Shark Tank Host Wants to Sell Trump on Combining America’s and Canada’s Economies

Warren Squire  |  2:00 AM on December 27, 2024
AP Photo/Mike Householder

Shark Tank co-host, Kevin O’Leary, says blending the US and Canadian economies is an idea he’s hoping to sell President-Elect Donald Trump on. As a Canadian, he says many of his fellow countrymen are open to the idea.

He lays it out here. (WATCH)

Some commenters say the plan looks good on paper, but feel it’s a better deal for Canada than it is for the U.S. Others counter that access to Canadian oil would be worth it.

Many couldn’t get past O’Leary pulling his Shark Tank schtick on Trump.

This is how they think it would play out.

Man, that would be hilarious to watch.

Others can’t get over how seriously the media is treating all of Trump’s talk and posts about annexing Canada, taking back Panama, or purchasing Greenland.

Is Trump being serious? Possibly, putting other countries on their heels and fearing the worst can be a great negotiating tactic. Again, we are talking about Trump though. Time will tell.

