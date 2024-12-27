Political Post-Mortem: Pet Rocks, Chia Pets, Furbys, Brat Summer, Coconut-Pilled and Kamala Harris

The post-mortems for Kamala Harris’s disastrous White House run continue. The latest is by New York Times columnist Ross Douthat. He focuses on the mass psychosis that spread throughout the Democrat Party and from the mouths and pens of its loyal members in the dying legacy media.

Let’s hear what he has to say. (WATCH)

Historians are already reviewing the mass psychosis that occurred within the Democrat party during 'Brat Summer':

Ross Douthat: "Do you remember Brat summer? I remember Brat summer. It was genuinely amazing. One of the most bizarre mass psychological phenomena I've ever seen.… pic.twitter.com/WezzgADhEd — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) December 26, 2024

Although the majority of Americans rightfully distrust the ‘news’ media, there is still a sizable number who are easily swayed by nonsense pushed by ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats.

These posters recognize this.

We have learned from Russiagate, Covid hysteria, George Floyd hysteria, Ukraine hysteria, Israel hysteria, and "Brat Summer" that a significant portion of the population is perpetually susceptible to indoctrination by the media. This % of the population is highly dangerous — Jejune the Destroyer (@of_lyon68642) December 26, 2024

And the more educated they are, the more likely they will be fooled by any and all propaganda — Anthony (@Shiroi_Okami_2) December 26, 2024

As we’ve since learned from those who ran Kamala’s presidential campaign, she never lead once in any of the campaign’s internal polling. That didn’t stop them from misleading her donors or ‘journos’ from pushing polls that didn’t reflect reality.

hanging on by their fingernails for any bit of relevance. This is hopeless bloviation to explain a disaster that everyone on the in knew was going to happen. The campaign told donors that everything was fine . The MSM polls kept the race close to support the lie. — Lord Beechnut (@PMCbusiness) December 26, 2024

It is quite fascinating. I think a lot of them know but they can’t admit it publicly because doing so would mean all the people they shamed hated labeled insulted ect was wrong. Kamala basically said nothing the whole time and used a lot of words to say it — Understand (@Thesilkyselite) December 26, 2024

Everyone knew from the start how horrible Kamala was, but they all turned on a dime, instantly started singing her praises, and began fooling others into believing she was the greatest thing ever.

-she was known to have a revolving door of staff, and we all know why

-several articles blamed everyone else for “not positioning her for success”

They still nominated away — AuntAmerica (@YourAuntAmerica) December 26, 2024

Vibe shift, girlboss. Brat rizz gyatt.



I'm still shocked it was unsuccessful. — Joker (@y3sthenwh4t) December 26, 2024

They thought they could Yass Kween into the White House 🤣 — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) December 26, 2024

They really thought they could pull the wool over the eyes of the entire electorate and elevate a totally manufactured candidate, who never said anything of substance, into the White House. Thankfully, the fake Kamala fad was over as quickly as it started.