EU Distances itself from Thierry Breton's Letter Threatening X

Whether the bigwigs at the European Union Jackboot Division thought that Theirry Breton's letter generated too much blowback or that it was too heavy-handed, they are now backing off of the letter.

Advertisement

Brussels slaps down Thierry Breton over ‘harmful content’ letter to Elon Musk. Internal market commissioner’s warning to owner of social media site X was not approved. #Velsig #geopolitics https://t.co/1hH7KG3EuC — Velina Tchakarova (@vtchakarova) August 13, 2024

From the Financial Times article.

Brussels has accused its internal market commissioner of going rogue by sending a letter to Elon Musk threatening punishment if content posted on social media site X was found to place EU citizens at risk of “serious harm”.

We thought the letter was just your typical progressive authoritarians' standard template, considering the "serious harm" catchphrase - a phrase used by college students who "feel unsafe" when Ben Shapiro speaks at their campus. Turns out it was one person who went rogue (allegedly).

The article goes on to explain.

An EU official, who asked not to be named, said: “Thierry has his own mind and way of working and thinking.”

Oh that Thierry, he's just so incorrigible!

We'd like to think that they are scared that they went too far and abused their positions to literally interfere in the U. S. elections.

Yeah, not really. Read it again.



Also note the disinformation printed by FT:



"Breton’s letter was sent against a background of increased fears in Europe about the spread of disinformation on X."



- WHO fears X? Who in "Europe"? I'm guessing mainly progressive politicians… — Gambare (@d3navy) August 13, 2024

The rest of the Tweet.

... wanting to maintain power. Trump has "said he would encourage Russia to “do whatever they want” to Nato members that do not spend enough on defence." - This was not encouragement to Russia; it was encouragement to NATO members to pay their agreed upon share or there may be consequences. Only the dimmest of bulbs understood this differently.

It's good to be wary of extremism, but progressives are always blind in their left eye. And as Gambare says, Trump's threat to NATO wasn't to hand them over to Russia but rather to pay their "fair share" - something every progressive understands in theory.

Seppuku is the only honorable way out for him at this point. — Dan Hughes (@dan_hues) August 13, 2024

Objection! Assumes honor.

That letter made EU look super weak. If EU can be rocked by a single podcast does it even have any power ? What are our enemies thinking about our confidence after this. — Kristo Valdmann (@ValdmannKristo) August 13, 2024

Spoiler - they are super weak. Exposing our throats to our enemies is a distinctive left-wing trait.

We love it!

👇EU censorship commissioner Thierry Breton isn’t just an underwear skid mark of history, he’s also clearly a midwit.



Simply googling “Streisand Effect” before he mailed out his stupid threatening letter would have cut Elon & Trumps audience by millions of listeners https://t.co/ljP1hJUTzC pic.twitter.com/fMD5a1ywyj — GeroDoc (@doc_gero) August 13, 2024

Advertisement

All of the above. I wonder if Elon should cut Breton in for a portion of the revenue for generating traffic.

Commies are so ownable that they get owned by other Commies https://t.co/tJQDgRl53b — Sunny (@sunnyright) August 13, 2024

Karma for the Commies.

Breton shares a trait with Musk: No impulse control. https://t.co/BVur9RXP6u — Franklin Harris (@FranklinH3000) August 13, 2024

Fair.

Lmao, the Frenchman was fishslapped by Brussels https://t.co/7JGKK5MCXn — Hypnokrom 😵‍💫🦝😲 (@thrashima) August 13, 2024

Included for use of the underappreciated word "fishslapped".

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!