Axios: Biden Officials Typically Brush Off the President's 'Ordinary Brain Farts'

Brett T.  |  7:00 PM on June 29, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Axios is doing quite the spin following President Joe Biden's embarrassing debate performance Thursday night. Even Biden himself acknowledged at a rally the following day that he doesn't debate as well as he used to. As we reported earlier, Axios reporter Alex Thompson revealed that there are two Joe Bidens: the "dependably engaged" one we get between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. every day, and the other one we see "outside of that time range or while traveling abroad." 

We were reliably informed by Dr. Jill Biden last year that there isn't a 30-year-old who could keep up with her husband's schedule. Look how quickly he recovered from his cold Thursday night to attend a rally Friday afternoon at 1 p.m.

We've also been informed by those who work closely with the president that behind closed doors, he's the sharpest person in the room. DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told us how difficult it is to prepare for meetings with Biden, because he's so involved and probing.

About that "behind closed doors" Biden … Thompson also talked to eight current and former Biden officials, who told Axios that aides have been brushing off as "ordinary brain farts" Biden's flashes of absent-mindedness:

Internally, many aides have seen flashes of an absent-minded Biden, but typically brush them off as ordinary brain farts because they usually see him engaged, eight current and former Biden officials told Axios.

We think the New York Times editorial board gave everyone the green light when it said Biden should step down now.

So why does Biden refuse to take a cognitive test to reassure us all that these are just "ordinary brain farts" and not the symptom of something deeper?

But we were just told that all of those videos of Biden looking frail and confused were "cheap fakes."

***

