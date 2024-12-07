'This Picture Says It All': There's a Biden NOT in France As Trump Takes Over World Leader Role

The End of ESG? Judge Rejects Target's Bid to Toss Shareholder Pride Backlash...
Doug P.  |  2:13 PM on December 07, 2024
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Earlier we told you that President Elect Donald Trump may as well be sworn into office right now, because he's already playing the part of world leader in France today for the reopening of the Notre Dame Cathedral. The handshakes and body language when Trump met Emmanuel Macron and Volodymyr Zelenskyy (who decided not to dress for the occasion) spoke volumes

Trump also met other world leaders at the reopening and set the stage for the next four years:

As for President Biden, yesterday Karine Jean-Pierre said that he had a "scheduling conflict" and wouldn't be attending the cathedral reopening in France, and apparently the White House doesn't care how that looks: 

There is representation from the Biden family in France today, just not from Joe:

Maybe Joe stayed behind to help prepare a whole bunch of "preemptive pardons" or something. 

It appears they've given up even trying to hide that fact now.

Everybody has the same question...

We have no idea.

OOF!

