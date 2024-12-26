COPE: Did Americans Vote for Trump or Is Something Darker Going On
Group Hosts ‘COVID-Cautious’ Bowling Party
Govs. Kathy Hochul and Gavin Newsom Post Their Happy Kwanzaa Videos
VIP
Amazon's 'Wonderful Life' Edit Cuts Out Emotional Heart of Film We Need Now...
Four AP Journos Vote for Olympic Boxer Imane Khelifas as Female Athlete of...
VIP
PBS NewsHour Picks Up PolitiFact's Lie of the Year (From Trump, of Course)
You'll Be (Not) Shocked to Learn CNN Lied About the 'Journalists' Killed in...
Congresswoman Retiring Before Giving Trump Another Attempt to Kill Her
CNN Empathizes With Trans 10-Year-Old Who Fears Being Murdered
Nuttier Than Squirrel Poo: Delaware Teacher Publishes Christmas Break Up Letter to Trump-S...
Ivy League Is a Good Stripper Name, We Guess? Princeton Offers Erotic Dance...
The Face of Bravery: German Woman Triggers the Left With Silent 'Rape Is...
#ClimateScam: World Bank 'Misplaces' $41 BILLION in Climate Change Funding, Says Oxfam
TSA Failure? Body Found in Wheel Well of United Flight From Chicago to...

WSJ: The End of Student Loan Debt Was in Sight, But Then Came Trump

Brett T.  |  11:00 PM on December 26, 2024

As Twitchy reported on Monday, the Biden administration withdrew two major student debt cancellation plans. CNBC reported, "The Biden administration has withdrawn two major plans to deliver student loan forgiveness. The proposed regulations would have allowed the secretary of the U.S. Department of Education to cancel student loans for several groups of borrowers, including those who had been in repayment for decades and others experiencing financial hardship."

Advertisement

In other words, it was a vote-buying scam just as we knew all along. President Nobody Is Above the Law bragged about how he'd defied the Supreme Court's ruling and kept forgiving student debt.

Now the Wall Street Journal is reporting that they thought they were nearly done with student loans, but then came Donald Trump. 

Trump isn't president yet … he didn't halt the SAVE program. Borrowers should be worried their loans will follow them until they pay them off.

Recommended

COPE: Did Americans Vote for Trump or Is Something Darker Going On
Brett T.
Advertisement

Trump didn't campaign on student loan cancellation and he won the election anyway. It's like the majority of the American voters expect borrowers to pay back their loans, not the taxpayer.

"The blame rests squarely with him."

Advertisement

But then came the Constitution. Don't blame Trump for not continuing an unconstitutional vote-buying scheme.

***

Tags: DONALD TRUMP WALL STREET JOURNAL STUDENT DEBT CANCELLATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

COPE: Did Americans Vote for Trump or Is Something Darker Going On
Brett T.
Group Hosts ‘COVID-Cautious’ Bowling Party
Brett T.
Nuttier Than Squirrel Poo: Delaware Teacher Publishes Christmas Break Up Letter to Trump-Supporting Fam
Amy Curtis
The Face of Bravery: German Woman Triggers the Left With Silent 'Rape Is Not Resistance' Protest
Amy Curtis
You'll Be (Not) Shocked to Learn CNN Lied About the 'Journalists' Killed in Israeli Airstrike
Amy Curtis
#ClimateScam: World Bank 'Misplaces' $41 BILLION in Climate Change Funding, Says Oxfam
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
COPE: Did Americans Vote for Trump or Is Something Darker Going On Brett T.
Advertisement