'Never Been Anything Like It!' Trump Signs EOs at Capital One Center and Watch the Pens Fly

Here's something you don't see every day in presidential politics!

After being sworn in at the U.S. Capitol earlier today, President Trump went to Capitol One Arena nearby, delivered a speech and then signed several executive orders reversing policies that were put in place by former President Joe Biden (or whoever was making those actual decisions).

Advertisement

BREAKING: President Trump just signed a flurry of Executive Orders publicly at the Capital One Area including:



-Recision of 78 Biden Era Executive Orders

-Freeze federal regulations

-Freeze on federal hiring

-Federal workers must return to full-time in-person work immediately… pic.twitter.com/Y7eWr6XlOH — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 21, 2025

Normally when a president signs executive orders or bills there are other politicians gathered around and they're handed the pens. Trump broke that mold today.

After signing a bunch of EOs, Trump ran with the "for the people" message by not giving the pens to other politicians, but rather throwing them into the crowd:

There has never been anything like it - signing Executive Orders in front of the people who voted him into office. Unbelievable. And then Trump threw the pens into the crowd. When Trump said he was putting government back into the hands of the people, he appears to have meant it. pic.twitter.com/tlWkL6Pqfm — Lara Logan (@laralogan) January 20, 2025

🚨 Trump now throwing signing pens out to the crowd! pic.twitter.com/DevWSVkS6z — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 20, 2025

Next time Trump should have a t-shirt cannon except for EO pens.

This is the highlight right here.



If you ever wonder why the people love Trump is because he loves the people! He could have given these pens to anyone as a thank you for his campaign. Who else deserves more appreciation than the average person that voted for him!? — Ryan Jacobsen (@Dndbreakfast) January 20, 2025

So much better than handing off to Congressional crones. This is awesome! — Sandy &🐾Edi 🇺🇸🖤💙🖤 (@Ruby3870) January 21, 2025

Not to donors or politicians but to the people. So awesome https://t.co/NKkjOYwwUS — Tim F. Lussier, M.A. (@TimLussier) January 21, 2025

You've gotta love it! And day one is not even over yet.