgXzSK — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 20, 2025

Trump contends America should never have given the Panama Canal away as we spent so much money and lost so many lives in service of its construction. Further, he believes the government of Panama has not stood by the spirit of the agreement and it is time America takes it back.

It’s our Canal. So. Yeah. We’re taking it back. — Department of Government Efficiency - TEMU Edition (@DeptOfGovtEffic) January 20, 2025

And Han Zheng, China’s VP is right there lol — LetsGoBFLO (@HistorianUSA1) January 20, 2025

That's the best part! Trump said America did not agree to China controlling the Panama Canal right in front of the Chinese Vice-President. Trump really does not have any cares left to give.

America built the Panama Canal.



Paid for it. Bled for it.



It belongs to America. — Chads Of America (@chadsofamerica) January 20, 2025

It makes sense once you think about it.

Bro invited the Vice President of China to the inauguration just so he could deliver that line in person — Ben Swift (@benkswift) January 20, 2025

It was so epic. He wanted to deliver that line in person.

Trump: "We didn't give the Panama Canal to China, so we are taking it back... " pic.twitter.com/TW3NU2XoED — TheRealTomMato, MBA, BS, AAS (@TheRealTomMato) January 20, 2025

It's true, though.

In college I had a National Review (maybe Weekly Standard?) cover on my dorm room wall with a title that said “We gave up the Panama Canal and we’re going to regret it.” — Karol Markowicz (@karol) January 20, 2025

Karol has always been a legend!

Absolutely True this was a deal that should never been — Panther (@PantherCat10) January 20, 2025

Trump is not playing around.

He stated: “they violated their promise to us and they violated the treaty” — Obiewan Gandalf (@GandalfObiewan) January 20, 2025

That's exactly what he said and he is standing on business.

President Trump is great at that.

