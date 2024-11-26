What 14th Amendment, Right? Gavin Newsom Excludes Tesla from California EV Incentives
'I Came to Congress to Do Big Things': Swalwell Weighs In On...
Tuned Out: The Rock's Musical Manners Strike Wrong Chord with Movie Audiences
Biden’s Trump Inauguration Day Confirmation Fuels ‘Best Buds’ Conspiracy Theory
Room for More: White House Press Briefings to Include Independent Journalists and Influenc...
Mega-Store Goes MAGA: Walmart Announces Rollback of Destructive DEI Policies
Adam Schiff Says the Public 'Deserved Better' After Trump Case Dismissed
Scott Presler Shuts Down CNN Reporter's Disingenuous J6 Question...Peacefully, of Course (...
Hoboken Mayor Has Palestinian Flag Raising at City Hall
VIP
Joe Concha: NYT Outsourcing Its Research to Radical Media Matters
Court Upholds Missouri's Law Banning Child Mutilation
Re-Burdened by What has Been: Kamala Running for President Again in 2028?
Rep. Dan Goldman Already Worried About Trump Seeking a Third Term
University to Offer’Intro to Fat Studies’

'I Learned It by Watching You!' Scott Jennings OWNS CNN Panelists Who Claim Twitter Is Far Right

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:15 AM on November 26, 2024
Twitchy

Growing up as part of Generation X, there was one public service announcement every kid remembers. It was the famous marijuana commercial. A father confronts his son holding a box of weed that he found and asks him where he learned about smoking the Devil's lettuce. The uncomfortable child tries making some excuses but eventually turns to his father and shouts, 'You, alright? I learned it by watching you!'

Advertisement

We're not sure if the PSA was effective or not because it mostly made us laugh more than anything. 

But watching Scott Jennings once again destroy his fellow panelists last night on CNN, we were reminded of this 80s PSA because Jennings basically just used CNN's own reports against them.

Jennings was discussing the left's favorite boogeyman, Elon Musk, with host Audie Cornish and guest Cari Champion, who were claiming that Twitter has veered far right under Musk's ownership. Jennings counted by saying (accurately) that Twitter is the most balanced information source of any social media platform or news network. 

When Champion demanded to know where Jennings got such ludicrous information, his answer was simplicity itself. Watch: 

LOL. Oops.

'Where did you get this survey information, Scott Jennings?' 

'From you, alright? I learned it by watching you!'

And just in case you were wondering if Jennings made any of that up, he did not. Here is CNN just one week ago reporting the results of a user survey indicating that Twitter (or X) is about as balanced as statistically possible. 

Recommended

What 14th Amendment, Right? Gavin Newsom Excludes Tesla from California EV Incentives
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Those darn users. Always blowing up false media narratives. Anything the left doesn't control 100 percent automatically becomes 'far right.'

Champion even hilariously (albeit accidentally) slams her own network after Jennings mentioned the survey by saying, 'It's not accurate and you know it.'

Jennings just gives her the 'Scott Jennings face' and says, 'OK.'

LOL. 

Yep. That slip-up was so huge, even Freud lit a cigar in its honor. 

That's a good meme, but the 'Aquaman' on the bottom needs to have blue hair and a nose ring. And preferred pronouns. 

Advertisement

He must feel like someone safely sitting by a zoo enclosure watching animals fling feces at each other (and at him). At a certain point, you just have to be zen about it.

We especially love the part at the end of the clip where Champion says it would be OK for Bill Gates to own a network like Musk owns because 'he is sane.'

HAHAHAHAHA. 

Gates might be the worst person in the entire world if it was not for Klaus Schwab.

We laughed out loud. And CNN seems to be forgetting a few other billionaires who own media properties as well. 

Advertisement

Oh, but all of those billionaires are (D)ifferent, don't you get it? 

Well, they're all on CNN and would be basically unemployable anywhere else, so we think the answer to the last question is obvious. 

Always remember that it's more about hierarchy than hypocrisy. They think they can get away with saying these things because they deeply believe they are better than us and we have to buy everything they say. They're on the TV, after all.

It's been a rude awakening for them the past few months, hasn't it? Pretty funny for us though. 

Advertisement

We hate to give CNN any credit, but the ending truly was a 'chef's kiss' moment. 

It couldn't have been more perfect if closing credits popped up on the screen at that moment and, in a script font, simply spelled out, 'Fin.' 

Or maybe Porky Pig stammering, 'T-t-t-t-that's all, folks!' 

Bravo, CNN, Audie Cornish, and Cari Champion. You played yourselves like a maestro. 

Tags: BIAS CNN ELON MUSK TWITTER SCOTT JENNINGS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

What 14th Amendment, Right? Gavin Newsom Excludes Tesla from California EV Incentives
Grateful Calvin
Biden’s Trump Inauguration Day Confirmation Fuels ‘Best Buds’ Conspiracy Theory
Warren Squire
'I Came to Congress to Do Big Things': Swalwell Weighs In On Bathroom Debate
Eric V.
Kyrsten Sinema Basks in a Well Deserved 'I Told You So' Moment Aimed at Her Former Dem Senate Colleagues
justmindy
Scott Presler Shuts Down CNN Reporter's Disingenuous J6 Question...Peacefully, of Course (WATCH)
Amy
Tuned Out: The Rock's Musical Manners Strike Wrong Chord with Movie Audiences
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
What 14th Amendment, Right? Gavin Newsom Excludes Tesla from California EV Incentives Grateful Calvin
Advertisement