He Was Sawing Logs, Chief: Biden's NSC Reports He Was 'Monitoring' the Situation in Syria at 11 PM

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:40 AM on December 08, 2024
Twitchy

For the past four years, and especially the past four months, Americans have had a pretty important question on their minds: 'Who, exactly, is running the country right now?' Because it sure as heck isn't the walking zombie with the word POTUS written on his business cards. 

While Biden has been wandering the Brazilian rainforests and storming the beach at ... Rehoboth, Delaware, many have speculated that his former boss Barack Obama is truly the one in charge while others have guessed his elder abusing wife Jill is the one calling the shots. A few have suggested Kamala Harris, but that notion is even more laughable than Biden being the Commander-in-Chief. 

Since the election on November 5, however, one thing has become clear. Forget January 20. For all intents and purposes, Donald Trump is effectively the President right now. This was evident yesterday in France as world leaders flocked to Trump as he attended the re-opening of Notre Dame Cathedral (an event alleged President Biden didn't even bother attending). 

It was even more obvious last night as potentially world-shaking events were unfolding in the Middle East with the fall of the Syrian government. Shortly after 11 PM on the East Coast, Sean Savitt, Jake Sullivan underling and spokesman for Biden's National Security Council, attempted to reassure everyone that Biden was on the situation and 'monitoring events.' 

Joe Biden. Awake at 11  PM. LOL. 

Sorry, Sean. Not a single person was buying that. 

We're not even sure why Savitt bothered sending his tweet. Probably on orders from Sullivan, who has long since stopped caring that no one believes anything he says. 

Twitter let both of them know how ridiculous this idea was. 

By his administration's own admission, Biden is barely functional outside of the hours of 10 AM to 4 PM

By the time the clock strikes 11 at night? He's definitely dreaming of chocolate-chocolate chip and Corn Pop. 

We've seen how bad Biden looks with hat head. We don't even want to imagine him with bed head. 

Given the amount of medications they must administer to him every night, it is very unlikely that anyone could have woken him up even if they wanted to. 

It really is just another slap in the face to Americans that they imagine anyone would have believed this statement. 

Accurate, but we could have done without that mental image, thank you very much. 

We're old enough to remember when Karine Jean-Pierre used to lie to America that 'she couldn't even keep up with Biden' and when Joe Scarborough said that the current Biden is 'the best version of him' (that's a scary thought). 

If this didn't sell back then, did they honestly think anyone would believe it now?

Why does every Biden administration lackey look like they've barely graduated high school? 

Skyler was recording a live TikTok about the unfolding events. 

Even if Biden was awake, someone would have had to explain Syria to him with crayons and picture books. 

They will not be honest in their remaining days. They do not know how. Plus, any truths they tell now will be an admission of all of the lies they've told for the past four years. 

If anything deserves the 'J.D. Vance Face,' it's Biden's NSC spokesman trying to tell us that he was awake last night as Syria fell. 

The actual situation in Syria is very complicated and likely will have a bad outcome, judging by 90 percent of all the other news that comes out of the region. We're not sure how it will end up, but we are certain of two things. 

First, there is zero chance that Joe Biden was awake and 'monitoring' anything last night. 

Secondly, it's time to end the charade. We might as well inaugurate Donald Trump right now. The rest of the world already recognizes that he is the de facto President of the United States. 

Tags: FAKE NEWS JOE BIDEN MIDDLE EAST NATIONAL SECURITY SYRIA

