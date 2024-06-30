Never Fear, Fellow Americans! Axios Reports Biden Is 'Dependably Engaged' from 10 am to 4 pm

We're sure this is fine. That our enemies won't take advantage of this news. At all. The media coverage of Biden's poor debate performance has been almost non-stop since Thursday, and the sudden panic on the Left -- after insisting for months Biden was 'sharp as a tack' and videos of him struggling to walk and looking confused are 'cheap fakes' -- has been palpable.
This report won't help, surely.
Yesterday, we told you how the Biden administration officials brush off his 'brain farts'; Axios also dropped this nugget that's sure to have us sleeping soundly at night:
“From 10am to 4pm, Biden is dependably engaged – many of his public events in front of cameras are held within those hours.— Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) June 29, 2024
Outside of that time or while traveling abroad, Biden is more likely to have verbal miscues and become fatigued, aides told Axios.” https://t.co/4qIZpKKgLD
A whole six hours.
As President. Of. The. United. States.
Remember the '3 am phone call' commercial from 2008? You could replay it this election cycle.
International crises rarely break out during banker's hours.
Axios just passes this off as 'two Joe Bidens':
- From 10am to 4pm, Biden is dependably engaged — and many of his public events in front of cameras are held within those hours.
- Outside of that time range or while traveling abroad, Biden is more likely to have verbal miscues and become fatigued, aides told Axios.
Thursday's 90-minute debate began at 9pm ET.
- Afterward, CNN's cameras captured First Lady Jill Biden gingerly helping her husband descend the few stairs by the podium.
Peachy.
For reference: This video clip that’s been circulated by Biden supporters over the past day was filmed at 1:30pm local time. https://t.co/7R621Y4srF— Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) June 29, 2024
The next debate will be at noon. Or something.
Biden suffers from Sundowner's syndrome caused by his dementia. Until Biden is removed from office he ought not to engage with ANYONE after 4PM. The bad news is that our enemies know this. Having a 'morning' president is dangerous. pic.twitter.com/FVaeo2hHdk— @amuse (@amuse) June 29, 2024
Very likely.
And our enemies are definitely paying attention to this.
Who is in charge from 4 pm to 10 am?
He can reliably function 6 hours a day isn’t the message you may think it is.— IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) June 29, 2024
No, it's not.
"verbal miscues" = obvious lies.— JWF (@JammieWF) June 29, 2024
'Just a stutter' or something.
“ many of his public events in front of cameras are held within those hours.”— Douglas Ritz (@douglasritz) June 29, 2024
The Part-Time President.
Bodes so well for us, doesn't it?
When you're explaining why your candidate is not really a vegetable, you're losing https://t.co/EWd1Hel62f— FilmLadd (@FilmLadd) June 29, 2024
And they know it.
https://t.co/u06fCFCiiv pic.twitter.com/A2KSG8PTvw— Flappr (@flapprdotnet) June 29, 2024
Perfect meme.
Here it comes— Sarah (@sarah_wxtx) June 29, 2024
Drip drip drip
We'll make sure nothing important happens outside brunch to Jeopardy hours. https://t.co/5kn1AL6hzm
Good luck with that, Biden administration.
Dude.— The Doctor (@TennantRob) June 29, 2024
At least give me credit for my work. https://t.co/n43RLpA0H8 pic.twitter.com/UdBiSaFgcr
Credit where it's due.
Let’s just hope the White House never gets a 5 PM phone call https://t.co/evsa3wjyBZ— jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) June 29, 2024
Fingers crossed.
These excuses are getting more absurd by the day.— AG (@AGHamilton29) June 29, 2024
Even if this wasn't just an obviously made-up claim, the Presidency also isn't a job that is limited to 10 am - 4 pm. https://t.co/6nZ5QgQRYd
No, it's not. It's a 24/7/365 job.
Be nice if we had a president who was up to the task.
