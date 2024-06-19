Good Job: Just Stop Oil Unites the World in Utter HATRED of Their Shenanigans

Dear God, No: Colbert Asks Guest Anthony Fauci If He'd Consider Running for...
Amy Curtis  |  2:00 PM on June 19, 2024
ImgFlip

Earlier today, we told you how the Just Stop Oil nutters vandalized Stonehenge (on the eve of the summer solstice, no less). 

They're not trying to 'raise awareness' of climate change -- we all know.

They're hellbent on destroying anything and everything Western the can, in order to rebuild society in their communist utopia.

But this is the first time we've seen such unity and backlash against these petulant children.

Hahahahaha.

This is going to make them so mad.

Because it's not about winning anyone over. It's about destruction.

But they care about the environment.

Or something.

Yep.

Bingo.

The only appropriate response.

Right?

Twitchy favorite Iowahawk also dragged Just Stop Oil:

Hahahaha.

Mockery is the best antidote for the poisonous Left.

'Advanced Tweet Capitalization'

We are laughing out loud.

Yes, so we could make fun of them.

Well done.

Just like Rowling said.

Yes it would.

They've gotten away with this for far too long.

Time to push back.

And they're totally not aware of this. Or don't care.

That's an insult to morons.

