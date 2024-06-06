SIT ON IT, FONZIE: Henry Winkler Wonders if Netanyahu Is Intentionally Extending War Against Hamas

It is not really surprising that many in the acting world are joining with the rest of the left in turning on Israel, or even turning a blind eye to the antisemitism happening in America. It is what their 'team' is doing so, naturally, many who don't really know what they are talking about jump on that bandwagon. The real courage being shown in Hollywood is by those who refuse to be bullied into joining that team, like Patricia Heaton, Rob Schneider, Jon Lovitz, and many more like them. Even (and we can't believe we're saying this) Michael Rapaport, in his foul-mouthed way, has shown more solidarity with Jews and Israel than almost all of his peers.

But it IS a bit surprising to see Henry Winkler, of all people, join the 'blame Israel' team. While Winkler has always been of the left, this is a man whose parents escaped Nazi Germany more than 80 years ago. His uncle, who was supposed to escape with them, never made it out and was executed during the Holocaust.

So, it was more than a little disappointing yesterday to see Winkler pose this awful question on Twitter about Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Is is possible that Netanyahu is prolonging the war in order to stay out of Jail ? — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) June 5, 2024

Wow. We're not sure where to begin with that, other than to say that it's obvious Winkler is very uninformed about what is happening in Israel. And that's about as charitable as we can be.

We could start with the fact that, despite the left's attempts to demonize Netanyahu, Israel is being led right now by a unity government and war cabinet, including Netanyahu's chief political rival (and Israel's likely next PM) Benny Gantz.

There's also the fact that if Israel wanted to wipe out Hamas in a weekend, they could. They are prosecuting the war slowly to MINIMIZE civilian casualties. Despite all of the screams of 'genocide,' Israel's civilian casualty versus Hamas casualty ratio is better than most any other urban warfare engagements (including those conducted by the United States).

Israel's biggest obstacle in this war is not their enemy on the battlefield. It is pro-Hamas organizations like the United Nations and feckless Western leaders like Joe Biden tying their hands behind their backs.

Winkler doesn't seem to be aware of any of these facts or factors. He just says things that the left will pat him on the back for.

Fonzie has truly jumped the shark.

Henry Winkler, from his posh home in the United States, think he can undermine the will of the Israeli people who overwhelmingly support this war of self-defense, and talks about things he doesn’t know anything about.

Like most “Hollywood elite”. https://t.co/c1sBfyYDvg — Netanel Worthy - נתנאל וורתי (@NetanelWorthy) June 5, 2024

There's another good fact. If the Israeli people are unhappy with Netanyahu about anything, it is that he is not going hard ENOUGH against Hamas.

Maybe you should keep your mouth shut about things that you don’t know anything about.

The overwhelming majority of us, Israelis support the war effort. Individuals like yourself, who don’t have to deal with the repercussions of terrorism every day at your doorstep, have the… — Netanel Worthy - נתנאל וורתי (@NetanelWorthy) June 5, 2024

The rest of that tweet concludes, '... have the luxury of opening their mouth and making a situation worse than it is. Used to have respect for you, but that’s out the door. Absolutely disgusting.'

No. Is it possible you’ve forgotten you’re a Jew? — Atheseus (@QuantumMagick) June 6, 2024

We think there is a high possibility of that.

Let us know your opinion on that when you live in Israel as a permanent citizen.



Until then, you're just another cheap Hollywood poser taking the trendy lefty position. — VonPhul (@BaronVonPhul) June 5, 2024

No lies detected there.

You’re pathetic. You finally weigh in on the war and it’s not to fight against untruths or to call for hostages to be released but to bash Bibi? Many Israelis and Jews don’t care for him but this talking point is all about indirectly blaming Israel for the war: “I’m a nebishy… — Axl McBain (@AxlMcbain) June 5, 2024

Another extended tweet that ends with, ''I’m a nebbishy self-hating Jew, but don’t blame me, blame Bibi.' Plus, you’re now retweeting John Cusack, an Israel hater? Can you go back to posting pics of trout if you can’t say a supportive thing about the Jewish people and Israel?'

There was an expletive at the end there that we didn't include, but you get the picture.

Honestly, I hate when people you like as actors/actresses expose themselves as morons (at best). Sad. But I will happily live without the Fonz and his shows/films. https://t.co/kX04F91uHa — Jay Lampert (@MortChristenson) June 5, 2024

It's worth remembering that The Fonz had his 'office' in the men's toilet on Happy Days. Which is fitting, since that's exactly where Winkler's tweet belongs.

I don’t know, is IS possible? 🤔



Fking twatwaffle can’t even get his message out right. 🤣 — Kristi (@TheyCallMeNans) June 6, 2024

To be fair, a message that dumb probably calls for bad grammar.

If you’re going to employ rhetoric, try to be a little more intelligent. I highly recommend it. Hey maybe throw in a multisyllabic word to keep people thinking you might be intelligent! — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) June 5, 2024

The thought process doesn't go much further than 'Benji BAD.' This is not surprising when you consider that most of these people have lived for the past several years under the complicated philosophy of 'Orange Man BAD.'

Is it possible you do not mind the rape of Jewish women, the murder of a Jewish infant in an oven, the murder of elderly Jews, the burning to death of whole Jewish families, the slaughter and kidnapping of Jewish music fest attendees? You f-ing Kapo. — (((Road Bear Life))) (@bearshrugged) June 6, 2024

It really is amazing how so many on the left have completely memory-holed how this war began in the first place.

No. — Dean Cain (@RealDeanCain) June 6, 2024

Exactamundo.

You tell him, Superman.

The depressing aspect of Winkler's tweet -- other than his pure ignorance -- is that, for the most part, he dedicates his Twitter account to things that will help bring people together: funny animal videos, music appreciation, supporting people going through struggles, and much more along those lines.

He really should stick with that. Because what he tweeted out yesterday about Israel and Netanyahu is nothing short of shameful.