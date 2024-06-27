Debate: Sources Say President Biden Has a Cold

Every noticed President Joe Biden cough during his first answer during Thursday night's debate. He sounded hoarse. He sounded old. He sounded like he screamed the entire week at Camp David and hurt his throat.

Sources are saying the Biden has a cold, but not COVID.

White House official says POTUS was examined by his doctor, Kevin O'Connor, at Camp David in recent days, and O'Connor determined it was a cold. POTUS tested negative for COVID. — Nancy Cordes (@nancycordes) June 28, 2024

NEW: Two sources familiar with the situation say “President Biden has a cold.” — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) June 28, 2024

Lol just stop — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 28, 2024

I hate when I get a cold and it turns into dementia. — AngelorPar (@AngelorPar) June 28, 2024

For fuck’s sake



Stop being a party to this. — GayPatriot 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 🌈 (@GayPatriot) June 28, 2024

Oh wow, colds cause anger and confusion? — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) June 28, 2024

So it's not a stutter? It's a cold now? — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) June 28, 2024

He was in isolation for a week, Kelly. He should be fit as a fiddle. — Pam D (@soirchick) June 28, 2024

Are you sure he doesn’t have a coma? — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) June 28, 2024

Who are these sources and why didn't they tell us this before the debate so we knew what to expect.

