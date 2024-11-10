Beach Bum Jill? President Joe Biden's Sad Sandy Struggle Ignored By First Lady

Joe Biden is spending his last days as president just like he has for the last three years. No, he's not at the White House - he's at his beach house. With Kamala's trouncing in the past and most of his presidency in the rear-view mirror, Jill and Joe took to the familiar sandy shores of Delaware today. Cameras captured the couple treading to their favorite beach spot.

But like the last few months for Biden, it was a struggle. (WATCH)

Biden is currently battling the sand at his beach house in Delaware.



(The sand is winning) pic.twitter.com/iLu459fStD — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 10, 2024

Yes, the sand was winning and apparently Jill didn't care at all.

Jill is just letting him struggle. — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) November 10, 2024

Why is Jill so horrible and not help him. — 🍊 DEBRA 🍊 (@Debra088) November 10, 2024

Jill is evil as a person can be — Emil Vicale (@emilvicale) November 10, 2024

Wouldn't you think Jill could hold her husband's hand or grab his arm for safetys sake? — PA Gigi (@TerriAd26346926) November 10, 2024

That’s just pathetic. Jill just doesn’t even care he’s about to eat sand at any moment. — C-Dub 🍸🇺🇸 (@Cdub470) November 10, 2024

Jill appears to not even care how the public perceives Joe at this point. Thankfully, his head didn't plant in the sand like this.

Biden if he would have tumbled fully forward: pic.twitter.com/dvyceZzvRy — drefanzor memes (@drefanzor) November 10, 2024

As Biden struggles with being a beachcomber, here comes President-Elect Donald Trump riding into the White House. (WATCH)

Sand Bidens always walk in single-file to hide their numbers 2. — The Hanford Institute 🐶 (@ThiccInstitute) November 10, 2024

Dune references aside, the sand in the hourglass is quickly trickling out for Biden's presidency. Some are even feeling a little sad for Biden. Still, every day is one day closer to Trump's triumphant return.

OMG, aren't we all just glad this guy is soon gone! — Caroline Kliby (@SchnurreZueri) November 10, 2024

Thank god we dont have much longer of this — SalesMan 🇺🇸 (@TRUCK0128) November 10, 2024

I am starting to feel sorry for the guy — Stock Monkey (@Gamma_Monkey) November 10, 2024

You have to feel a little sad for Biden. His handlers should have never let it get to this point. But, that's all history now. Trump takes office in late January, but will meet with Biden at the Oval Office on Wednesday.