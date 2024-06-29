Axios: Biden Officials Typically Brush Off the President's 'Ordinary Brain Farts'

Axios is doing quite the spin following President Joe Biden's embarrassing debate performance Thursday night. Even Biden himself acknowledged at a rally the following day that he doesn't debate as well as he used to. As we reported earlier, Axios reporter Alex Thompson revealed that there are two Joe Bidens: the "dependably engaged" one we get between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. every day, and the other one we see "outside of that time range or while traveling abroad."

We were reliably informed by Dr. Jill Biden last year that there isn't a 30-year-old who could keep up with her husband's schedule. Look how quickly he recovered from his cold Thursday night to attend a rally Friday afternoon at 1 p.m.

We've also been informed by those who work closely with the president that behind closed doors, he's the sharpest person in the room. DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told us how difficult it is to prepare for meetings with Biden, because he's so involved and probing.

About that "behind closed doors" Biden … Thompson also talked to eight current and former Biden officials, who told Axios that aides have been brushing off as "ordinary brain farts" Biden's flashes of absent-mindedness:

Internally, many aides have seen flashes of an absent-minded Biden, but typically brush them off as ordinary brain farts because they usually see him engaged, eight current and former Biden officials told Axios.

This was a cheap fake vast right wing conspiracy and political smear until 3 days ago. Now it's the accepted narrative. Just like that. pic.twitter.com/q0pAptNKja — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 29, 2024

They're reduced to only eight people left lying for him. — JWF (@JammieWF) June 29, 2024

Only in flashes, such as every time he opens his mouth — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) June 29, 2024

They tell me Biden is fine. — HEADLINES Etc. *Stop The Cultural Decline* (@HEADLINES_Etc) June 29, 2024

Does this give SNL the green light now? — Beorn (@Beorn2000) June 29, 2024

We think the New York Times editorial board gave everyone the green light when it said Biden should step down now.

After you escape the Matrix of legacy media, it’s wild how obvious it is and weird more people can’t see it. — Gregory (@gregzilla901) June 29, 2024

Amazing. I just cannot stomach these people. — Clown World Refugee (@LeftDefeat) June 29, 2024

So why does Biden refuse to take a cognitive test to reassure us all that these are just "ordinary brain farts" and not the symptom of something deeper?

There's always a number attached to a fact or observation. 51 experts, 16 Nobel winners, 8 officials. Is this a requirement in journalism? — Charlotte ☘️🍸 (@BlauerChar73070) June 29, 2024

“Throughout his career, often overthinking statistics and laws Biden has been prone to freeze ups, pauses paired with his well known stutter” - Anita Dunn (probably) — AdamG (@AdamGUNC) June 29, 2024

We’ve reached the dementia is transitory stage. — BT (@bt_jorgensen) June 29, 2024

Joe Biden walked onto that debate stage with a sledge hammer and commenced to destroying a leftwing media narrative. It was glorious. — Daniel (@ddwalk34) June 29, 2024

But we were just told that all of those videos of Biden looking frail and confused were "cheap fakes."

***