The AP Just Dropped ANOTHER Doozy to Add to the 'Biden Legacy' List

Earlier the White House posted what was an attempted "Biden legacy" brag that was just the usual gaslighting we've been seeing for the last few years from this bunch of clowns:

When President Biden took office, he was determined to not only deliver economic relief – but to invest in America and grow the economy from the middle out and bottom up, not the top down. Over the last four years, that’s exactly what he’s done. His economic agenda has attracted over $1 trillion in announced private sector investments in clean energy and manufacturing. These investments are ensuring the future is made in America by American workers, and they’re creating opportunities in communities too often left behind. Today, businesses around the world are investing in America because of President Biden’s agenda – which is good news for American workers and American businesses. We’re positioned to win the economic competition for the 21st century.

Getting totally spanked in last month's election didn't stop these people from making the same ridiculous claims that caused people to want to get Biden (and then Harris) out of the White House as soon as possible.

This afternoon the Associated Press dropped another item to add to Biden's "legacy" list, and of course it's not a good thing:

BREAKING: The U.S. saw an 18.1% increase in homelessness this year, with more than 770,000 people counted as homeless. https://t.co/PgHEyX8eVu — The Associated Press (@AP) December 27, 2024

Combine that with open borders that have had devastating consequences for many Americans, inflation and incompetent foreign policy and that's a big snapshot of what's called...

Joe Biden's America... — Never Give Up...🇮🇱 (@PCGalloway) December 27, 2024

Biden and Harris are leaving behind a huge mess to clean up.

Gov. Gavin Newsom deserves a little "credit" for this as well, among others:

The United States saw an 18.1% increase in homelessness this year, a dramatic rise driven mostly by a lack of affordable housing as well as devastating natural disasters and a surge of migrants in several parts of the country, federal officials said Friday. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development said federally required tallies taken across the country in January found that more than 770,000 people were counted as homeless — a number that misses some people and does not include those staying with friends or family because they do not have a place of their own. That increase comes on top of a 12% increase in 2023, which HUD blamed on soaring rents and the end of pandemic assistance. The 2023 increase also was driven by people experiencing homelessness for the first time. The numbers overall represent 23 of every 10,000 people in the U.S., with Black people being overrepresented among the homeless population.

As usual, when the government sets up policies that are supposed to "help" people they do nothing but make things worse.

Gavin Newsom to the rescue — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) December 27, 2024

Remember 20 years ago when Newsom set out to "fix" the homelessness problem in California?

As Newsom took over following the 2003 San Francisco mayoral election, the then-mayor-elect said that December he intended to "aggressively" make ending homelessness in his city his administration's top priority. The plan involved a 10-year strategy to end chronic homelessness with "tens of millions" of federal dollars in funding to create 550 "supportive housing" units for the troubled homeless, SFGate reported at the time. [...] The nonpartisan think tank Public Policy Institute of California (PPIC) found that, as of 2022, 30% of homeless Americans lived in the Golden State, "including half of all unsheltered people (115,491 in California; 233,832 in the US)."

The Democrats have of course been focused on helping different people:

No worries, the U.S. Federal Government made sure that migrants had homes. https://t.co/70tBuKWrMt. — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) December 27, 2024

This administration and its enablers who run "sanctuary cities" sure do have their "priorities," and American citizens are far down the list.