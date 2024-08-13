David French Explains to MSNBC Why He's Voting for Kamala Harris
Harris Campaign Busted Using Google Ads to Make It Look Like Major Outlets...
Delta’s Chief Diversity Officer Wants More Inclusive Gate Announcements
White and Asian Men Not Invited to Apple's Entrepreneur Camp
CNN Clips Conversation Where Musk and Trump 'Blow Off' the Bombing of Hiroshima
Sam Stein Praises Bulwark’s Sober Analysis of Those Stolen Valor Claims
Jonathan Chait Says the Media's Double Standard Favors Trump, not Harris
WATCH 2024 Primary Results From Connecticut, Vermont, Minnesota AND Wisconsin LIVE With Tw...
Woke Snow White Rachel Zegler Tweets 'Free Palestine' Because of Course She Did
Let's Talk About All the Ways Kamala Harris Doesn't ACTUALLY Trust Women
MSNBC: Donald Trump's Words Were 'Extremely Slurred' During X Event
FOWL CRIME: Illinois School Food Employee Gets NINE YEARS for Stealing $1.5 Million...
Snob Politician Says Tennessee's 'Problem' Is Having Churches, Not Libraries (Cause He Did...
What's the Definition of Insanity Again? Six-Times Boosted Fauci Admits He Got COVID...

EU Distances itself from Thierry Breton's Letter Threatening X

Gordon K
Gordon K  |  10:30 PM on August 13, 2024
Philippe Wojazer, Pool via AP

Whether the bigwigs at the European Union Jackboot Division thought that Theirry Breton's letter generated too much blowback or that it was too heavy-handed, they are now backing off of the letter.

Advertisement

From the Financial Times article.

Brussels has accused its internal market commissioner of going rogue by sending a letter to Elon Musk threatening punishment if content posted on social media site X was found to place EU citizens at risk of “serious harm”.

We thought the letter was just your typical progressive authoritarians' standard template, considering the "serious harm" catchphrase - a phrase used by college students who "feel unsafe" when Ben Shapiro speaks at their campus. Turns out it was one person who went rogue (allegedly).

The article goes on to explain.

An EU official, who asked not to be named, said: “Thierry has his own mind and way of working and thinking.”

Oh that Thierry, he's just so incorrigible!

We'd like to think that they are scared that they went too far and abused their positions to literally interfere in the U. S. elections.

Recommended

David French Explains to MSNBC Why He's Voting for Kamala Harris
Brett T.
Advertisement

The rest of the Tweet.

... wanting to maintain power. Trump has "said he would encourage Russia to “do whatever they want” to Nato members that do not spend enough on defence."   - This was not encouragement to Russia; it was encouragement to NATO members to pay their agreed upon share or there may be consequences.  Only the dimmest of bulbs understood this differently.

It's good to be wary of extremism, but progressives are always blind in their left eye. And as Gambare says, Trump's threat to NATO wasn't to hand them over to Russia but rather to pay their "fair share" - something every progressive understands in theory.

Objection! Assumes honor.

Spoiler - they are super weak. Exposing our throats to our enemies is a distinctive left-wing trait.

We love it!

Advertisement

All of the above. I wonder if Elon should cut Breton in for a portion of the revenue for generating traffic.

Karma for the Commies.

Fair.

Included for use of the underappreciated word "fishslapped".

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Tags: ELON MUSK EUROPE AUTHORITARIANISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

David French Explains to MSNBC Why He's Voting for Kamala Harris
Brett T.
Harris Campaign Busted Using Google Ads to Make It Look Like Major Outlets Support Her Presidential Bid
Amy
WATCH 2024 Primary Results From Connecticut, Vermont, Minnesota AND Wisconsin LIVE With Twitchy
Twitchy Staff
CNN Clips Conversation Where Musk and Trump 'Blow Off' the Bombing of Hiroshima
Brett T.
White and Asian Men Not Invited to Apple's Entrepreneur Camp
Brett T.
Delta’s Chief Diversity Officer Wants More Inclusive Gate Announcements
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
David French Explains to MSNBC Why He's Voting for Kamala Harris Brett T.
Advertisement