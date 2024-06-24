Worse Than Gophers: Climate Dweebs Storm the 18th Green At PGA Tournament in Connecticut

Ice Skating Uphill: Media Guru David Clinch Denounces the Very Existence of 'Citizen...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:30 AM on June 24, 2024
Twitchy

It just wouldn't be a weekend anymore, unfortunately, without some overprivileged morons from Just Stop Oil or other climate activist groups attacking and vandalizing another cultural institution. Last week, Twitchy reported on how these vandals sprayed orange powder on Stonehenge. The only good thing about that last attack is -- due to the protected nature of not just the monuments, but also the rare lichen that grows on the obelisks -- these people might finally actually receive the prison sentences they deserve

Actually, there was a second benefit to the Stonehenge attack: it pretty much united everyone from all political ideologies AGAINST Just Stop Oil

Of course, they don't care about public sentiment. They seem to relish being annoying dweebs and having everyone hate them. Accordingly, yesterday they were at it again. This time, it wasn't Just Stop Oil, it was 'Extinction Rebellion.' (Honestly, who cares anymore? They're all the same imbeciles.) 

At the PGA Travelers Tournament at the Riber Highlands golf course in Hartford, Connecticut, protesters stormed the 18th green just as the final group was concluding their round. Watch: 

It seems that throwing colored smoke on grass is now 'environmentalism.'

Ukrainian-American journalist Oliya Scootercaster captured the incident from another angle:

The best part about the second clip is hearing the crowd cheer and chant, 'U-S-A! U-S-A!' as the police tackled the hooligans to the ground. 

EVERYONE hates these people. 

After the incident, Extinction Rebellion issued a statement: 

No golf on a dead planet? What does that even mean? 

We won't blame you for not wanting to read that dreck. Suffice it to say that they blamed a rare lightning strike over the weekend and the fact that some tournaments get delayed or postponed due to inclement weather on 'climate change.' 

Remember the classic movie Caddyshack, where Billy Murray's greenskeeper Carl keeps coming up with new ways to rid the golf course of a pesky gopher? Now, we at Twitchy would never advocate violence against climate protesters, we're just saying that Carl's final solution is on our minds right now. 

https://giantmonster.tumblr.com/post/160991070442


But if Carl is not available, there are thousands of golf fans ready to step in. 

Honestly, no one would blame the police if they did just that. 

People are so fed up, the pendulum is going to be fierce when it eventually, but inevitably swings back. 

See what we mean? 

Honestly, it really doesn't require life in prison. Most of these activists are so overprivileged that if you just send them to the clink for a month (even though they deserve harsher sentences than that), they will be broken completely. 

And it doesn't help their cause at all that none of these protests make any sense. Not Stonehenge and not this one. 

We could also add that everything from the clothes they wear to the cell phones they use to film their own antics are all made with petroleum products.

Or you could just put all the protesters out in the driving range and let the fans take turns hitting a few buckets. 

We're all about creative problem-solving here at Twitchy. 

Financial penalties -- stiff ones -- would be a great idea too, except all of these groups are well-funded. There is nothing 'grassroots' about them. 

We've lost Bob Barker, sadly, but we know thousands of volunteers who would be willing to take his place. 

John Daly, for instance. 

Grip it and rip it, John. 

Yes, we should pause for a moment to congratulate the police on their tackling skills, almost as good as the ones seen at pro-Hamas campus demonstrations. 

Then again, the people they are tackling are not exactly the pictures of fitness or strength. But still, good job. 

It's an ongoing battle between climate protesters and pro-Palestine protesters as to who are the bigger dorks. We think the climate goobers won the round yesterday ... which is the only time they win anything.  

Yes. What Shooter McGavin said. 

In an instant. 

But if we're going to have people running onto the field at sporting events, can we at least make it fun again? Like streakers? Or Morganna, the Kissing Bandit? (Yes, this writer is that old.)

The RNC absolutely should be creating ads with all of these climate protests -- and many of the far more violent Hamas protests -- and run them all through November. 

But as annoying and infuriating as the continued criminal antics of the climate vandals continue to be, we thought we would end this article on a lighter note from our friend Judianna: 

HAHAHAHAHA. We're going to give Judianna a big old 'BOOMITY' for that one. (And, as a bonus, Scheffler won the tournament in a playoff.)

Scottie Scheffler was off the hook this time, but hopefully the criminals at Extinction Rebellion, Just Stop Oil or any of the other similarly deranged activist groups won't be.

CONNECTICUT GOLF PROTESTERS JUST STOP OIL

