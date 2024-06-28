EVEN THE NEW YORK TIMES Thinks Biden Should Drop Out of the Race

We first started hearing this via Ed Morrissey and since he is proverbially part of the Townhall/Salem ‘family’ we thought we would start with him:

NYT Editorial Board to Biden: GET. OUT. NOW.



Exactly a week ago, they were warning about "cheap fakes." https://t.co/TOJLnbE4qj — Ed Morrissey (@EdMorrissey) June 28, 2024

Mr. Morrissey wrote the ‘GET. OUT. NOW.’ part. The actual headline is:

‘To Serve His Country, President Biden Should Leave the Race.’

Mind you, this is not some random op-ed writer, or even a single regular columnist. This is not even David French. This is the entire Editorial Board’s words.

It reads pretty much how you would expect. They tell you Trump is basically the second coming of Hitler. There is lots of concern for protecting Democracy, and we will repeat what we said this morning:

As we often say, whenever a Democrat says something is a 'threat to democracy,' just substitute the phrase 'threat to the Democrat agenda,' and it will make much more sense.

Then they lay into Biden:

Voters … cannot be expected to ignore what was instead plain to see: Mr. Biden is not the man he was four years ago.

Also:

The president appeared on Thursday night as the shadow of a great public servant. He struggled to explain what he would accomplish in a second term. He struggled to respond to Mr. Trump’s provocations. He struggled to hold Mr. Trump accountable for his lies, his failures and his chilling plans. More than once, he struggled to make it to the end of a sentence.

They butter Biden up a lot, which is probably a good strategy to persuade him. They say in paraphrase "You did a great job Joe. Now do the patriotic thing and step aside." They even say that despite all of this, they would vote for him. But ...

It’s too big a bet to simply hope Americans will overlook or discount Mr. Biden’s age and infirmity that they see with their own eyes.

They go on to beg the Democrats to go to Biden and try to make him see reason. They also go back and say those evil Republicans should be removing Trump as the nominee because he is Hitler, dontcha know? Because God forbid they don’t ‘both sides’ the issue.

Look, we are not saying we find their argument compelling. What seems newsworthy to us is who is saying it. Ed Morrissey and a commenter joked that it was a bit too late for this:

Or how all of the pro-Soviet "peace" activists in the US in 1940-41 switched on a dime and began demanding a second front in Europe after June 1941. — Ed Morrissey (@EdMorrissey) June 28, 2024

But we respectfully think this is extremely significant. When the New York Times takes an official position, the Democrats listen.

Some other reactions:

THE TIMES THEY ARE A-CHANGIN’: NYT Drops Bomb, 'To Serve His Country, President Biden Should Leave The Race'https://t.co/xX58Aw0dfw — Sean Hannity 🇺🇸 (@seanhannity) June 28, 2024

#NYT Editorial Board out with the call for #Biden to step down and put country over ego -> To Serve His Country, President Biden Should Leave the Race https://t.co/iuwg5OKISh — Dan Garrett (@DanGarrett97) June 28, 2024

When you've lost the New York Times... To Serve His Country, President Biden Should Leave the Race https://t.co/KDYnGznoa4 — Bean Counter-Official (@TNBeanCounter) June 28, 2024

Yes pic.twitter.com/wgPbfbaRqQ — Elon Musk Citizen Journalist (Parody) (@xcitizenjournal) June 28, 2024

No! Biden must keep fighting!!! — Qubester (@RealQubester) June 28, 2024

Seriously, stay in the race until the end! You can do this, Joe!

(We aren’t fooling anyone, are we?)

And for the record, 'Qubester' seems likely to be feigning his support for Biden, too.

Well that’s a big blow for him but he says he is staying in. Still the NYT will hold its nose and endorse the guy. Meanwhile they tried telling us all it was a cheap fake or disinformation say he was senile. https://t.co/0LjuzStFgH — Christian Conservative AU (@TheRightStuffAu) June 28, 2024

The NYT literally said they would vote for Biden over Trump.

What a glorious sight to behold.... https://t.co/gE3VhB699E — TomStedham9 🇺🇸 ᛉ (@TomStedham9) June 28, 2024

Biden has lost the NYT. He’s out. I give it 2 weeks before he’s forced to resign or keels over on stage. https://t.co/v0o93Cob3Z — George 🇺🇲 (@TexasForever79) June 28, 2024

This author of course prays that Joe Biden lives a long life; that he has a sudden infusion of wisdom that includes a sudden respect for the Constitution and especially its first two amendments; and, failing that, we hope he has an early retirement, possibly forced under the Twenty-Fifth Amendment.

NYT a few days ago. Something must’ve happened pic.twitter.com/sjA8BABiTK — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 28, 2024

Last night’s debate happened and the emperor was shown to be wearing no clothes.

Too late. Even a unanimous convention, which is impossible, could get someone else on the ballot. They’re stuck with him. — Ken (@Ken96711938) June 28, 2024

We think Ken had a typo and he meant to say ‘Not even a unanimous convention…’

The entire New York Times homepage right now is 10 different articles trying to get Biden to drop out 😂 pic.twitter.com/nsM8eEaSJP — Peter St Onge, Ph.D. (@profstonge) June 28, 2024

IT WAS PLANNED https://t.co/xi1QVRGnfS — Tim Pool (@Timcast) June 28, 2024

The Biden campaign is going to keep trying to put a lid on all this but The New York Times has already sent this to print. pic.twitter.com/GZErAjzZKf — Séamus Malekafzali (@Seamus_Malek) June 28, 2024

Literally *nothing* will convince Biden to stay in the race more than the New York Times Editorial Board calling on him to drop out pic.twitter.com/XetyEt2hYj — Peter Hamby (@PeterHamby) June 28, 2024

Careful what you wish for. — John Solheid (@Jcsolheid) June 28, 2024

And that is the rub, isn’t it? What do we actually get if Biden steps aside? Who is going to replace Biden? Kamala Harris is the official heir apparent as vice president. She was literally selected to replace him if he should leave the presidency for any reason.

But the political problem for Democrats is that she is an absolutely awful politician. She had pretty much zero impact in the primary campaign and we doubt she flipped a single vote for Biden in the general election in 2020. She was picked because of her demographics and not because she was a good campaigner.

But if not Harris, then who? This author despises Newsom but we think he is one of their stronger candidates. But pushing aside a ‘woman of color’ for a blow-dried white guy is a bad look for demographically-obsessed Democrats. They will not judge him by the content of his character. Indeed, we don’t think they could replace Harris with any white person because of their obsession with race. And the only person we can think of with any national prominence that isn’t white is Michelle Obama, but this would literally be having her make her first run for political office be President. Yes, she could promise to lean on her husband a lot, but will voters think that is enough? And would she even want to do it? It’s a gamble.

The only other choice might be Hillary Clinton. Yeah, someone observed that the Clintons are like political herpes, because they never seem to go away. But does she have it in her to run again? And would Democrats want a person who not only lost to Trump, but told everyone Trump stole the election from her?

And we’re not sure how procedurally realistic any of this is. We admit, we haven’t familiarized ourselves with their convention rules.

Our guess is that if Biden can survive the weekend, these calls for him to step aside will subside and maybe Democrats will put up bumper stickers that say ‘Vote for the invalid. It’s important.’

But, of course, we could be wrong.

Finally:

Biden deserves to serve his country in prison. #IndictJoe pic.twitter.com/jRJ3OskGbk — I Love America News (@ILA_NewsX) June 28, 2024

Heh.