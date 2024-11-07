Gov. Kathy Hochul Assures New Yorkers She's 'Stockpiling Abortion Medication'

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is a true believer, even more liberal than her predecessor Andrew Cuomo. Earlier this year, when she heard about Florida's "disgraceful and dangerous" six-week abortion ban, she assured Floridians that New York would be their "safe harbor" where they could get an abortion at any time for any reason. News flash: People are fleeing New York and moving to Florida because they can't take it anymore.

Hochul put out a graphic of the actions the governor's office was taking to protect the fundamental freedoms of New Yorkers, such as the right to bear arms. OK, we're just kidding about this one; instead, she brags about New York's gun control laws. And as far as protecting abortion access, the state is "stockpiling abortion medication" so they'll have plenty of "medication" on hand when Donald Trump bans the abortion pill in his nationwide abortion ban.

New York is the birthplace of the women’s rights, LGBTQ+ rights, environmental justice, and American labor movement. We have always been a bastion for rule of law and for freedom — and we always will be. pic.twitter.com/ivFiuNDMum — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) November 7, 2024

New York will always be a bastion of freedom.

Your state officials just raided a man's house, confiscated his rescue pets and then murdered them under these 'freedom laws,' you're so proud of. — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) November 7, 2024

She never said anything about the freedom to keep a pet squirrel in your house.

Fundamental Freedoms?

The NY government violated civil rights by shutting businesses, closing places of worship and schools, and denying families access to society if one or all of them didn't get an injection.



This is Hochul's NY legacy. — Meredith (@Opportunitweet) November 7, 2024

You threw a guy in prison for POSTING MEMES that he DIDN'T EVEN CREATE.



Don't you DARE talk about ANYONE'S freedoms.



Witch. — Rochester Radar (@RochesterRadar) November 7, 2024

Didn't you guys just do a raid on a squirrel? Maybe a little more focus on subway crime, yes? — old_jester (@old_jester1968) November 7, 2024

And let’s not forget out of control CRIME and cashless bail laws — Isaac Reshad (@ReshadIsaac) November 7, 2024

God go away already, literally no one elected you — screamingnance73 (@GeeEmm73) November 7, 2024

Glad to see yall are learning nothing from this. Should bode well for my side in a couple of yesrs — SCIENCE!! (@RaschDecisions) November 7, 2024

Usually I like to tell you to cut the crap, but I think you should keep going. Keep digging your own hole. We'll throw your ass in it in 2026. Make sure it's big enough for you and Tish!! — Amy (@Queendom916) November 7, 2024

Your dumb shit gun control is yet another thing pushing people farther right. The majority of Americans don't have "ban guns" as a priority.



Way to be out of touch. "nation-leading gun laws" my ass. — Mildly Annoyed Red Guy (@LifeDtf) November 7, 2024

Anything on keeping criminals out of the streets? — JediofTatuin (@JediofTatuin) November 7, 2024

Hochul is very concerned about the fundamental freedoms of criminals.

This list is exactly why Trump won. Not too bright doubling down on it.



“Stockpiling abortion medication”

Just WOW — 🇺🇸🦋demogirl🦋🇺🇸 (@demogirl17) November 7, 2024

"Abortion medication" — that's even more disingenuous than calling abortion "female health care."

***