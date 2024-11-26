'I Learned It by Watching You!' Scott Jennings OWNS CNN Panelists Who Claim Twitter Is Far Right

Growing up as part of Generation X, there was one public service announcement every kid remembers. It was the famous marijuana commercial. A father confronts his son holding a box of weed that he found and asks him where he learned about smoking the Devil's lettuce. The uncomfortable child tries making some excuses but eventually turns to his father and shouts, 'You, alright? I learned it by watching you!'

We're not sure if the PSA was effective or not because it mostly made us laugh more than anything.

But watching Scott Jennings once again destroy his fellow panelists last night on CNN, we were reminded of this 80s PSA because Jennings basically just used CNN's own reports against them.

Jennings was discussing the left's favorite boogeyman, Elon Musk, with host Audie Cornish and guest Cari Champion, who were claiming that Twitter has veered far right under Musk's ownership. Jennings counted by saying (accurately) that Twitter is the most balanced information source of any social media platform or news network.

When Champion demanded to know where Jennings got such ludicrous information, his answer was simplicity itself. Watch:

CNN: "Who's your source that 𝕏 is more balanced than any other platform?"



Jennings: "Uh, CNN" pic.twitter.com/kJL2avT8dO — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 26, 2024

LOL. Oops.

'Where did you get this survey information, Scott Jennings?'

'From you, alright? I learned it by watching you!'

And just in case you were wondering if Jennings made any of that up, he did not. Here is CNN just one week ago reporting the results of a user survey indicating that Twitter (or X) is about as balanced as statistically possible.

CNN reports that X, under Elon Musk, is far more ideologically balanced than it was as Twitter. It looks like America! Making money, too.pic.twitter.com/13LTXRoYn6 — Byron York (@ByronYork) November 19, 2024

Those darn users. Always blowing up false media narratives. Anything the left doesn't control 100 percent automatically becomes 'far right.'

So, Scott is literally the only one on the panel who actually posts attention to what's been reported on CNN. 😄😂🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/wUq4wzXvS0 — Jocular Josh 🇺🇸 (@lifeasjosh) November 26, 2024

Champion even hilariously (albeit accidentally) slams her own network after Jennings mentioned the survey by saying, 'It's not accurate and you know it.'

Jennings just gives her the 'Scott Jennings face' and says, 'OK.'

LOL.

"What we report on this network [CNN] is not accurate and you know it." https://t.co/8nfq1UPeqh — Bill Harman (@Bharm36) November 26, 2024

Yep. That slip-up was so huge, even Freud lit a cigar in its honor.

It’s not even close any more. pic.twitter.com/Dvu2dFVwlt — Commonsenseprevails (@Commonsensepre2) November 26, 2024

That's a good meme, but the 'Aquaman' on the bottom needs to have blue hair and a nose ring. And preferred pronouns.

Jennings is fantastic! I can’t imagine how he maintains his composure with the whack jobs he works with. — Adam Oney (@oneystar) November 26, 2024

He must feel like someone safely sitting by a zoo enclosure watching animals fling feces at each other (and at him). At a certain point, you just have to be zen about it.

They big mad 😂 — Mrs B (@attackdogX) November 26, 2024

We especially love the part at the end of the clip where Champion says it would be OK for Bill Gates to own a network like Musk owns because 'he is sane.'

HAHAHAHAHA.

How does Scott do this?



And Bill Gates would be a mass killer if he was able to do what he wanted to do. https://t.co/lWmGq0HJWQ — GAgirl1967❤️🖤 says Go Dawgs! (@Tamzilla_52) November 26, 2024

Gates might be the worst person in the entire world if it was not for Klaus Schwab.

Listen to the end of the clip lmao https://t.co/Tll2K9yk2G — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 26, 2024

We laughed out loud. And CNN seems to be forgetting a few other billionaires who own media properties as well.

Are we just ignoring the fact that Jeff Bezos owns the post? That Bloomberg runs Bloomberg news? That David Thomson, the head of Thomson Reuters is worth 70 billion. The "billionaire" argument is only used when it's convenient. https://t.co/nHwofuAOzo — Chef Andrew Gruel (@ChefGruel) November 26, 2024

It’s funny how the Democrats on this panel had no issue with George Soros buying up 200+ radio stations this cycle though. https://t.co/wg1jRnpnoE — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) November 26, 2024

Oh, but all of those billionaires are (D)ifferent, don't you get it?

Omg! They think Bill Gates is sane? Wtf? Well... maybe he's sane, technically. But that doesn't make him less evil. Plus billionaires own news platforms, literally all over the planet. Do these women have functional brains? https://t.co/z6UYad2ZmN — Sandy: 🇳🇿 (@sandramay353) November 26, 2024

Well, they're all on CNN and would be basically unemployable anywhere else, so we think the answer to the last question is obvious.

They are so bad 🤦‍♂️ the end is the best, ultimate hypocrisy https://t.co/HpC3AIQw2C — CK (@CK_3108) November 26, 2024

Always remember that it's more about hierarchy than hypocrisy. They think they can get away with saying these things because they deeply believe they are better than us and we have to buy everything they say. They're on the TV, after all.

It's been a rude awakening for them the past few months, hasn't it? Pretty funny for us though.

"[Something we reported on this network] is not accurate and you know it." What an incredible thing to say with a straight face and incredulous tone. Bravo CNN, bravo! You can't make this stuff up! Also, Bill Gates is sane to put a bow on it. 👏🏻 https://t.co/2ziiVUTJKp — Sean Collins-Cruz (@seancc317) November 26, 2024

We hate to give CNN any credit, but the ending truly was a 'chef's kiss' moment.

It couldn't have been more perfect if closing credits popped up on the screen at that moment and, in a script font, simply spelled out, 'Fin.'

Or maybe Porky Pig stammering, 'T-t-t-t-that's all, folks!'

Bravo, CNN, Audie Cornish, and Cari Champion. You played yourselves like a maestro.