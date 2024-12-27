Color-Coded: Chuck Todd Says Dems Warned Identity Politics Would Cost Latino Votes Two Years Ago

Shark Tank Host Wants to Sell Trump on Combining America’s and Canada’s Economies
Warren Squire  |  1:30 AM on December 27, 2024
Katherine Frey/The Washington Post via AP, Pool

It appears Democrats were warned that focusing on identity politics would lose the party Latino voters in the 2024 presidential election. Chuck Todd says a two-year old memo laid out the details, but was ignored.

Here’s more. (WATCH)

It’s common sense that people want to be treated as individuals, not categorized by race. Being common sense, it’s easy to see how this simple truth has alluded Democrats.

Democrats continue to blame their messaging game, not their actual message.

These commenters see it.

Commenters don’t see Todd’s fellow Democrats heeding his message to change.

Identity politics is essentially a religious tenet of the Dem Party, asking them to change is like asking someone to abandon their life-long faith. The way things are going the Dems are going to hold onto their ‘faith’ all the way to the party’s grave.

