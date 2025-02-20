Sean Duffy Puts GHOULISH Media Exploiting Plane Crashes to Dunk on Trump in...
NY Gov. Hochul Tries to Get Crowd to Cheer Her for Protecting Their Freedom to Pay Higher Taxes

Doug P.  |  9:37 AM on February 20, 2025
AngieArtist

Back when New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a new toll in order to drive a vehicle in and out of Manhattan, the "Democrat math" she used to try and make the new fee sound "free" was beyond ridiculous: 

In other words, Hochul was hoping everybody's stupid and would believe the new toll wouldn't cost them any extra money.

Fast forward to this week, and President Trump, along with Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced they've terminated the NYC "congestion pricing" plan:

Trump issued a statement that contains a troll and the Dems have taken the bait. 

Hochul latched onto the K-word and ironically tried to portray the president who's removing taxes and fees as the "King" instead of the politician who's levying them. 

What makes this particularly hilarious is Hochul trying to get the audience to cheer her for fighting to make them pay more in taxes and fees: 

Hochul went full William Wallace over her defense of Big Government limiting our freedoms and lightening our bank accounts. Yikes.

After what happened in November having a potential Democrat presidential candidate who will say "I'll fight for your freedom to pay higher taxes" might not play very well nationally.

"Crazy" is about right.

And Hochul would like everybody to believe that Trump is the "King" in this scenario.

