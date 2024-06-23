Hoo Boy: Briahna Joy Gray, Who Denies Hamas Raped Israeli Women, Believes Israel Is Training Rape Dogs

We really don't know what to say about this, because it's so out there it's hard to find the words.
We've written about Briahna Joy Gray before. She's rolled her eyes at the sister of an Israeli woman held captive by Hamas, blaming Israel for a possible TikTok ban in the U.S., or getting wrecked for denying the rape of Israeli women at the hands of terrorists, she's absolutely vile.
Speaking of -- Gray is on record as not believing that Hamas raped women during the October 7 terror attacks.
But what does she believe?
Well --
I might have missed it, but has the Times or any other major US paper covered these reports of Israel training dogs to rape Palestinian prisoners? https://t.co/7uOEYeV2nl— Briahna Joy Gray (@briebriejoy) June 23, 2024
Holy hell,
Community Notes for the win pic.twitter.com/y0WTBNNwtk— 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) June 23, 2024
Oh. Em. Gee.
You don't believe it's possible Israeli women were raped by Palestinian men but you take it as a given that Palestinian men were raped by dogs.— Uri Kurlianchik (@VerminusM) June 23, 2024
What's next? Gaza flooded by attack beavers? Arab children blinded by pigeons trained to crap in their eyes? Ninja dolphins?
Anything she can blame on the JOOOOOOOOS she'll believe.
“I might have missed it” pic.twitter.com/vfKFIfJWp7— Max (@MaxNordau) June 23, 2024
The perfect meme doesn't exis--
Oh, it does.
You’re quite mad, you know.— Jon Gabriel (@exjon) June 23, 2024
Quite mad.
Briahna, when you typed this conspiracy piece of… lunacy, did it sound even remotely sane in your head? pic.twitter.com/pn9myuoU1b— Michael Elgort (@just_whatever) June 23, 2024
Apparently it did, because she doubled down on it after being called out.
I might have missed it, but has @briebriejoy been certified as bat-s**t crazy? https://t.co/waPMTFwlUH— Arsen Ostrovsky 🎗️ (@Ostrov_A) June 23, 2024
We certainly hope so.
This is the classical Zionist response to being presented with evidence of Israeli crimes. https://t.co/R57u6LpHWB— Briahna Joy Gray (@briebriejoy) June 23, 2024
'Evidence' if Israeli crimes that include teaching dogs to rape people.
She's a loon.
I don’t know who did this, but it’s awesome: https://t.co/rAZjZXq8WP pic.twitter.com/tg6IVXhb59— Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) June 23, 2024
It is awesome.
I have obtained an exclusive pic of one of the Israeli rape dogs https://t.co/U8YTUMaEHk pic.twitter.com/1gMVHBLZaK— Magills (@magills_) June 23, 2024
Aaaaand we're dead.
This is freaking hilarious.
She rolls her eyes at victims of rape on TV but credulously repeats antisemitic conspiracy theories about how Jews are using specially trained dogs to rape Palestinians with zero evidence.— Payton Alexander (@AlexanderPayton) June 23, 2024
This isn’t hard to understand, she’s literally just a racist. That’s all there is to it. https://t.co/PxX1ls9rgB
And an antisemite.
https://t.co/ZprocH7z4I pic.twitter.com/G1NleoEjA6— Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) June 23, 2024
Some of these memes have us crying with laughter.
"It was the Jews made me hump a dog" is a new one on me. https://t.co/S0yuCNNNVY— Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) June 23, 2024
New one on us, too.
She's all yours, Progressives.— Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D. (@neoavatara) June 23, 2024
Enjoy the glory of her brilliance. https://t.co/N1RJwDsI7a
Bask in it.
Actual Israeli women, discussing sexual assault by Hamas: eyeroll— LouLou 🐾🐾 (@Flaaaaalala) June 23, 2024
Rottweiler rapists: seems plausible https://t.co/eKDZJkh7Df
Sums it up perfectly.
https://t.co/aNOcWMzaBl pic.twitter.com/wxcGFQIsew— Long Monkeypox (@podiatristdon) June 23, 2024
You guys are the best. Honestly.
You desperately want this to be true, don't you? https://t.co/f4GAotl7ws— Kaya (@sisterinferior) June 23, 2024
Desperately.
LOL. Bri-Bri is not reacting well to unemployment.— Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) June 23, 2024
Make sure you tell us about those "Israeli spy cows" while you're at it, Bri-Bri. https://t.co/gFqGy7MJ4E
If you had 'Israeli spy cows' on your 2024 bingo card, mark it off.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member