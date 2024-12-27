Fox News Nuptials: Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt Announce Engagement
Rocket Man: Elon Musk’s Funny Leaping GIF Really ‘Takes Off’ on X
WSJ: The End of Student Loan Debt Was in Sight, But Then Came...
COPE: Did Americans Vote for Trump or Is Something Darker Going On
Group Hosts ‘COVID-Cautious’ Bowling Party
Govs. Kathy Hochul and Gavin Newsom Post Their Happy Kwanzaa Videos
VIP
Amazon's 'Wonderful Life' Edit Cuts Out Emotional Heart of Film We Need Now...
Four AP Journos Vote for Olympic Boxer Imane Khelifas as Female Athlete of...
VIP
PBS NewsHour Picks Up PolitiFact's Lie of the Year (From Trump, of Course)
You'll Be (Not) Shocked to Learn CNN Lied About the 'Journalists' Killed in...
Congresswoman Retiring Before Giving Trump Another Attempt to Kill Her
CNN Empathizes With Trans 10-Year-Old Who Fears Being Murdered
Nuttier Than Squirrel Poo: Delaware Teacher Publishes Christmas Break Up Letter to Trump-S...
Ivy League Is a Good Stripper Name, We Guess? Princeton Offers Erotic Dance...

Political Post-Mortem: Pet Rocks, Chia Pets, Furbys, Brat Summer, Coconut-Pilled and Kamala Harris

Warren Squire  |  12:30 AM on December 27, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

The post-mortems for Kamala Harris’s disastrous White House run continue. The latest is by New York Times columnist Ross Douthat. He focuses on the mass psychosis that spread throughout the Democrat Party and from the mouths and pens of its loyal members in the dying legacy media.

Advertisement

Let’s hear what he has to say. (WATCH)

Although the majority of Americans rightfully distrust the ‘news’ media, there is still a sizable number who are easily swayed by nonsense pushed by ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats.

These posters recognize this.

As we’ve since learned from those who ran Kamala’s presidential campaign, she never lead once in any of the campaign’s internal polling. That didn’t stop them from misleading her donors or ‘journos’ from pushing polls that didn’t reflect reality.

Recommended

COPE: Did Americans Vote for Trump or Is Something Darker Going On
Brett T.
Advertisement

Everyone knew from the start how horrible Kamala was, but they all turned on a dime, instantly started singing her praises, and began fooling others into believing she was the greatest thing ever.

They really thought they could pull the wool over the eyes of the entire electorate and elevate a totally manufactured candidate, who never said anything of substance, into the White House. Thankfully, the fake Kamala fad was over as quickly as it started.

Tags: DEMOCRAT DEMOCRATIC PARTY DEMOCRATS FAKE NEWS JOURNALISM JOURNALISTS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

COPE: Did Americans Vote for Trump or Is Something Darker Going On
Brett T.
Fox News Nuptials: Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt Announce Engagement
Warren Squire
WSJ: The End of Student Loan Debt Was in Sight, But Then Came Trump
Brett T.
Rocket Man: Elon Musk’s Funny Leaping GIF Really ‘Takes Off’ on X
Warren Squire
The Face of Bravery: German Woman Triggers the Left With Silent 'Rape Is Not Resistance' Protest
Amy Curtis
You'll Be (Not) Shocked to Learn CNN Lied About the 'Journalists' Killed in Israeli Airstrike
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
COPE: Did Americans Vote for Trump or Is Something Darker Going On Brett T.
Advertisement