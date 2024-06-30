Never Fear, Fellow Americans! Axios Reports Biden Is 'Dependably Engaged' from 10 am to 4 pm

We're sure this is fine. That our enemies won't take advantage of this news. At all. The media coverage of Biden's poor debate performance has been almost non-stop since Thursday, and the sudden panic on the Left -- after insisting for months Biden was 'sharp as a tack' and videos of him struggling to walk and looking confused are 'cheap fakes' -- has been palpable.

This report won't help, surely.

Yesterday, we told you how the Biden administration officials brush off his 'brain farts'; Axios also dropped this nugget that's sure to have us sleeping soundly at night:

“From 10am to 4pm, Biden is dependably engaged – many of his public events in front of cameras are held within those hours.



Outside of that time or while traveling abroad, Biden is more likely to have verbal miscues and become fatigued, aides told Axios.” https://t.co/4qIZpKKgLD — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) June 29, 2024

A whole six hours.

As President. Of. The. United. States.

Remember the '3 am phone call' commercial from 2008? You could replay it this election cycle.

International crises rarely break out during banker's hours.

Axios just passes this off as 'two Joe Bidens':

From 10am to 4pm, Biden is dependably engaged — and many of his public events in front of cameras are held within those hours.

Outside of that time range or while traveling abroad, Biden is more likely to have verbal miscues and become fatigued, aides told Axios. Thursday's 90-minute debate began at 9pm ET. Afterward, CNN's cameras captured First Lady Jill Biden gingerly helping her husband descend the few stairs by the podium.

Peachy.

For reference: This video clip that’s been circulated by Biden supporters over the past day was filmed at 1:30pm local time. https://t.co/7R621Y4srF — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) June 29, 2024

The next debate will be at noon. Or something.

Biden suffers from Sundowner's syndrome caused by his dementia. Until Biden is removed from office he ought not to engage with ANYONE after 4PM. The bad news is that our enemies know this. Having a 'morning' president is dangerous. pic.twitter.com/FVaeo2hHdk — @amuse (@amuse) June 29, 2024

Very likely.

And our enemies are definitely paying attention to this.

Who is in charge from 4 pm to 10 am?

He can reliably function 6 hours a day isn’t the message you may think it is. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) June 29, 2024

No, it's not.

"verbal miscues" = obvious lies. — JWF (@JammieWF) June 29, 2024

'Just a stutter' or something.

“ many of his public events in front of cameras are held within those hours.”



The Part-Time President. — Douglas Ritz (@douglasritz) June 29, 2024

Bodes so well for us, doesn't it?

When you're explaining why your candidate is not really a vegetable, you're losing https://t.co/EWd1Hel62f — FilmLadd (@FilmLadd) June 29, 2024

And they know it.

Perfect meme.

Here it comes

Drip drip drip



We'll make sure nothing important happens outside brunch to Jeopardy hours. https://t.co/5kn1AL6hzm — Sarah (@sarah_wxtx) June 29, 2024

Good luck with that, Biden administration.

Dude.

At least give me credit for my work. https://t.co/n43RLpA0H8 pic.twitter.com/UdBiSaFgcr — The Doctor (@TennantRob) June 29, 2024

Credit where it's due.

Let’s just hope the White House never gets a 5 PM phone call https://t.co/evsa3wjyBZ — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) June 29, 2024

Fingers crossed.

These excuses are getting more absurd by the day.



Even if this wasn't just an obviously made-up claim, the Presidency also isn't a job that is limited to 10 am - 4 pm. https://t.co/6nZ5QgQRYd — AG (@AGHamilton29) June 29, 2024

No, it's not. It's a 24/7/365 job.

Be nice if we had a president who was up to the task.