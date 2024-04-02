RATIO: Habitual Rake Stepper, Kathy Hochul, Offers 'Safe Harbor' to Abort Unborn Floridians

New York's Kathy Hochul earned herself a nice ratio by lashing out at a well-run state with a competent governor, something she's unfamiliar with.

We understand Kathy's interest in distracting the public gaze from the absolute dumpster fire she's presiding over in her state. Residents have had enough of the illegal immigration problem, and most recently the country watched the funeral of a young police officer, a husband and father, who was murdered by a career criminal with 21 prior arrests.

Florida’s plan to implement a six-week abortion ban is disgraceful and dangerous.



Let me be clear: If you need care, New York will be your safe harbor.



We refuse to go backwards. — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) April 1, 2024

The last phrase that comes to mind these days when you think of New York is 'safe harbor'.

Focus on the hellscape that is NY. — Built To Last (@nexusothecrisis) April 2, 2024

Twitter/X users quickly called out The Empire State's governor.

Worry about the people being violated on the streets and in the subways in your New York. https://t.co/ATRZTg5Rzd — Anna James Zeigler (@ajzeigler) April 2, 2024

Hochul knows she's failing New York and is hoping sticking her nose in Florida's business to signal to the pro-abortion crowd will earn her some goodwill with disaffected Democrats.

If only there was a "safe harbor" every time we used the subway instead of being harassed by panhandlers every time... https://t.co/KAElorIZz4 — Will DiBugno (@DCLongIslander) April 2, 2024

What a message: 'Hey, come on up to New York. We can't guarantee your safety, but we can guarantee you can dispatch your unborn baby!'

40 week abortions in New York are disgraceful and inhumane. Disgusting. — Mark Thompson 🇺🇸 (@marktmt) April 2, 2024

It's vile. Abortion extremists like Hochul have painted pro-lifers as extreme for decades, but the tide may be turning.

Too bad you're not as motivated to save lives as you are to end life. — Ermias (@ErmiasAlem) April 2, 2024

Hochul seems more motivated by appearances than anything else.

Florida is the safe harbor for the babies. — Steve M. (@Noone86595893) April 2, 2024

Exactly. In a time when leftists are obsessed with 'sanctuary cities' it's nice to know there are still some places where the womb is a sanctuary of safety for preborn babies.

Saving the unborn is not going backwards, saving the unborn is our future🙏🏼 — ice (@icebergz99) April 2, 2024

Even among those on the right, there has been some discussion over what abortion bans should look like.

Six-week bans are not a terrible idea or a mistake for those of us who view abortion as the civil rights issue of our time. It's up to us to push back against the Kathy Hochuls and to convince those on the right who are squishy on abortion (whom we agree with on most other issues) that it is almost never an acceptable solution.

The Democrat Party passion for abortion and killing unborn babies is not only disgraceful and dangerous, but also evil. History will judge you accordingly — as it did with the party’s embracement of slavery, segregation, and internment camps.



We were all 6 weeks at one point. https://t.co/R2pNCU9itw — Mike Dury (@MikeDury) April 2, 2024

Stay out of Florida's politics, Kathy Hochul. You're not wanted there and hopefully, you won't be wanted in New York much longer.

