President Trump (Doesn't that Sound Good) Confirms His Plan to Take Back Control of the Panama Canal

justmindy
justmindy  |  1:15 PM on January 20, 2025
Kenny Holston/The New York Times via AP, Pool

During his Inauguration speech today, President Trump confirmed he intends to take back the Panama Canal.

Trump contends America should never have given the Panama Canal away as we spent so much money and lost so many lives in service of its construction. Further, he believes the government of Panama has not stood by the spirit of the agreement and it is time America takes it back.

That's the best part! Trump said America did not agree to China controlling the Panama Canal right in front of the Chinese Vice-President. Trump really does not have any cares left to give.

It makes sense once you think about it.

It was so epic. He wanted to deliver that line in person.

It's true, though.

Karol has always been a legend!

Trump is not playing around.

That's exactly what he said and he is standing on business. 

President Trump is great at that.

Buckle up!

