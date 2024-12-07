Trump's Handshake With Macron in France Makes It Clear 'America Is Back!' (Guess Who Else Showed Up)

If you just arrived on Earth from another planet and observed what's happening in the political scene, you might assume that Donald Trump is currently the President of the United States. There was another such indicator today when the President Elect arrived in France for the Notre Dame Cathedral reopening ceremony:
When Trump arrived French President Emannuel Macron met him, and the handshakes said it all.
America is back! @realDonaldTrump 🤝 Macron. pic.twitter.com/qUBwf2DQ0r— Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) December 7, 2024
So very back!
BACK ON THE GLOBAL STAGE, RIGHT WHERE HE BELONGS!— Dan Scavino Jr.🇺🇸🦅 (@DanScavino) December 7, 2024
44 DAYS⏳#MAGA🇺🇸🦅 pic.twitter.com/r62ha2rpcJ
Please tell us MSNBC had to cover this!
Trump is so the boss he's the one guiding Macron in how to wait for photos 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣— Cristiane# freedom is all 🇺🇸🥰🇮🇱 (@umbilina36) December 7, 2024
The body language speaks volumes, and Trump's not even the president yet (well, not technically).
Zelenskyy was also there to try and talk Trump into being just like Biden:
Dad’s back. https://t.co/4HaIcQwFHL— Kristina Wong 🇺🇸 (@kristina_wong) December 7, 2024
Macron and Zelenskyy certainly seem to know who's in charge now.
Trump is already the President of the United States. https://t.co/lL3joPrM2w— Gordo Stevens (@GordoCDA) December 7, 2024
Recommended
It sure seems that way. Maybe he should just be sworn in right now.
Macron knows who’s the boss https://t.co/ZmXquqmIPK— Tammie McDonald 🇺🇸 (@TammieMcDonal17) December 7, 2024
The White House said Placeholder President Biden didn't attend because of a scheduling conflict."
Reporter: Why isn't the [Devout Catholic] President attending the reopening of Notre Dame?— Media Research Center (@theMRC) December 6, 2024
KJP: Jill Biden will be there but Joe had a scheduling conflict pic.twitter.com/IjB6uKpK5V
Sure, Jan.
