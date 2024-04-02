Laurence Tribe: If Only Adolf Hitler Had Been Sentenced to Life in Prison
Israel 'Invades' Al-Shifa Hospital Against 'What It Said Were Palestinian Militants'
Axios: Trump Allies Will Change Civil Rights Laws to Focus on Anti-White Racism
EXPOSED: White House Sends Different Messages on English- and Spanish-Language Accounts
Education, HHS Secretary Go All Out to Celebrate Trans Day of Visibility
Trailer of Bibles Burned in Tennessee; Imagine If It Were Pride Flags
Lou Conter, the Last Living Survivor of USS Arizona Pearl Harbor Attack Has...
Not An April Fools: Having Solved All Other Immigration Issues, USCIS Adds 'X'...
The Good, the Bad, and the Cringe: The Best (and Worst) of Twitter's...
Guess Who Called ‘Christ Is King’ Trend Gross, Offensive, and Dangerous
'Crime Went Down After We Stopped Reporting It!' Rolling Stone Tries Fact-Checking Nancy...
Florida Supreme Court Upholds 15-Week Abortion Ban
Watch: Nicole Wallace Melts DOWN Over Trump and Legal Proceedings
Mob of Illegals Who Overpowered Texas National Guard Released by Judge

RATIO: Habitual Rake Stepper, Kathy Hochul, Offers 'Safe Harbor' to Abort Unborn Floridians

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  12:10 AM on April 02, 2024
Meme screenshot

New York's Kathy Hochul earned herself a nice ratio by lashing out at a well-run state with a competent governor, something she's unfamiliar with.

We understand Kathy's interest in distracting the public gaze from the absolute dumpster fire she's presiding over in her state. Residents have had enough of the illegal immigration problem, and most recently the country watched the funeral of a young police officer, a husband and father, who was murdered by a career criminal with 21 prior arrests.

Advertisement

The last phrase that comes to mind these days when you think of New York is 'safe harbor'.

Twitter/X users quickly called out The Empire State's governor.

Hochul knows she's failing New York and is hoping sticking her nose in Florida's business to signal to the pro-abortion crowd will earn her some goodwill with disaffected Democrats.

What a message: 'Hey, come on up to New York. We can't guarantee your safety, but we can guarantee you can dispatch your unborn baby!'

Recommended

Israel 'Invades' Al-Shifa Hospital Against 'What It Said Were Palestinian Militants'
Brett T.
Advertisement

It's vile. Abortion extremists like Hochul have painted pro-lifers as extreme for decades, but the tide may be turning.

Hochul seems more motivated by appearances than anything else.

Exactly. In a time when leftists are obsessed with 'sanctuary cities' it's nice to know there are still some places where the womb is a sanctuary of safety for preborn babies. 

Even among those on the right, there has been some discussion over what abortion bans should look like.

Six-week bans are not a terrible idea or a mistake for those of us who view abortion as the civil rights issue of our time. It's up to us to push back against the Kathy Hochuls and to convince those on the right who are squishy on abortion (whom we agree with on most other issues) that it is almost never an acceptable solution.

Advertisement

Stay out of Florida's politics, Kathy Hochul. You're not wanted there and hopefully, you won't be wanted in New York much longer.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Tags: ABORTION FLORIDA NEW YORK DESANTIS KATHY HOCHUL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Israel 'Invades' Al-Shifa Hospital Against 'What It Said Were Palestinian Militants'
Brett T.
The Good, the Bad, and the Cringe: The Best (and Worst) of Twitter's April Fool's Day Jokes
Grateful Calvin
Guess Who Called ‘Christ Is King’ Trend Gross, Offensive, and Dangerous
Brett T.
EXPOSED: White House Sends Different Messages on English- and Spanish-Language Accounts
Amy Curtis
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Dude, Just Walk AWAY! Christopher Rufo Just Made Mark Cuban His BIATCH in Heated Back and Forth About DEI
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Israel 'Invades' Al-Shifa Hospital Against 'What It Said Were Palestinian Militants' Brett T.
Advertisement