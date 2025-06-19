VIP
On Juneteenth, Democratic Socialists Say Their Cause Is Inseparable From Black Liberation

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on June 19, 2025
Twitter

Did you know today was a federal holiday? Yes, it's Juneteenth, and we're hearing a lot from Democrats from whom the Republicans had to free the slaves.

Posting a lengthy thread on Juneteenth, the Democratic Socialists, who have dropped their former superstar Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez like a hot rock, say that slavery was "foundational to capitalism as we know it today" and that it's impossible to separate Democratic Socialism from black liberation.

This from a group that's probably 99 percent white college kids.

So the Democratic Socialists have co-opted Juneteenth to push for the dismantling of capitalism. What do they think "black liberation" looks like?

Well said.

***

