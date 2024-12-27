CRIME WAVE: Chicago Felony Theft Charges SKYROCKET After New Cook County State's Attorney...
You'll Be (Not) Shocked to Learn Weirdo Tim Walz Is LYING About the 1862 Execution of 38 Dakota Men

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on December 27, 2024
Twitter

The other day, some Lefty was lamenting the fact we missed out on having Tim 'Midwest Dad' Walz as VP. It was laughably pathetic; Tim Walz is probably the worst VP candidate in American history.

He's weird, he loves the ChiComs, and he's a remorseless liar.

Here's more proof of the latter (as if we needed more):

Here's what MPRN writes (cause they're not innocent in this, either):

Jim Hallum grew up on the Santee Sioux Reservation in Nebraska not knowing anything about the U.S.-Dakota War of 1862.

Now, 162 years later, he and 30 others are on a nearly 300-mile ride from the reservation to southern Minnesota to mark one of the most tragic periods in Minnesota history — the hangings in Mankato of 38 Dakota warriors at the war’s end, the largest single-day mass execution in American history.

Hallum is one of the organizers of the Dakota Exiles ride, a journey through frozen fields and open country covered in snow on horseback. They rode once before in 2020. They’ll meet up with another group of riders to commemorate the Dec. 26, 1862 hangings ordered by President Abraham Lincoln that led to a mass exile of Native people from Minnesota.

The ride is meant to honor those hanged in Mankato along with two others later executed; it also honors the thousands of people later forced from their homelands, Hallum said. Riders also want to preserve this painful history of the Dakota in the hope of helping heal the intergenerational trauma it created, he added.

What's conveniently omitted from Walz's post and the MPRN story is this salient fact: those 38 Dakota were guilty of slaughtering women and children.

Whoops.

They did.

FIVE HUNDRED, mostly women and children.

Walz is disgusting, so this is on brand for him.

Walz probably thinks those settlers deserved it.

So he's pandering for nothing.

Pardon them, probably.

He's also an idiot.

And no one will ask Timmy about this.

Reporting these facts doesn't help Tim advance his racial agenda.

The article Walz links completely omits this fact, too.

Right, Timmy? You're not defending the mass rape and murder of women and children, right?

