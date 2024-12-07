Trump's Handshake With Macron in France Makes It Clear 'America Is Back!' (Guess Who Else Showed Up)

If you just arrived on Earth from another planet and observed what's happening in the political scene, you might assume that Donald Trump is currently the President of the United States. There was another such indicator today when the President Elect arrived in France for the Notre Dame Cathedral reopening ceremony:

Advertisement

When Trump arrived French President Emannuel Macron met him, and the handshakes said it all.

So very back!

BACK ON THE GLOBAL STAGE, RIGHT WHERE HE BELONGS!



44 DAYS⏳#MAGA🇺🇸🦅 pic.twitter.com/r62ha2rpcJ — Dan Scavino Jr.🇺🇸🦅 (@DanScavino) December 7, 2024

Please tell us MSNBC had to cover this!

Trump is so the boss he's the one guiding Macron in how to wait for photos 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Cristiane# freedom is all 🇺🇸🥰🇮🇱 (@umbilina36) December 7, 2024

The body language speaks volumes, and Trump's not even the president yet (well, not technically).

Zelenskyy was also there to try and talk Trump into being just like Biden:

Macron and Zelenskyy certainly seem to know who's in charge now.

Trump is already the President of the United States. https://t.co/lL3joPrM2w — Gordo Stevens (@GordoCDA) December 7, 2024

It sure seems that way. Maybe he should just be sworn in right now.

Macron knows who’s the boss https://t.co/ZmXquqmIPK — Tammie McDonald 🇺🇸 (@TammieMcDonal17) December 7, 2024

The White House said Placeholder President Biden didn't attend because of a scheduling conflict."

Reporter: Why isn't the [Devout Catholic] President attending the reopening of Notre Dame?



KJP: Jill Biden will be there but Joe had a scheduling conflict pic.twitter.com/IjB6uKpK5V — Media Research Center (@theMRC) December 6, 2024

Sure, Jan.