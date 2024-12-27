Shark Tank Host Wants to Sell Trump on Combining America’s and Canada’s Economies

Shark Tank co-host, Kevin O’Leary, says blending the US and Canadian economies is an idea he’s hoping to sell President-Elect Donald Trump on. As a Canadian, he says many of his fellow countrymen are open to the idea.

He lays it out here. (WATCH)

NEW: Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary, a Canadian, says he likes the idea of combining the US and Canadian economies, says he is heading to Mar-a-Lago to start the talks.



O'Leary said half of Canadians are interested in Trump's proposal.



"[Canadians] want to hear more... what this… pic.twitter.com/ss2sjIADBC — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 26, 2024

Some commenters say the plan looks good on paper, but feel it’s a better deal for Canada than it is for the U.S. Others counter that access to Canadian oil would be worth it.

Combining two economies sounds great in theory but let’s be real... Canada needs America way more than America needs Canada. — Hank ™ (@HANKonX) December 26, 2024

Drill Baby Drill. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 26, 2024

@CollinRugg We will be an energy powerhouse in the world as long as we can keep the weakness out of the government. There'll be no one not the Middle East not bricks no one that could compete with us on energy. — Marcus4Rochester (@Marcus4Roc) December 27, 2024

Especially if we were to add Greenland too… — Mark Wyatt (@fatigueCFDdude) December 27, 2024

Many couldn’t get past O’Leary pulling his Shark Tank schtick on Trump.

This is how they think it would play out.

Imagine Kevin O’Leary pitches Trump Canada like shark tank 😂



“Hello sharks, I’m seeking 1 trillion dollars in exchange for Canada” — Gentry Gevers (@gentrywgevers) December 26, 2024

"And I will give you a royalty on every bottle of maple syrup sold." — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 26, 2024

Mark Cuban, "I went to bat for Harris; she lost, and for that reason I'm out.". — Kurt Schemers (@KurtSchemers) December 26, 2024

Man, that would be hilarious to watch.

Others can’t get over how seriously the media is treating all of Trump’s talk and posts about annexing Canada, taking back Panama, or purchasing Greenland.

Why are people entertaining this as if it’s even kind of remotely a possibility? Even discussing it is a waste of time. — Kron (@Kronykal) December 27, 2024

Could this really happen? If so, I don’t think we want to join with Canada. Look at what they have done to their country. — Donnie C (@nola3574) December 26, 2024

Probably not. But Trump will look incredibly "reasonable" when he says he only wants Greenland and the Panama Canal 😂 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 26, 2024

But it IS funny and the fact that they’re reporting it like it’s serious just shows you how clowny the media is — JohnPlunkettActual (@ActualPlunkett) December 27, 2024

Is Trump being serious? Possibly, putting other countries on their heels and fearing the worst can be a great negotiating tactic. Again, we are talking about Trump though. Time will tell.