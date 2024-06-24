Monday Morning Meme Madness

Welcome to the 26th Monday of 2024. Just like the 25 Mondays that came before it, you'll make it through because you're a survivor!

Even so, we're still gonna team up to make it just a little bit easier. You tweet the memes, jokes, and funny video clips and we'll share a selection of our favorites to get the week rolling with some laughs.

Advertisement

Let the memes commence!

Now THAT would be a bad start to Monday. LOL.

How have I never seen this before?



Just wait for it……😂 pic.twitter.com/yIjHZfEyec — Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) June 22, 2024

Ha! This was an oldie that resurfaced again this week. This is when we should have known society was doomed.

Cats do be like that.

It's amazing the life expectancy of men is as high as it is.

Been laughing for about 5 mins straight. pic.twitter.com/59rVtC7mhZ — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) June 22, 2024

LOL! Maybe even funnier than the meme itself were the people coming to the defense of the Picts.

Making fun of indigenous people, how classy. Always siding with colonial occupying powers eh? Because Rome was one. The Picts were brave people who put up a great fight for three centuries and they won the war against Roman invaders. — Ash (@Ash_Quantum) June 23, 2024

HAHA! Seriously, folks. It's a joke!

"I'm not even mad, Susan. I'm just disappointed." pic.twitter.com/lwYJg0BdLb — Why you should have a cat (@ShouldHaveCat) June 21, 2024

She better sleep with one eye open. Just saying.

LOLOLOL!

They act a bit like liberal college students.

It takes balls to be a librarian these days. pic.twitter.com/4RVDfaxFnh — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) June 22, 2024

Bwahaha!

Well, that escalated quickly.

WHAT U MEAN THROW HIM A DONUT??? DONT U SEE HOW POLITE HE IS?? pic.twitter.com/yjbdL8DlDp — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) June 21, 2024

He asked politely. 😂

We love raccoons.

Not everyone loves raccoons.

Shout out to Max pic.twitter.com/2dOlNyZwkk — greg (@greg16676935420) June 22, 2024

Max is a good boy.

Don’t leave your kids with men 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/2Htk5FiQyK — Kingsley (@_realkings) June 21, 2024

HAHA! Life is easier when you understand that men will turn ANYTHING into a game.

Skeletor is sharing some life changing advice 😂 pic.twitter.com/UVhmoCXsIV — nixCraft 🐧 (@nixcraft) June 22, 2024

Nerd laugh! Okay, one more for our fellow geeks …

LOL.

Yeah, like secret parent snacks are a real thing.

(We won't tell if you don't.)

Advertisement

Good boy brought a wasp's nest to his owner as a gift..🐕🐾🐝😏 pic.twitter.com/X40V04iM5f — 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) June 22, 2024

Worst game of fetch ever.

I have been on this platform for 20 years, and of the thousands of tweets I’ve tweeted, this is the big one? 🙄 pic.twitter.com/4cQk7gnY0t — Federalist Musket🇺🇸 (@Patriot_Musket) June 22, 2024

Bwahaha! It's always the tweet you don't expect.

LOLOLOL!

I believe it. pic.twitter.com/fGiGIgaRJk — Space Dragons Guild (@SpaceDragonsGld) June 22, 2024

We all knew. It's just nice that it's now been proven.

Hey, at these prices you take everything that isn't nailed down.

You don't mess with a system that's not broken, right Dads?

She will kill you … eventually.

Do Drag Queens ever go read to the elderly? pic.twitter.com/DVJsRRol0p — TONY™ (@TONYxTWO) June 24, 2024

Ha! Hmmm … There seems to be a certain demographic they're obsessed with.

LOL. USA! USA!

You rotten Americans and your … air conditioning.

Advertisement

You'd think they'd have caught him by now pic.twitter.com/YEWpo9wExJ — Dr Strangetweet 🍌 Or How I Learned To Love The RT (@lone_rides) June 21, 2024

LOLOLOL!

If you know, you know. 😂

Her: “he’s probably out cheating on me.”



Him: pic.twitter.com/0aNivocwcG — Daniel “Durt Godain” Godfrey (@danielgodfrey) June 23, 2024

This … is … AWESOME! 😂😂😂

Accurate.

Every guy knows that you maximize the distance between yourself and the next urinal user.

Thank God, it’s moving backwards pic.twitter.com/DqXrZz5syb — Megan McArdle (@asymmetricinfo) June 22, 2024

Phew!

Been there. Done that.

LOL. And we're dead. 💀

Nice!

We would have a heart attack.

Also, it took guts to make that joke. LOL.

LOL! We laughed.

Y'all are wrong for laughing at that! 😂

Advertisement

HAHAHA!

LMAO pic.twitter.com/iDG9xl5k0y — internet hall of fame (@InternetH0F) June 23, 2024

Bwahaha! 😂😂😂

For this week's selection of comedy the younger generation might have missed, check out these outtakes of Steve Carell making the cast of The Office lose it on set. Too funny!

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Let us know in the comments if there are any classic comedy clips you think we she should share.

That's gonna do it for us today. Go conquer this Monday with the fearlessness of a drunken Russian with a taser.

Okay … maybe don't do that. Just lay low until the workday is over.

Until we meme again …