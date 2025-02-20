NY Gov. Hochul Tries to Get Crowd to Cheer Her for Protecting Their Freedom to Pay Higher Taxes

Back when New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a new toll in order to drive a vehicle in and out of Manhattan, the "Democrat math" she used to try and make the new fee sound "free" was beyond ridiculous:

“Your toll today is $0. We’re implementing a $9 toll instead of a $15 toll, so we’re saving you 40%” is perfect NY politician logic. #congestionpricing pic.twitter.com/xwh4RWUmwB — robmillertime (@robmillertime) November 14, 2024

In other words, Hochul was hoping everybody's stupid and would believe the new toll wouldn't cost them any extra money.

Fast forward to this week, and President Trump, along with Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced they've terminated the NYC "congestion pricing" plan:

.@POTUS and @SecDuffy have officially terminated approval for New York City's congestion pricing scheme — calling it "a slap in the face to working class Americans and small business owners." pic.twitter.com/c4xzg2L0ve — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 19, 2025

Trump issued a statement that contains a troll and the Dems have taken the bait.

Hochul latched onto the K-word and ironically tried to portray the president who's removing taxes and fees as the "King" instead of the politician who's levying them.

What makes this particularly hilarious is Hochul trying to get the audience to cheer her for fighting to make them pay more in taxes and fees:

WATCH: NY Gov. Hochul is TRIGGERED the Trump admin. is trying to stop the state from charging people to drive.



"New York hasn't labored under a king in over 250 years! We sure as hell are not going to start now." pic.twitter.com/Ax8J3Db0vY — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 19, 2025

Hochul went full William Wallace over her defense of Big Government limiting our freedoms and lightening our bank accounts. Yikes.

They’re cheering for a TAX https://t.co/ej4GXnQ0kY — Rob Schmitt (@SchmittNYC) February 19, 2025

After what happened in November having a potential Democrat presidential candidate who will say "I'll fight for your freedom to pay higher taxes" might not play very well nationally.

Hochul’s an imbecile, but so was Biden- and like Biden, she sees an opening in the lunatic Democrat ranks to go for the big job in 2028, as crazy as that sounds

pic.twitter.com/ZMXv16PQXy — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) February 20, 2025

"Crazy" is about right.

These are the electronic tax collectors that Gov Hochul has set up all over Manhattan to trap folks driving to work, delivering goods, or visiting. The American revolution was triggered by taxation without representation. This modern version is even more pernicious. pic.twitter.com/LGsfNIcXEk — David Asman (@DavidAsmanfox) February 20, 2025

And Hochul would like everybody to believe that Trump is the "King" in this scenario.