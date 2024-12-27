Color-Coded: Chuck Todd Says Dems Warned Identity Politics Would Cost Latino Votes Two Years Ago

It appears Democrats were warned that focusing on identity politics would lose the party Latino voters in the 2024 presidential election. Chuck Todd says a two-year old memo laid out the details, but was ignored.

Here’s more. (WATCH)

Chuck Todd discloses a 2022 Biden polling memo that warned about the Democrats losing the Hispanic vote, because Biden Harris targeted them as a 'Community of color' whereas Trump targeted them as 'working class':

Chuck Todd: "My favorite part about post-election is the losing… pic.twitter.com/qJ7AmOiwcp — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) December 24, 2024

It’s common sense that people want to be treated as individuals, not categorized by race. Being common sense, it’s easy to see how this simple truth has alluded Democrats.

“Class is the big divide in American politics, not identity”. People who do things other than politics for a living recognized this long ago, and were called racist for suggesting as much. Either the experts will start listening, or they’ll keep losing elections. — Michael Brown (@mdavidbrown) December 26, 2024

I think it's a bit early to believe that democrats have changed their approach to messaging based on one memo that the democrats soundly ignored. — Alex Furlong (@RoombaWithAView) December 26, 2024

People want to be judged by who they are as individuals and not by their race and stereotyped by identity.



S H O C K E R ! ! ! !



Imagine just now coming to this conclusion. — Anthony Davis (@anthonydavis2nd) December 25, 2024

Democrats continue to blame their messaging game, not their actual message.

These commenters see it.

My favorite part about these post election autopsies is they don't think they have to change they way they govern, just the lies they tell voters to get into power. — Estril (@Estril01) December 25, 2024

Anyone remember when the Clinton campaign in the 1990s had the mantra of: “It's the economy, stupid.” When put head to head economic issues are often more important than identity issues in campaign, a good economy is more important to more voters than identity politics. — Alex McIntyre (@McalexMcintyre) December 25, 2024

Commenters don’t see Todd’s fellow Democrats heeding his message to change.

The democrat's world view is identity politics - so it makes sense that they viewed the Latino vote as a vote based on color versus the Republicans that view Latinos as middle class voters. — JP Dodds (@DoddsJP7) December 25, 2024

#Latinx won't be officially over until the Left comes out and admits it was a mistake, which of course will never happen. — One Tough Jew (@One_Tough_Jew_) December 26, 2024

This election proved that identity politics is a brain-dead zombie. Needless to say, the Democratic Party will continue to be devoted to identity politics for the next decade, if they continue to last that long. — Mark D21 (@PinkPanther220) December 25, 2024

Identity politics is essentially a religious tenet of the Dem Party, asking them to change is like asking someone to abandon their life-long faith. The way things are going the Dems are going to hold onto their ‘faith’ all the way to the party’s grave.