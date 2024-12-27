Fox News Nuptials: Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt Announce Engagement

Looks like it’s wedding bells at Fox News. Fox and Friends co-host Ainsley Earhardt and Sean Hannity, host of the aptly titled, The Sean Hannity Show, announced their engagement today.

Here’s more. (READ)

Sean Hannity & Ainsley Earhardt are engaged



"We are overjoyed and so thankful to our families for all their love and support during this wonderful time in our lives." pic.twitter.com/ioRU2kCns7 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 26, 2024

Posters on X reacted exactly as one would expect. Many were wondering how Earhardt can stand Hannity’s distinctive voice. Even more importantly, how can she stand him?

It's a wonder she can stand the sound of his voice...Neverending blah blah tick tock blah blah — Winning 🇺🇸 (@WrightorWrongAL) December 26, 2024

Duuuuude...so agree! 🙉 — alabaster angel (@alabasterangel2) December 26, 2024

Omg I don’t know how any woman could stand this man for more than an hour. — Nikki Darling (@AnarchoDarling) December 26, 2024

How can any person on earth like Hannity enough to spend time with him voluntarely. — JebrenntRumreent (@jebrennt) December 26, 2024

Some wonder how she will get a word in edgewise against the pundit famous for talking over his guests. They hope she likes hearing things repeated over and over again, too.

She will be interrupted a lot -in this marriage..... — James R. (@JVR926) December 26, 2024

How many times will she have to tell him to stop repeating what he says all the time. Same wasted 10 minute monolog every show. — Phillip Raymond (@upser2004) December 26, 2024

Poor girl. She must have quite the tolerance for hearing things repeated over and over and over and over... — SA Twit Read (@SATwitRead) December 26, 2024

I bet you he talks non stop how does she stand it — Peter 🧑‍💻 (@TheRegionLife) December 26, 2024

Several commenters believed there was huge age gap between the two. This comes from overestimating how old Hannity is, and underestimating Earhardt’s age.

Age gap? — MGZ (@30Northstar) December 26, 2024

14 years, but they're both older so, less of a gap — Mr. Common Sense (@MrCommonSense25) December 26, 2024

She is almost 49 and he is 63. — tracy (@21memaw) December 26, 2024

They’ve been together for YEARS! Nothing new here other than they’re finally getting married. — Bitcoin King⚡️ (@JoeT1776) December 26, 2024

They been together for years …so about time — RED_hats Rule (@Amc1969Row2024) December 26, 2024

Apparently, it was no secret the couple had been seeing each other.

Of course, you knew there’d be some jokes at frequent Hannity guest Lindsey Graham’s expense.

Lindsey Graham will be Hannity’s best man — J Lee (@Jtwlker) December 26, 2024

Nah..maid of honor — Josh (@Josh18427142197) December 26, 2024

Surprised Lindsay Graham isn't the groom — Matt 🗑️ (@Mattpq91) December 26, 2024

Others were congratulatory on the couple’s coming nuptials.

Really happy for Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt! I like both of them and wish them all the happiness in the world. Hope they stay happy and strong together! — CMG$$ (@BoomerG2892) December 26, 2024

Any problems with the wedding will be blamed on the Deep State — Subtle Genius🔺🏅 (@2018Winning) December 26, 2024

Hopefully, the Deep State will leave the two alone. This will be Hannity’s second marriage and Earhardt’s third. Hannity reportedly proposed to her at their home church over Christmas.