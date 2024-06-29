New Dem/Media Spin Alert! 'There Are Sometimes TWO Bidens'

Reps. Nancy Mace and Tim Burchett Drop a METEOR on Civil Rights Activist's...
Doug P.  |  1:50 PM on June 29, 2024
Twitchy

If you're keeping score at home in regard to the evolution of reports about "sharp as a tack" Joe Biden, you'll want to use a pencil and have an eraser on hand because the stories are changing rapidly.

We went from Democrats (with the media's help of course) completely vouching for Biden's mental and physical acuity. When that was obviously not true, they switched to the "behind closed doors" Biden that was brilliant and could recite Shakespeare's Venus and Adonis completely from memory, but only when his staff and advisers were there. 

Then of course came the "cheap fakes" stage of Dems/media excuses for Biden. You only thought you saw Biden in those videos looking lost and confused. Thursday's debate put an end to the "cheap fakes" narrative, so what's next? Prepare for the "Jekyll & Hyde" spin!

There are sometimes two Bidens, presumably depending on what phase the moon is in:

It's called the "throwing everything at the wall to see what sticks" strategy.

So at best the presidency has become a part-time gig? At least for the figurehead it seems to be:

All is well!

