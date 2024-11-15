Hochul's Highway Heist: NY Governor's 'New Math' Is a Total Toll Trick

When Kathy Hochul isn't stockpiling abortion medication, she is apparently introducing New Yorkers to her new math. Right now, they pay zero dollars in tolls. She has decided to start charging tolls. At some point, it was going to be $15, but she decided it is now $9 and she is working to convince her constituents she is saving them money. The best way to save them money would be to leave the toll at zero dollars.

“Your toll today is $0. We’re implementing a $9 toll instead of a $15 toll, so we’re saving you 40%” is perfect NY politician logic. #congestionpricing pic.twitter.com/xwh4RWUmwB — robmillertime (@robmillertime) November 14, 2024

I love this so much. https://t.co/NpUNHgUvxv — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) November 15, 2024

Doesn't it give you the warm fuzzies?

Like, don't do us any favors lady!

New York, she hates you and thinks you are stupid. Vote accordingly next time. https://t.co/3lB9iXUwtY — Bones (@ChimperScott) November 15, 2024

so they lied about congestion pricing because the election. Who saw that coming? — Mike Occhipinti (@BostonBeefyBear) November 14, 2024

Literally, everyone.

When she said that I had to get my calculator out. So you’re saving us 40% when I’m saving 100% now. pic.twitter.com/bsITGhvLxI — GAMBLE NYCT DOB (@gamanima) November 14, 2024

Good luck trying to figure out Kath's new math.

The second part of the statement was "that saves families $1500 a year!" Can't make it up. — robmillertime (@robmillertime) November 14, 2024

It's like a wife trying to justify buying a $200 purse because it was on sale and she just saved the family money.

She's not very good at the teleprompter reading, is she? — Matt Bush (@mattbush71) November 14, 2024

The list of things she is not good at is long.

She needs to be voted out. This is a money grab — Part-time Fact Checker. (@chozenstellar) November 15, 2024

Of course. People need to travel. There’s more. I read about a bike shop that had 4 deliveries. Their warehouse was outside of the zone. Their truck would pay $36 toll. They pass that on to the customer. Not $9 each, but $36 each! It’s not just the toll. There are many layers. — robmillertime (@robmillertime) November 15, 2024

There are lots of unintended consequences.

Correct. The cost of goods and energy will be increased by truck companies, and the cost will be paid for by the consumers — Part-time Fact Checker. (@chozenstellar) November 15, 2024

The MTA is struggling (the trains, subways). They’re trying to force people back into them and/or pay for the budget shortfalls. — robmillertime (@robmillertime) November 14, 2024

Maybe if the trains and the subways were safe, people would gladly ride them more.

So transparently political. Wait till after the election and then figure out the highest price possible without causing catastrophic damage to approval ratings. — THE OPS DESK (@TheOpsDesk) November 14, 2024

In June, it was paused "indefinitely" (for the election) — Mike (@HMike141) November 14, 2024

It's almost like she has no respect for the voters.