Never Fear, Fellow Americans! Axios Reports Biden Is 'Dependably Engaged' from 10 am to 4 pm

Amy Curtis  |  8:00 AM on June 30, 2024
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

We're sure this is fine. That our enemies won't take advantage of this news. At all. The media coverage of Biden's poor debate performance has been almost non-stop since Thursday, and the sudden panic on the Left -- after insisting for months Biden was 'sharp as a tack' and videos of him struggling to walk and looking confused are 'cheap fakes' -- has been palpable.

This report won't help, surely.

Yesterday, we told you how the Biden administration officials brush off his 'brain farts'; Axios also dropped this nugget that's sure to have us sleeping soundly at night:

A whole six hours.

As President. Of. The. United. States.

Remember the '3 am phone call' commercial from 2008? You could replay it this election cycle.

International crises rarely break out during banker's hours.

Axios just passes this off as 'two Joe Bidens':

  • From 10am to 4pm, Biden is dependably engaged — and many of his public events in front of cameras are held within those hours.
  • Outside of that time range or while traveling abroad, Biden is more likely to have verbal miscues and become fatigued, aides told Axios.

Thursday's 90-minute debate began at 9pm ET.

Peachy.

The next debate will be at noon. Or something.

Very likely.

And our enemies are definitely paying attention to this.

Who is in charge from 4 pm to 10 am?

No, it's not.

'Just a stutter' or something.

Bodes so well for us, doesn't it?

And they know it.

Perfect meme.

Good luck with that, Biden administration.

Credit where it's due.

Fingers crossed.

No, it's not. It's a 24/7/365 job.

Be nice if we had a president who was up to the task.

