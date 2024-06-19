Good Job: Just Stop Oil Unites the World in Utter HATRED of Their Shenanigans

Earlier today, we told you how the Just Stop Oil nutters vandalized Stonehenge (on the eve of the summer solstice, no less).

They're not trying to 'raise awareness' of climate change -- we all know.

Advertisement

They're hellbent on destroying anything and everything Western the can, in order to rebuild society in their communist utopia.

But this is the first time we've seen such unity and backlash against these petulant children.

Public opinion's definitely moving, mostly towards the conclusion that you're funded by Big Oil. https://t.co/tZhOnsN2o0 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 19, 2024

Hahahahaha.

This is going to make them so mad.

I don't understand why they thought this would win anybody over. — Richard (@RedWallPleb) June 19, 2024

Because it's not about winning anyone over. It's about destruction.

"Let's not target anyone or anything remotely responsible for climate change. Let's attack a unique ancient monument to which everyone's hugely attached, incidentally endangering rare lichen that only grows there." — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 19, 2024

But they care about the environment.

Or something.

🙌🙌 I do all I can in my home to cut energy use. I'm utterly for doing anything we all can to prevent further climate change but JSO have lost the plot and are setting BACK the cause of looking after our precious environment 😡 — Dr Pam Spurr Psychologist & Artist 🟢⚪🟣 (@DrPamSpurr) June 19, 2024

Yep.

Do they even know what they are fighting for?! pic.twitter.com/YB8Pz8LtyX — CMM (Corrupt Mainstream Media) (@CorruptMM) June 19, 2024

Bingo.

Call me old fashioned but when they destroy art in the name of their cause, it makes me want to attack their cause.



I've always wanted a Range Rover 🤣 — @stevenvoiceover (@stevenvoiceover) June 19, 2024

The only appropriate response.

If someone asked to create a False Flag operation it would be indistinguishable from this organisation. https://t.co/65tCE08xsW — Himanshu Nautiyal (@hnautiyal) June 19, 2024

Right?

Twitchy favorite Iowahawk also dragged Just Stop Oil:

Propose a completely retarded act of vandalism and the cause that justifies it.



Me: setting the World's Largest Ball of Twine on fire to restore free peanuts on Southwest Airlines — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) June 19, 2024

Hahahaha.

Mockery is the best antidote for the poisonous Left.

Moron Academy Curriculum:



Soup 101

Glue: Theory and Practice

Advanced Tweet Capitalizationhttps://t.co/Kl3UG95cNe — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) June 19, 2024

'Advanced Tweet Capitalization'

We are laughing out loud.

Me: LOL get a load of these useless brain damaged Underpants Gnomes



Underpants Gnomes: but you NOTICED *smirk* — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) June 19, 2024

Yes, so we could make fun of them.

You have united the world @JustStop_Oil

Everyone hates you https://t.co/Y9cMTgg1F4 — Nerdrotic (@Nerdrotics) June 19, 2024

Advertisement

Well done.

I think Just Stop Oil must be being financed by the oil and gas conglomerates because no one can think this would drum up sympathy for their cause — Heroes Ahead 🇺🇸 (@heroesahead) June 19, 2024

Just like Rowling said.

Public caning would help. — Buck (@BuckscomchanL) June 19, 2024

Yes it would.

I'm a pretty chill guy, but this infuriates me. In this situation I would have put them down with a lot more force. Make them regret their life decisions, so to speak. — Michael Ascending (@MichaelAscendin) June 19, 2024

They've gotten away with this for far too long.

Time to push back.

What does Stonehenge have to do with oil? Oh wait, they need petroleum created vehicles to bring people to the location. Got it. — E3Ops (@e3_ops) June 19, 2024

And they're totally not aware of this. Or don't care.

That's an insult to morons.