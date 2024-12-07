'This Picture Says It All': There's a Biden NOT in France As Trump Takes Over World Leader Role

Earlier we told you that President Elect Donald Trump may as well be sworn into office right now, because he's already playing the part of world leader in France today for the reopening of the Notre Dame Cathedral. The handshakes and body language when Trump met Emmanuel Macron and Volodymyr Zelenskyy (who decided not to dress for the occasion) spoke volumes.

Advertisement

Trump also met other world leaders at the reopening and set the stage for the next four years:

One by one, world leaders rise to greet President Trump.



This is what respect for our President and country looks like.pic.twitter.com/6YKVjWFnqX — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) December 7, 2024

President-elect Trump greets Prince William at Notre Dame Cathedral Re-Opening in Paris, France. pic.twitter.com/D5I8KU3tuy — CSPAN (@cspan) December 7, 2024

As for President Biden, yesterday Karine Jean-Pierre said that he had a "scheduling conflict" and wouldn't be attending the cathedral reopening in France, and apparently the White House doesn't care how that looks:

I know we're long past any more assumptions that Joe Biden is still acting in charge of anything, but it seems weird that our devout Catholic president is not attending this re-opening alongside other world leaders. https://t.co/JPux7bjvp8 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 7, 2024

There is representation from the Biden family in France today, just not from Joe:

Jill, Ed.D., shows up at Notre Dame in Paris after Joe Biden declined to attend.



President Trump is there representing the leadership of the United States instead. pic.twitter.com/UjEaNzQbi6 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 7, 2024

Maybe Joe stayed behind to help prepare a whole bunch of "preemptive pardons" or something.

This picture says it all: Jill Biden was running the show instead of Joe. https://t.co/k3w7W46MNG — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) December 7, 2024

It appears they've given up even trying to hide that fact now.

Ashley and Jill Biden are at the Notre Dame Cathedral with the Macrons.



Where's Joe? Why is Ashley there? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/lAjm0Folhd — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) December 7, 2024

Everybody has the same question...

Where is Joe Biden?



Nurse Jill is with Ashley in France without the 46th President. pic.twitter.com/OgLkT752f2 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) December 7, 2024

We have no idea.

Joe probably went to Notre Dame Stadium in Indiana. — Madison (@Maddytx76) December 7, 2024

OOF!