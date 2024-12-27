Political Post-Mortem: Pet Rocks, Chia Pets, Furbys, Brat Summer, Coconut-Pilled and Kamal...
Fox News Nuptials: Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt Announce Engagement

Warren Squire  |  12:00 AM on December 27, 2024
AP Photo/Richard Drew, File

Looks like it’s wedding bells at Fox News. Fox and Friends co-host Ainsley Earhardt and Sean Hannity, host of the aptly titled, The Sean Hannity Show, announced their engagement today.

Here’s more. (READ)

Posters on X reacted exactly as one would expect. Many were wondering how Earhardt can stand Hannity’s distinctive voice. Even more importantly, how can she stand him?

Some wonder how she will get a word in edgewise against the pundit famous for talking over his guests. They hope she likes hearing things repeated over and over again, too.

Several commenters believed there was huge age gap between the two. This comes from overestimating how old Hannity is, and underestimating Earhardt’s age.

Apparently, it was no secret the couple had been seeing each other.

Of course, you knew there’d be some jokes at frequent Hannity guest Lindsey Graham’s expense.

Others were congratulatory on the couple’s coming nuptials.

Hopefully, the Deep State will leave the two alone. This will be Hannity’s second marriage and Earhardt’s third. Hannity reportedly proposed to her at their home church over Christmas.

