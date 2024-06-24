Ice Skating Uphill: Media Guru David Clinch Denounces the Very Existence of 'Citizen...
Monday Morning Meme Madness

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  6:00 AM on June 24, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp

Welcome to the 26th Monday of 2024. Just like the 25 Mondays that came before it, you'll make it through because you're a survivor!

Even so, we're still gonna team up to make it just a little bit easier. You tweet the memes, jokes, and funny video clips and we'll share a selection of our favorites to get the week rolling with some laughs.

Advertisement

Let the memes commence!

Now THAT would be a bad start to Monday. LOL.

Ha! This was an oldie that resurfaced again this week. This is when we should have known society was doomed.

Cats do be like that.

It's amazing the life expectancy of men is as high as it is.

LOL! Maybe even funnier than the meme itself were the people coming to the defense of the Picts.

HAHA! Seriously, folks. It's a joke!

She better sleep with one eye open. Just saying.

LOLOLOL!

They act a bit like liberal college students.

Bwahaha!

Well, that escalated quickly.

He asked politely. 😂

We love raccoons.

Not everyone loves raccoons.

Max is a good boy.

HAHA! Life is easier when you understand that men will turn ANYTHING into a game.

Nerd laugh! Okay, one more for our fellow geeks …

LOL.

Yeah, like secret parent snacks are a real thing.

(We won't tell if you don't.)

Advertisement

Worst game of fetch ever.

Bwahaha! It's always the tweet you don't expect.

LOLOLOL!

We all knew. It's just nice that it's now been proven.

Hey, at these prices you take everything that isn't nailed down.

You don't mess with a system that's not broken, right Dads?

She will kill you … eventually.

Ha! Hmmm … There seems to be a certain demographic they're obsessed with.

LOL. USA! USA!

You rotten Americans and your … air conditioning.

Advertisement

LOLOLOL!

If you know, you know. 😂

This … is … AWESOME! 😂😂😂

Accurate.

Every guy knows that you maximize the distance between yourself and the next urinal user.

Phew!

Been there. Done that.

LOL. And we're dead. 💀

Nice!

We would have a heart attack.

Also, it took guts to make that joke. LOL.

LOL! We laughed.

Y'all are wrong for laughing at that! 😂

Advertisement

HAHAHA!

Bwahaha! 😂😂😂

For this week's selection of comedy the younger generation might have missed, check out these outtakes of Steve Carell making the cast of The Office lose it on set. Too funny!

Let us know in the comments if there are any classic comedy clips you think we she should share.

That's gonna do it for us today. Go conquer this Monday with the fearlessness of a drunken Russian with a taser.

Okay … maybe don't do that. Just lay low until the workday is over.

Until we meme again …

Tags: FUNNY JOKE JOKES MEME MEMES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

