BROKE: Santa Monica, CA Faces Fiscal Ruin After Paying Out MILLIONS in Sex Abuse Settlement Claims

This is one of the more maddening stories to come out of the dumpster fire of a state we call California.

The city of Santa Monica is essentially bankrupt.

Why? Because a city employee sexually abused 400 boys, and the city just had to pay out $400 million to his victims.

The city that prides itself on $2 MILLION (including land) free seaside condos for homeless is about to be bankrupt after paying $1 million each to ~400 men who were molested as boys by ONE city employee, whose crimes were covered up & ignored over nearly a decade. This tiny, iconic community of just 90,000 people now has to sell city properties, close libraries, restrict city services & dramatically increase permit/utility fees to be able to function. Homeless and criminals here come before little kids. Despite this impending bankruptcy, city leaders refuse to end their homeless housing construction obsession or close their pricey DEI office. Very sad to see such a great city fail due to the incompetence & corruption of a few individuals.

Just shameful.

In 2018, an anonymous tip led the authorities in California to Eric Uller, who for decades had volunteered at an after-school program associated with the Santa Monica Police Department. An investigation revealed Mr. Uller, 50, had molested at least four boys on the city’s watch. Allegations from dozens of others soon emerged, dating to the 1980s and 1990s. Weeks after his arrest, Mr. Uller hanged himself in his apartment on the day he was scheduled to appear in court. Seven years later, Santa Monica is still paying for his crimes. At last count, the bill had reached nearly $230 million. That’s how much money the city has distributed to 229 plaintiffs who said they had been sexually assaulted by Mr. Uller. More than 150 additional cases remain.

Absolutely awful.

The city built a place for at risk youth, typically those with no dad, to hang out after school so they would not get into trouble. It is called the Police Activities League (PAL). This guy would volunteer at PAL. And used his badge and car as a way of earning the trust of these boys and would take them to the office of his father, who was a physician, after hours, claiming that he would perform sports physicals on them and then molest them there. This went on for many many years. People reported it, but the council members ignored it and tried to cover it up.

And those council members face no consequences.

They should have to pay the $400 million.

Along with Uller.

It's a daunting task. CA is horribly corrupt and broken.

Democratic 'leadership.'

Democrats ruin everything.

Hard to disagree.

It's sad, really.

It's so DIVERSE! and TOLERANT!

Yeah, it's broke and the streets are full of homeless drug addicts and human waste, but don't you feel CULTURALLY ENRICHED?!

Advertisement

You get the government you vote for.

Maybe, one day, some voters will learn this lesson.

