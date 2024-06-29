New Dem/Media Spin Alert! 'There Are Sometimes TWO Bidens'

If you're keeping score at home in regard to the evolution of reports about "sharp as a tack" Joe Biden, you'll want to use a pencil and have an eraser on hand because the stories are changing rapidly.

We went from Democrats (with the media's help of course) completely vouching for Biden's mental and physical acuity. When that was obviously not true, they switched to the "behind closed doors" Biden that was brilliant and could recite Shakespeare's Venus and Adonis completely from memory, but only when his staff and advisers were there.

Then of course came the "cheap fakes" stage of Dems/media excuses for Biden. You only thought you saw Biden in those videos looking lost and confused. Thursday's debate put an end to the "cheap fakes" narrative, so what's next? Prepare for the "Jekyll & Hyde" spin!

There are sometimes two Bidens, presumably depending on what phase the moon is in:

New: Inside the White House, there are sometimes two Biden’s.



America saw the other one Thursday night.



My look inside the WH and why Thursday left some Biden aides shaken and worried whether Biden can do another four-year term.https://t.co/pkxAn1s3y4 — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) June 29, 2024

From 10am to 4pm, Biden is dependably engaged — and many of his public events in front of cameras are held within those hours.



Outside of that time range or while traveling abroad, the other Biden is more likely to emerge and have verbal miscues and become fatigued, aides say. — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) June 29, 2024

It's called the "throwing everything at the wall to see what sticks" strategy.

We really pivoted from “cheap fakes” quickly didn’t we. The media and the WH lied to you! https://t.co/4kypy0GeIf — Rusty Kuhl (@HumphreyPT) June 29, 2024

Remember - numerous members of the media were complicit in repeating the obvious lie from Biden world that he was sharp & energetic behind closed doors, despite all obvious evidence to the contrary. https://t.co/xSoXcNkE0X — Andrew Wagner (@andrewwagner) June 29, 2024

So at best the presidency has become a part-time gig? At least for the figurehead it seems to be:

Six. Six hours a day. For the most important job in the world. https://t.co/PIxS5qtRbB pic.twitter.com/KtNFGk4CE1 — 𝔻𝕠𝕔𝕥𝕠𝕣 𝔽𝕒𝕥𝕖 (@georg3) June 29, 2024

There is literally a medical term for this. https://t.co/yYVuO37Oy9 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 29, 2024

All is well!