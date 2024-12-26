WSJ: The End of Student Loan Debt Was in Sight, But Then Came Trump

As Twitchy reported on Monday, the Biden administration withdrew two major student debt cancellation plans. CNBC reported, "The Biden administration has withdrawn two major plans to deliver student loan forgiveness. The proposed regulations would have allowed the secretary of the U.S. Department of Education to cancel student loans for several groups of borrowers, including those who had been in repayment for decades and others experiencing financial hardship."

In other words, it was a vote-buying scam just as we knew all along. President Nobody Is Above the Law bragged about how he'd defied the Supreme Court's ruling and kept forgiving student debt.

Now the Wall Street Journal is reporting that they thought they were nearly done with student loans, but then came Donald Trump.

Borrowers promised a lighter burden on $1.6 trillion in student-loan debt by Biden’s now-halted SAVE program worry their loans will follow them into the next administration https://t.co/hTwdodrUAv — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) December 23, 2024

Trump isn't president yet … he didn't halt the SAVE program. Borrowers should be worried their loans will follow them until they pay them off.

This was an absurd and dishonest framing. It has little to do with the next admin. A federal court stepped in bc Biden took unilateral and likely illegal actions to transfer debt to taxpayers.



If they had gone through Congress as our system requires, there would be no confusion. pic.twitter.com/pAtzm5nNmW — AG (@AGHamilton29) December 26, 2024

It's illegal. No limbo about it. — Liberty ＞ Life (@StpeterPadilla) December 26, 2024

Imagine having to pay back a loan. The horror. — Liliana (@lilithfair10) December 23, 2024

Trump didn't campaign on student loan cancellation and he won the election anyway. It's like the majority of the American voters expect borrowers to pay back their loans, not the taxpayer.

Biden lied to you. Pay up. — Dave (@DilligafDave01) December 23, 2024

Oh no! Not accountability! Anything but that! My bad decision is your fault! Unless you’re an uneducated plebe, then whatever loans you take out for a work truck or small business loan are strictly your responsibility. — Murder Puppet (@Elonkicksass) December 24, 2024

Biden couldn't make that burden go away, he could only pretend to have the authority to transfer it to others. You could call it vote-buying, but in this case everyone should have known that he lacked the power to fulfill the promise. — Michael Marlowe (@MarloweMic78463) December 26, 2024

President Biden sold student loan borrowers a bill of goods.



He trampled over the Constitution and then pretended to be surprised when the Supreme Court struck down his lawless attempt to unilaterally carry out one of the largest federal expenditures in American history.



The… pic.twitter.com/4eA0ts2uQB — Carrie Severino (@JCNSeverino) December 26, 2024

"The blame rests squarely with him."

Yes, this framing makes Trump sound like the bogeyman, but the real villain is Biden, who knowingly misled borrowers by promising them debt forgiveness via unlawful, unilateral actions that were almost guaranteed to be overturned. — Wasted Thoughts (@wasted_comments) December 26, 2024

Hey @WSJ allow me to fix it...

They thought they had passed on their debt to other people while reaping the benefits, but Biden lied and never had the authority.

Youre welcome. — Floplag (@floplag) December 26, 2024

But then came the Constitution. Don't blame Trump for not continuing an unconstitutional vote-buying scheme.

