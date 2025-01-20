Trump's Radical Pardon Promise: Unleash the J6 Defendants Right Away

It's finally happening! Reports are breaking Trump has immediate plans to pardon J6 Defendants and it seems he will extend the pardons to more defendants than initially believed.

President Donald Trump is preparing to issue a sweeping series of pardons for defendants charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, including commuting the prison sentences of hundreds of his supporters who have been convicted of violent attacks against law enforcement, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News. The planned commutations for those who attacked police goes well beyond what many of his allies anticipated he would be prepared to extend to the Jan. 6 defendants -- and paves the way for potentially hundreds of supporters, some sentenced to years behind bars for vicious assaults on police -- to be released in the coming days. An incoming senior White House official did not immediately respond to a request for comment from ABC News.

This is such fantastic news. It can't happen soon enough. It's crazy that some of the defendants are still waiting for their verdicts four years later. It has been hell for them.

As of 12 PM EST, presidential pardons are now Bad https://t.co/ecnDDpOQxq — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) January 20, 2025

It's only ok when Biden does it.

After all the blanket pardons Biden released today, Trump can do whatever he wants.. — Feisty Renegade 🗣🙀🙏⚓ (@MsRobotoFL) January 20, 2025

These people have suffered enough.

"violent attacks" - trumped up charges by corrupt DOJ and MPD officials. A lot of pushing and shoving, a few broken windows. Shoving overzealous police officials who wouldn't let people help others who were teargassed, not to mention BEATEN TO DEATH by the same MPD officers.… — CommonSenseIsn'tCommonAnymore (@DCFanFirst) January 20, 2025

Exactly. They have had their lives turned upside down over next to nothing. It's time to end this farce.

Guess he should only pardon family members and murderers of FBI agents like Biden did — Deborah D (@DeborahDou11570) January 20, 2025

Exactly! Biden pardoned people who did way way worse than any J6 defendant. There is no comparison.

Now do Joe Biden pardoning his entire family — Daniel Good (@DanielGood79362) January 20, 2025

They are far more criminal than any J6 Defendant.