Jump Another Shark, Fonz: Henry Winkler Gets Community Noted Falling for OBVIOUS Fake Trump Quote

Ahh, celebrities. If there's anything they do well, it's destroying our childhoods by revealing that they are not the characters they played on TV or in movies, but bitter old leftists who have been broken because the world does not cater to their every whim the way Hollywood used to when they were famous.

The most insane example is Mark 'Luke Skywalker' Hamill. We can't recount all of the vile things that Hamill has said on Twitter (before he ran away to BlueSky with his lightsaber between his legs), but most recently, he shamed the memory of his erstwhile Star Wars co-star Carrie Fisher on her birthday by claiming he knew who she would vote for. Oh, Hamill also charges his fans exorbitant fees for the one prominent role he played 50 years ago. So, that's pretty gross too.

Then there is Henry Winkler, beloved in the '70s for playing The Fonz, but in the 21st century, so much of a Marxist sympathizer that he actually posted his belief that Bibi Netanyahu was extending the war against Hamas terrorists on purpose. Winkler is Jewish, which makes his antisemitic remarks even more abhorrent.

Yesterday, Winkler showed everyone once again how much Donald Trump broke him by latching on to an obvious fake Donald Trump quote and claiming that, of course, he knew it all along.

so of us just have a crystal ball .. AND can see way into the future https://t.co/wCmTJJ4dBp — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) December 26, 2024

We can't say for sure whether Winkler quote tweeted this long-debunked fake quote from Trump before it got Community Noted, but it just goes to show how he will believe anything as long as it paints the picture of 'Orange Man Bad.'

The way Community Notes works on Twitter these days is that the note gets attached to the original tweet, but it is also stapled to the tweet of anyone dumb enough to try to spread the lie.

And this Note is perfect. The image is fake, the quote is fake, and even People magazine (no friend to Trump) could not find a citation remotely similar to the image claims Trump said.

Strike one, strike two, strike three. You're out, Fonzie. Go back to the bench and -- in your words -- 'Sit on it.'

Someone could post an AI-generated image of Trump eating a baby and leftist celebrities like Winkler would retweet it and claim, 'See? I told you!'

Some of us research internet bs before posting, and others can't tell their ass from a hole in the ground. https://t.co/IMPi9jDSHA — Hammy ✈🇺🇲🇮🇱 (@e2pilot) December 27, 2024

Why research something when you can just pretend you are smarter than everyone else and look like a fool in the process?

Henry, and I mean this with all due respect, don't believe everything you see on the Internet, it makes you seem less than smart. Crystal ball that. — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) December 26, 2024

You can leave out the 'all due respect.' Winkler has not earned that. And it's nice to offer Winkler advice, but rest assured that he will never learn.

I wish my ego was so huge I could tweet made-up stuff and not mind being community-noted. — Rhonda Rhoades (@NewWaveIngenue) December 27, 2024

We're not even sure why he has such a big ego. Yes, unlike Hamill, Winkler had other memorable roles besides Fonzie (Night Shift with Michael Keaton is one of this writer's favorite movies of his), but it has been years, decades even, since he could remotely be considered a 'star.'

Typical left posting lies and misleading information. This is what happens when you become irrelevant. All we need is Rob Reiner joining in! 🤡🤡🤡 https://t.co/RjPIZwFDXn — Jesse (@JesseSUSA) December 27, 2024

Reiner is busy eating a few buckets of fried chicken, but we're sure it won't be long before we hear from him again.

This has been debunked so many times and it’s a little sad for someone like you to still fall for it. — Mandolango (@MandoUnchained) December 26, 2024

But George Takei told him it was true!

Just note that Fox news didn't really have that kind of label in 98, that should have been the first giveaway that it is fake. https://t.co/C9oZpM2uXe — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) December 26, 2024

But that would require critical thinking, a quality notoriously absent among the left. Particularly among leftist actors and musicians.

Remember when you pretended to be a cool rebel?



Now you're a fascist, big government tool... — Hades Prime 🇺🇸 (@HadesPrime246) December 27, 2024

This makes it even funnier. People like Winkler made his name playing a rebel who refused to go along with the establishment or their rules.

Fast forward a few decades and he is now just a mouthpiece for that same establishment. He either doesn't know that or he doesn't care ... and we're not sure which is worse.

The side that's always hyperventilating about misinformation sure likes to help spread misinformation (see Community Note). https://t.co/HBrCKaKFiI — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) December 26, 2024

Duh! It's (D)ifferent when they (D)o it.

We know there is no fixing people like Winkler, Hamill, Takei, Reiner, and so many other celebrities. They will likely live out the rest of their days being this broken.

But it's awesome that they cannot control the narrative anymore. Twitter is not perfect (there has been a lot of talk this week about changes to the algorithm throttling conservatives again), but it is the closest thing to a free speech platform that we have in social media.

And Community Notes is the greatest feature ever on the platform.

Just watch out for that shark, Fonzie. Because we don't think you're going to clear the jump with this tweet.