'Expect a Prison Sentence': Climate Goons Vandalize Stonehenge; May FINALLY Face Consequences

There is no facet of Western culture the climate goons won't vandalize in the name of 'bringing awareness' to their cause.

As if we need more awareness -- the media and the Left (but we repeat ourselves) hammer it into our brains daily. But no, we're not giving up our cars or eating the bugs. Deal with it.

This time, the 'Just Stop Oil' idiots vandalized Stonehenge.

Just stop oil protestors damage Stonehenge 😭

pic.twitter.com/HSQvfWIdNh — Stonehenge U.K (@ST0NEHENGE) June 19, 2024

They can't create anything, they can't build anything, and they can't defend their positions. So like all good commies, they destroy the beautiful things others have created. It's not about 'raising awareness' but destroying culture to rebuild it as a communist hellhole.

The vandals insist their vandalism will 'wash away' with the rain.

The orange cornflour we used will soon wash away with the rain, but the urgent need for effective government action to mitigate the catastrophic consequences of the climate and ecological crisis will not. — Just Stop Oil (@JustStop_Oil) June 19, 2024

Except, it won't, according to some pending Community notes, and this reply from the official Stonehenge X account;

Stonehenge is protected by the ancient monuments act and it is a criminal offence to damage the Stones. There are also multiple rare lichen species growing on the stones that are also protected. Expect a prison sentence. 😡 https://t.co/4sFprTUwUi — Stonehenge U.K (@ST0NEHENGE) June 19, 2024

We are begging for a prison sentence.

It's like watching a 2 year old draw on the wall with Crayon pic.twitter.com/8wAKwxYGxH — Fatal Error (@FatalError099) June 19, 2024

This is an insult to two-year-olds.

Do they realize that they're the worst thing that's ever happened to "environmentalism"? — Chow (@ChowRabbit) June 19, 2024

They are incapable of such self-awareness.

Heck, they use oil-based products -- their phones, clothes, shoes -- and don't get the hypocrisy.

They should make those people, or their parents, reimburse society for all the costs of cleaning and repairing, and if they have to work a lifetime to repay it, so be it. — Kay (@kayotickitchen) June 19, 2024

So be it.

Okay, it was bad enough watching this so far but now I truly understand how people feel when something important to them is damaged by these people. — Matthew Bohler (@BohlerMatthew) June 19, 2024

The Left loves to say they respect ancient cultures, but they vandalize something sacred to those ancient cultures. Right before the summer solstice, too.

Talk about bad karma, on top of just being plain old jerks.

Just Stop Oil trying to justify their actions by saying it’ll wash away. Even those who support their cause are getting fed up with stunts like this. Well done to the person who ran over to try and stop it. — Margaret Ferrier (@MargaretFerrier) June 19, 2024

More people need to stand up and stop it. Were they to try this in front of this writer, it would stop.

This is the biggest insult to Stonehenge since Spinal Tap. https://t.co/rjR7gCZQYB pic.twitter.com/7tQOwj3elC — Damin Toell (@damintoell) June 19, 2024

Okay, we laughed.

This didn’t sway my opinion on climate change.



But it did sway my opinion on the death penalty. https://t.co/HVhLk0bmlI — Strxwmxn (@strxwmxn) June 19, 2024

Same.

Idiocracy was a prophetic documentary. Change My Mind.pic.twitter.com/cMg8JfnpMP https://t.co/M05oKVdPj1 — Boomertarian Norm (@BoomertarianN) June 19, 2024

Can't. You're correct.

I’m ok with building gulags in the Arctic just for them. We don’t even need a building, just let them hang out with their beloved glaciers for the rest of their lives https://t.co/IxtPIX51Fh — Elijah the Middleborne (@TheMiddleborne) June 19, 2024

We'll allow it.

Take that, you goddamn prehistoric solstice-marking megalith https://t.co/8jT0PdpdHZ — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) June 19, 2024

Stonehenge won't use gas powered cars anymore, we're sure.

It’s time to start treating these children like the criminals they are https://t.co/kIaRyAERxi — Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) June 19, 2024

It's long past time.

The Stonehenge attack just tells what is happening across West. We allow left wingers destroy historical landmarkers for years without punishment.



Happened this Spring on US college campuses.



When you tell people they can act badly without punishment, they act even worse. — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D. (@neoavatara) June 19, 2024

Bingo.