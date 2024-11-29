Don't Let the Door Hit Ya': European Federation of Journalists Announces They Are Leaving Twitter

We've seen a lot of meltdowns from leftists abandoning Twitter because Donald Trump hurts their feelings. We can't even recount them all, but most recently, human tub of goo Rob Reiner has both deleted his Twitter account AND apparently checked into a mental institution.

Yikes. Clearly, that guy needs professional help, so we hope he gets it.

It's one thing, however, for individuals to quit the platform. When dead media organizations do it, it's like seeing a wonderful white flag of surrender from a corrupt institution that has been thoroughly defeated after lying to its audience for years. A couple of weeks ago British rag The Guardian showed up at the Twitter airport to announce its departure.

Then yesterday, the European Federation of Journalists, which represents hundreds of thousands of individual media hacks, melodramatically announced that it would stop posting on Twitter effective January 20, the day that 'literal Orange Hitler' would become the 47th President of the United States.

BREAKING: The European Federation of Journalists representing 320.000 journalists have announced they will stop posting on X. — PeterSweden (@PeterSweden7) November 28, 2024

LOL. At first, we weren't sure this was real, but then we saw the tweet from the EFJ itself.

Get a load of this coping and seething:

X-odus: As of 20 January 2025, we have decided to stop publishing content on Elon Musk's platform X. We can no longer ethically participate in a social network that its owner has transformed into a machine of disinformation and propaganda. 👇https://t.co/NTwnC63vhs — EFJ (@efjeurope) November 26, 2024

Why January 20? Trump is effectively POTUS right now, so why not quit immediately?

More importantly, why do they think anyone cares? They're only hurting themselves.

The statements from the EFJ President and General Secretary are pure schadenfreudeliciousness:

'We cannot continue to participate in feeding the social network of a man who proclaims the death of the media and therefore of journalists,' said EFJ President Maja Sever. 'The social media site X has become the preferred vector for conspiracy theories, racism, far-right ideas and misogynistic rhetoric. X is a platform that no longer serves the public interest at all, but the particular ideological and financial interests of its owner and his political allies.' 'The editorial evolution of X, since its acquisition by Elon Musk, is simply in contradiction with our humanist values, our commitment to press freedom and media pluralism, and our fight against all forms of hatred and discrimination. The decision to suspend our @EFJEUROPE account seemed obvious to us and we invite our affiliates and all organisations that defend freedom of expression to migrate to other platforms,' added EFJ General Secretary Ricardo Gutiérrez.

Well ... bye.

The truth, of course, is that Twitter is now a perfectly balanced platform, as even CNN has reported. What all of this whining really means is that the dead media can't handle not being 100 percent in charge of the conversation and the narrative.

So, like a child who can't win on an even playing field, the EFJ is taking their ball and going home.

We're really going to miss them ... NOT.

You won't be missed pic.twitter.com/QcdOiWRzDE — The Ne Plus Ultra MAGA (@Ban_Commies) November 29, 2024

Not even a little bit. Remember that the European Union had previously tried to threaten Elon Musk, then had to back off of that because they are authoritarian wannabes, but spineless ones.

That tracks.

Ruh roh! How WILL our great republic survive without the European Federation of Journolistas? https://t.co/g8NEPugnId pic.twitter.com/rdU5jqxnkb — Mike Kilo (@Mike___Kilo) November 29, 2024

We may not be able to make it, LOL.

To be clear, individual journalists who the EFJ represents are still free to tweet or not tweet. This is just their federation that is quitting the public square of free speech.

European Federation of journalists, which bills itself as "Fighting for decent working conditions and freedom of expression," is rage-quitting X Jan 20, 2025 because it can't tolerate the freedom of expression on X. 🤣🤣 https://t.co/Ehp7zgJwQN — Kim Goldberg (@KimPigSquash) November 28, 2024

We still can't figure out why they are waiting so long. We're all holding the exit door open for them right now.

Someone please explain to me like I'm 5. Why aren't they stopping immediately? If posting here is unethical, surely it's unethical to consider doing so for 7 more weeks, right? https://t.co/ltVulBsAY6 — Jeffrey Collins (@Collinstaxacct) November 29, 2024

That's kind of a moral dilemma for them, isn't it? They probably think they are making some sort of symbolic statement.

We think it's more likely they're giving themselves seven weeks to reconsider. That will be fun if that happens.

You are the perpetrators of dis and mis information.



You are just mad no one believes your lies anymore. — Ginny (@ginkates) November 29, 2024

Yep. Pretty much.

HAHAHAHAHAHA.

They think so much more highly of themselves than the rest of the world does.

Bye 👋 we are the media now — FreeRaccoon (@QRatioed) November 28, 2024

It didn't have to be this way. But they have only themselves to blame.

"Hey, let's fight misinfo by running away!"



Very logical and wise and not at all the behavior one would expect from left-wing activist adult children who pretend at journalism. https://t.co/u1DAhb4IFa — Spencer Corbyn, dragon believer (@spencercorbyn1) November 29, 2024

We were able to track down a video of the EFJ President and General Secretary making their statement. Here it is:



OK, we may have made that up. But we think we were pretty close.

Media outlets bitching about platforms being propaganda machines will never not be funny to me...between Jim VandeHei and now this... https://t.co/fOuL6Q3y7r pic.twitter.com/uHO4CkH8G5 — Jimmy2x (@NoMore404s) November 28, 2024

VandeHai's tantrum was epic. And also delicious.

I can't thank you enough for telling us.



Otherwise, no one would have noticed …



Protip: It's not an airport. No need to announce your departure.



w. — Willis Eschenbach (@WEschenbach) November 28, 2024

They are all such drama queens.

These poor simpletons think they matter. https://t.co/y7V4fGlTtG — Ogier the Dane (@brentstark) November 29, 2024

That's the part that hurts them the most. They do not matter. We all know it and statements like these reveal that they likely know it too.

I hear they have plenty of censorship over at Bluesky. Maybe give them a try https://t.co/rSe6ZLWewQ — mike (@ShotzbyMike) November 29, 2024

Oh, they're probably already there. We hope they don't mind the stench.

lol I didn't even know you communists existed on here. pic.twitter.com/FvgdxNFkpK — ©『 S̓̚o͂͆c̆̌ȉ̬ȁ̴ľ̗H̏͆ȃ̼v̈́o̴̤ǩ̛ 』® (@HavokSocial) November 28, 2024

Out of curiosity, we checked the other tweets from the EFJ. None of them ever get any engagement. This is the only recent tweet of theirs that got any views or attention ... and it was just to laugh at them and ratio them into oblivion.

Despite the EFJ trying to blame Elon Musk for its departure, none of this is, in fact, rocket science.

It's very simple:

The legacy media journos have been lying apparatchiks for years. Twitter exposed them -- and continues to expose them -- for who and what they are and they hate it.

The media could try to earn back some level of trust by doing some self-reflection, or it could continue its death spiral of irrelevance by refusing to have any sense of self-awareness.

It is clear which of those two paths the European Federation of Journalists has taken.

Yeah, well ... good luck with that.