Hoo Boy: Briahna Joy Gray, Who Denies Hamas Raped Israeli Women, Believes Israel Is Training Rape Dogs

We really don't know what to say about this, because it's so out there it's hard to find the words.

We've written about Briahna Joy Gray before. She's rolled her eyes at the sister of an Israeli woman held captive by Hamas, blaming Israel for a possible TikTok ban in the U.S., or getting wrecked for denying the rape of Israeli women at the hands of terrorists, she's absolutely vile.

Speaking of -- Gray is on record as not believing that Hamas raped women during the October 7 terror attacks.

But what does she believe?

I might have missed it, but has the Times or any other major US paper covered these reports of Israel training dogs to rape Palestinian prisoners? https://t.co/7uOEYeV2nl — Briahna Joy Gray (@briebriejoy) June 23, 2024

Community Notes for the win pic.twitter.com/y0WTBNNwtk — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) June 23, 2024

You don't believe it's possible Israeli women were raped by Palestinian men but you take it as a given that Palestinian men were raped by dogs.

What's next? Gaza flooded by attack beavers? Arab children blinded by pigeons trained to crap in their eyes? Ninja dolphins? — Uri Kurlianchik (@VerminusM) June 23, 2024

Anything she can blame on the JOOOOOOOOS she'll believe.

The perfect meme doesn't exis--

You’re quite mad, you know. — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) June 23, 2024

Briahna, when you typed this conspiracy piece of… lunacy, did it sound even remotely sane in your head? pic.twitter.com/pn9myuoU1b — Michael Elgort (@just_whatever) June 23, 2024

Apparently it did, because she doubled down on it after being called out.

I might have missed it, but has @briebriejoy been certified as bat-s**t crazy? https://t.co/waPMTFwlUH — Arsen Ostrovsky 🎗️ (@Ostrov_A) June 23, 2024

This is the classical Zionist response to being presented with evidence of Israeli crimes. https://t.co/R57u6LpHWB — Briahna Joy Gray (@briebriejoy) June 23, 2024

'Evidence' if Israeli crimes that include teaching dogs to rape people.

I have obtained an exclusive pic of one of the Israeli rape dogs https://t.co/U8YTUMaEHk pic.twitter.com/1gMVHBLZaK — Magills (@magills_) June 23, 2024

She rolls her eyes at victims of rape on TV but credulously repeats antisemitic conspiracy theories about how Jews are using specially trained dogs to rape Palestinians with zero evidence.



This isn’t hard to understand, she’s literally just a racist. That’s all there is to it. https://t.co/PxX1ls9rgB — Payton Alexander (@AlexanderPayton) June 23, 2024

And an antisemite.

"It was the Jews made me hump a dog" is a new one on me. https://t.co/S0yuCNNNVY — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) June 23, 2024

She's all yours, Progressives.



Enjoy the glory of her brilliance. https://t.co/N1RJwDsI7a — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D. (@neoavatara) June 23, 2024

Actual Israeli women, discussing sexual assault by Hamas: eyeroll

Rottweiler rapists: seems plausible https://t.co/eKDZJkh7Df — LouLou 🐾🐾 (@Flaaaaalala) June 23, 2024

Sums it up perfectly.

You desperately want this to be true, don't you? https://t.co/f4GAotl7ws — Kaya (@sisterinferior) June 23, 2024

LOL. Bri-Bri is not reacting well to unemployment.



Make sure you tell us about those "Israeli spy cows" while you're at it, Bri-Bri. https://t.co/gFqGy7MJ4E — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) June 23, 2024

If you had 'Israeli spy cows' on your 2024 bingo card, mark it off.