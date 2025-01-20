'Never Been Anything Like It!' Trump Signs EOs at Capital One Center and Watch the Pens Fly

Biden Commutes the Sentence of Indigenous Activist Who Killed Two FBI Agents
Doug P.  |  8:10 PM on January 20, 2025
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Here's something you don't see every day in presidential politics!

After being sworn in at the U.S. Capitol earlier today, President Trump went to Capitol One Arena nearby, delivered a speech and then signed several executive orders reversing policies that were put in place by former President Joe Biden (or whoever was making those actual decisions). 

Normally when a president signs executive orders or bills there are other politicians gathered around and they're handed the pens. Trump broke that mold today. 

After signing a bunch of EOs, Trump ran with the "for the people" message by not giving the pens to other politicians, but rather throwing them into the crowd:

Next time Trump should have a t-shirt cannon except for EO pens. 

You've gotta love it! And day one is not even over yet.

