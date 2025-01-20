America the Beautiful: Carrie Underwood Took One of Today's Few Glitches and Used...
Trump's Radical Pardon Promise: Unleash the J6 Defendants Right Away

justmindy
justmindy  |  3:36 PM on January 20, 2025

It's finally happening! Reports are breaking Trump has immediate plans to pardon J6 Defendants and it seems he will extend the pardons to more defendants than initially believed. 

President Donald Trump is preparing to issue a sweeping series of pardons for defendants charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, including commuting the prison sentences of hundreds of his supporters who have been convicted of violent attacks against law enforcement, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News.

The planned commutations for those who attacked police goes well beyond what many of his allies anticipated he would be prepared to extend to the Jan. 6 defendants -- and paves the way for potentially hundreds of supporters, some sentenced to years behind bars for vicious assaults on police -- to be released in the coming days.

An incoming senior White House official did not immediately respond to a request for comment from ABC News.

This is such fantastic news. It can't happen soon enough. It's crazy that some of the defendants are still waiting for their verdicts four years later. It has been hell for them.

It's only ok when Biden does it.

These people have suffered enough.

Exactly. They have had their lives turned upside down over next to nothing. It's time to end this farce.

Exactly! Biden pardoned people who did way way worse than any J6 defendant. There is no comparison.

They are far more criminal than any J6 Defendant.

Tags: PARDON TRUMP TRUMP ADMINISTRATION J6

