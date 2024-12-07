A Date Which Will Live in Infamy: Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day
Trump's Handshake With Macron in France Makes It Clear 'America Is Back!' (Guess Who Else Showed Up)

Doug P.  |  12:12 PM on December 07, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

If you just arrived on Earth from another planet and observed what's happening in the political scene, you might assume that Donald Trump is currently the President of the United States. There was another such indicator today when the President Elect arrived in France for the Notre Dame Cathedral reopening ceremony:

When Trump arrived French President Emannuel Macron met him, and the handshakes said it all. 

So very back!

Please tell us MSNBC had to cover this!

The body language speaks volumes, and Trump's not even the president yet (well, not technically). 

Zelenskyy was also there to try and talk Trump into being just like Biden: 

Macron and Zelenskyy certainly seem to know who's in charge now.

It sure seems that way. Maybe he should just be sworn in right now.

The White House said Placeholder President Biden didn't attend because of a scheduling conflict."

Sure, Jan.

