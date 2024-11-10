Beach Bum Jill? President Joe Biden's Sad Sandy Struggle Ignored By First Lady

Jim Jordan Absolutely TORCHES Dana Bash in Heated Interview About Free Speech
Warren Squire  |  7:30 PM on November 10, 2024
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Joe Biden is spending his last days as president just like he has for the last three years. No, he's not at the White House - he's at his beach house. With Kamala's trouncing in the past and most of his presidency in the rear-view mirror, Jill and Joe took to the familiar sandy shores of Delaware today. Cameras captured the couple treading to their favorite beach spot.

But like the last few months for Biden, it was a struggle. (WATCH)

Yes, the sand was winning and apparently Jill didn't care at all.

Jill appears to not even care how the public perceives Joe at this point. Thankfully, his head didn't plant in the sand like this.

As Biden struggles with being a beachcomber, here comes President-Elect Donald Trump riding into the White House. (WATCH)

Dune references aside, the sand in the hourglass is quickly trickling out for Biden's presidency. Some are even feeling a little sad for Biden. Still, every day is one day closer to Trump's triumphant return.

You have to feel a little sad for Biden. His handlers should have never let it get to this point. But, that's all history now. Trump takes office in late January, but will meet with Biden at the Oval Office on Wednesday.

