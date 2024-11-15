Hochul's Highway Heist: NY Governor's 'New Math' Is a Total Toll Trick

CRUEL Britannia! Care Worker Jailed NINE MONTHS for 'Crime' of Filming Riot Aftermath
justmindy
justmindy  |  2:40 PM on November 15, 2024
AP Photo/Hans Pennink

When Kathy Hochul isn't stockpiling abortion medication, she is apparently introducing New Yorkers to her new math. Right now, they pay zero dollars in tolls. She has decided to start charging tolls. At some point, it was going to be $15, but she decided it is now $9 and she is working to convince her constituents she is saving them money. The best way to save them money would be to leave the toll at zero dollars. 

Doesn't it give you the warm fuzzies?

Like, don't do us any favors lady!

Literally, everyone.

Good luck trying to figure out Kath's new math. 

It's like a wife trying to justify buying a $200 purse because it was on sale and she just saved the family money.

The list of things she is not good at is long.

There are lots of unintended consequences.

Maybe if  the trains and the subways were safe, people would gladly ride them more.

It's almost like she has no respect for the voters.

Tags: DEMOCRAT GOVERNOR NEW YORK SUBWAY KATHY HOCHUL

