CRIME WAVE: Chicago Felony Theft Charges SKYROCKET After New Cook County State's Attorney Enforces Laws

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on December 27, 2024
ImgFlip

Behavior that is rewarded is repeated. It's a very simple concept, and one the Left knows: which is why they encourage (and often don't punish) anti-social behaviors like blocking roads, theft, and other crimes. This is why repeated offenders are set loose with little or no bond, no matter how many times they commit crimes (violent or otherwise).

But people are fed up with being cowed by criminals. In Cook County, IL the new state's attorney -- unlike former state's attorney Kim Foxx -- has decided to enforce laws concerning shoplifting.

Shocking, we know.

More from CWB Chicago (emphasis added):

Shoplifters in Chicago are more than 100% more likely to be slapped with felony charges under Cook County’s new state’s attorney than they were under Kim Foxx’s administration.

Retired justice Eileen O’Neill Burke took office on December 2 and immediately followed through on her campaign promise to adhere to state law by pursuing felonies against people who shoplift merchandise worth more than $300. Foxx ordered prosecutors to withhold felony charges unless the value exceeded $1,000 or the accused shoplifter had ten or more previous convictions.

Just amazing. Foxx let people steal multiple times or steal less than $1,000 and get away with it without felony charges.

O'Neill Burke ain't having none of that.

Byron Donalds Drops Mother of ALL Truth Bombs About Who REALLY Pardoned Dozens of Killers and Rapists
Sam J.
They're not stealing food, though.

Case in point:

You can't eat Gucci.

We'll see how the crime stats change following this.

His approval rating is in the toilet, so he'll try to take any credit he can.

While gaslighting us by saying crime was down.

There's always one.

The only people disproportionately affected by tough-on-crime politicians are criminals.

And it's not the politicians don't care, they care about the innocent victims and not the criminals.

What a novel concept, no?

Yep.

CHICAGO CRIME FELONY ILLINOIS LAW LAW ENFORCEMENT

