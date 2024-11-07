Gov. Kathy Hochul Assures New Yorkers She's 'Stockpiling Abortion Medication'

Ted Cruz Slam Dunks Jimmy Kimmel Over Weepy Opening Monologue
Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on November 07, 2024
AP Photo/Hans Pennink

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is a true believer, even more liberal than her predecessor Andrew Cuomo. Earlier this year, when she heard about Florida's "disgraceful and dangerous" six-week abortion ban, she assured Floridians that New York would be their "safe harbor" where they could get an abortion at any time for any reason. News flash: People are fleeing New York and moving to Florida because they can't take it anymore.

Hochul put out a graphic of the actions the governor's office was taking to protect the fundamental freedoms of New Yorkers, such as the right to bear arms. OK, we're just kidding about this one; instead, she brags about New York's gun control laws. And as far as protecting abortion access, the state is "stockpiling abortion medication" so they'll have plenty of "medication" on hand when Donald Trump bans the abortion pill in his nationwide abortion ban.

New York will always be a bastion of freedom.

She never said anything about the freedom to keep a pet squirrel in your house.

Hochul is very concerned about the fundamental freedoms of criminals.

"Abortion medication" — that's even more disingenuous than calling abortion "female health care."

***

