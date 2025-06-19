On Juneteenth, Democratic Socialists Say Their Cause Is Inseparable From Black Liberation

Did you know today was a federal holiday? Yes, it's Juneteenth, and we're hearing a lot from Democrats from whom the Republicans had to free the slaves.

Posting a lengthy thread on Juneteenth, the Democratic Socialists, who have dropped their former superstar Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez like a hot rock, say that slavery was "foundational to capitalism as we know it today" and that it's impossible to separate Democratic Socialism from black liberation.

This Juneteenth, it's crucial to remember that chattel slavery was foundational to capitalism as we know it today. The labor of enslaved people generated massive wealth, fueling America's industrial growth. Racism provided the ideological justification for a system driven by… — DSA (@DemSocialists) June 19, 2025

However, the end of chattel slavery didn't end exploitation; capitalism merely adapted. Sharecropping, convict leasing, debt peonage, and Black Codes emerged to preserve racial hierarchies and economic subjugation. — DSA (@DemSocialists) June 19, 2025

W.E.B. Du Bois captures this clearly: "The slave went free; stood a brief moment in the sun; then moved back again toward slavery." Emancipation alone was not liberation; it marked a transition to new forms of racial capitalism and systemic oppression. — DSA (@DemSocialists) June 19, 2025

Anti-Blackness and Anti-Communism have always been intertwined under capitalism, repressing movements for racial justice and socialism. Black liberation is viewed as a direct threat to capitalist stability and profit. — DSA (@DemSocialists) June 19, 2025

On Juneteenth, we honor Black resistance and celebrate freedom, but we also acknowledge the ongoing struggle against an economic system rooted in slavery and sustained by racial injustice. — DSA (@DemSocialists) June 19, 2025

This from a group that's probably 99 percent white college kids.

True liberation requires dismantling capitalism, the system built from slavery and continuously maintained by the oppression of working-class people. The socialist cause is inseparable from Black liberation. — DSA (@DemSocialists) June 19, 2025

So the Democratic Socialists have co-opted Juneteenth to push for the dismantling of capitalism. What do they think "black liberation" looks like?

This Juneteenth it's important to remind anyone who hates this country that they are not prisoners, you are free to go to any nation that will have you to live as you wish.



Socialist, Marxist, leftist, whatever. If you hate it here, leave, live your best life. — Fake Roman Coin (@FakeRomanCoin) June 19, 2025

This has to be the dumbest shit anyone has ever written. — Armador Thrash (@ArmadorThrash99) June 19, 2025

This is really funny because in reality, capitalism made slavery obsolete as paid labor was proven to be far more efficient than slave labor. Slavery would not have lasted another generation after the Civil War due to sheer obsolescence. — Jon_Archist (@Jon_Archist) June 19, 2025

And to think neither has ever been **truly** tried. — Cody Penn-Dent (@codypd) June 19, 2025

Socialism is slavery.

Democratic socialism is voting to make everyone a slave.



Socialism and liberation is an oxymoron. — PreCode Movie Fan🎼🎻 (@WAGongaware) June 19, 2025

Well said.

