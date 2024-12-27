You'll Be (Not) Shocked to Learn Weirdo Tim Walz Is LYING About the 1862 Execution of 38 Dakota Men

The other day, some Lefty was lamenting the fact we missed out on having Tim 'Midwest Dad' Walz as VP. It was laughably pathetic; Tim Walz is probably the worst VP candidate in American history.

He's weird, he loves the ChiComs, and he's a remorseless liar.

Here's more proof of the latter (as if we needed more):

162 years ago, 38 Dakota men were hung in the largest mass execution in our nation’s history.



The sacrifice of these riders reminds us to recommit to accountability and healing for the Dakota people.https://t.co/Xa2ZEYvYxh — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) December 26, 2024

Here's what MPRN writes (cause they're not innocent in this, either):

Jim Hallum grew up on the Santee Sioux Reservation in Nebraska not knowing anything about the U.S.-Dakota War of 1862. Now, 162 years later, he and 30 others are on a nearly 300-mile ride from the reservation to southern Minnesota to mark one of the most tragic periods in Minnesota history — the hangings in Mankato of 38 Dakota warriors at the war’s end, the largest single-day mass execution in American history. Hallum is one of the organizers of the Dakota Exiles ride, a journey through frozen fields and open country covered in snow on horseback. They rode once before in 2020. They’ll meet up with another group of riders to commemorate the Dec. 26, 1862 hangings ordered by President Abraham Lincoln that led to a mass exile of Native people from Minnesota. The ride is meant to honor those hanged in Mankato along with two others later executed; it also honors the thousands of people later forced from their homelands, Hallum said. Riders also want to preserve this painful history of the Dakota in the hope of helping heal the intergenerational trauma it created, he added.

What's conveniently omitted from Walz's post and the MPRN story is this salient fact: those 38 Dakota were guilty of slaughtering women and children.

Whoops.

They r—ped and m—rdered women and children, Tim. pic.twitter.com/XvxCLEaCux — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) December 26, 2024

They did.

Tim left out the part where these 38 men killed 500 White Settlers mostly women and kids. — Paul (@WomanDefiner) December 26, 2024

FIVE HUNDRED, mostly women and children.

Considering what their victims went through, it’s disgusting to say that these were the ones who were “sacrificed.” — Rebecca Downs🇺🇸🟦🇮🇱 (@RebeccaRoseGold) December 27, 2024

Walz is disgusting, so this is on brand for him.

On August 18, 1862, tensions boiled over when a group of young Dakota men attacked and killed five white settlers in Acton, Minnesota. Over the course of five weeks, hundreds of settlers were killed, and thousands were displaced.https://t.co/x9erK80Ew5 — BULL (@BULLSFCMN) December 26, 2024

Walz probably thinks those settlers deserved it.

Trump won the Native American vote by 37%. pic.twitter.com/85vBmb664t — I Love America News (@ILA_NewsX) December 27, 2024

So he's pandering for nothing.

What would Walz do if these same men were alive today and r*p*d and m*urd*red 100 women and children. — MN Republicans Northland Edition (@MNHD3BGOP) December 27, 2024

Pardon them, probably.

I don't know if they were hung, Tim, but they were hanged. https://t.co/KQG1T779ZU — John Schindler (@20committee) December 27, 2024

He's also an idiot.

They murdered 358 innocent people, asshole. https://t.co/ZUsPTJ1Tvc — Mark Noonan (@Mark_E_Noonan) December 27, 2024

And no one will ask Timmy about this.

Lincoln commuted the sentences of all but those who had been proven to have participated in the rape or massacre of civilians.



The executions were fine. https://t.co/9AnNQEczeh — Abraham Ash (@Historycourses) December 26, 2024

Reporting these facts doesn't help Tim advance his racial agenda.

From the article within the article Walz linked: https://t.co/fCfRafMrDI pic.twitter.com/bS35Q5HzFK — Andrea Caruso (@AndreaNCaruso) December 27, 2024

The article Walz links completely omits this fact, too.

That is usually what happened to murderers then, Timmy.



Unless you are defending the murder of women and children? You're not, right? https://t.co/mDcaFypXF1 — Kirk Freeman (@KirkFreemanLaw) December 27, 2024

Right, Timmy? You're not defending the mass rape and murder of women and children, right?