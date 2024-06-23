TikToker Gets Mad Doctor Told her to Lose Weight, Calls It 'Fatphobia' and...
It's Not About 'Zionism': Jewish Family Attacked at NY Elementary School Graduation
Far Left Radical and Biden Administration Associate Communications Director Tries to Bury...
You Don't Hate Journos Enough: New York Magazine Celebrates Aaron Bushnell as 'Antiwar...
Another 'Conspiracy Theory' Turns Out to Be True: Welfare Offices Hand Out Voter...
House Speaker Mike Johnson: 'President Biden's Wide-Open Border'
Kamala Harris Campaigns for Trump by Posting All the Awesome Ways He'll Uphold...
Sen. Marco Rubio: 'Future Generations Will Look Back on Dobbs As a Great...
JK Rowling Responds to Party Leader Following Her Criticism of Labour As Being...
Lesbian Couple Kicked Out of CA Restaurant, Stalked for Confronting 'Trans Woman' in...
Mark Cuban, Who Likes to Remind Us Constantly How Smart He Is, Gets...
OMG-LOL, YES! Symone Sanders Tries Shaming Heritage Pres. Kevin Roberts for Saying Illegal...
NEVER Leaving This App! Thread of 'Always Know Who You're Talking to X...
Catholics for Choice Claims Abortion Is Never Banned, Shamed, or Discouraged in the...

Hoo Boy: Briahna Joy Gray, Who Denies Hamas Raped Israeli Women, Believes Israel Is Training Rape Dogs

Amy Curtis  |  9:00 PM on June 23, 2024
AngieArtist

We really don't know what to say about this, because it's so out there it's hard to find the words.

We've written about Briahna Joy Gray before. She's rolled her eyes at the sister of an Israeli woman held captive by Hamas, blaming Israel for a possible TikTok ban in the U.S., or getting wrecked for denying the rape of Israeli women at the hands of terrorists, she's absolutely vile.

Advertisement

Speaking of -- Gray is on record as not believing that Hamas raped women during the October 7 terror attacks.

But what does she believe?

Well -- 

Holy hell,

Oh. Em. Gee.

Anything she can blame on the JOOOOOOOOS she'll believe.

The perfect meme doesn't exis--

Oh, it does.

Quite mad.

Apparently it did, because she doubled down on it after being called out.

Recommended

TikToker Gets Mad Doctor Told her to Lose Weight, Calls It 'Fatphobia' and 'Racist'
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

We certainly hope so.

'Evidence' if Israeli crimes that include teaching dogs to rape people.

She's a loon.

It is awesome.

Aaaaand we're dead. 

This is freaking hilarious.

And an antisemite.

Some of these memes have us crying with laughter.

New one on us, too.

Advertisement

Bask in it.

Sums it up perfectly.

You guys are the best. Honestly.

Desperately.

If you had 'Israeli spy cows' on your 2024 bingo card, mark it off.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

TikToker Gets Mad Doctor Told her to Lose Weight, Calls It 'Fatphobia' and 'Racist'
Amy Curtis
Far Left Radical and Biden Administration Associate Communications Director Tries to Bury His Past
Gordon K
NEVER Leaving This App! Thread of 'Always Know Who You're Talking to X Smackdowns' HILARIOUSLY Brilliant
Sam J.
Lesbian Couple Kicked Out of CA Restaurant, Stalked for Confronting 'Trans Woman' in Ladies Restroom
Amy Curtis
It's Not About 'Zionism': Jewish Family Attacked at NY Elementary School Graduation
Amy Curtis
Another 'Conspiracy Theory' Turns Out to Be True: Welfare Offices Hand Out Voter Registration to Illegals
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
TikToker Gets Mad Doctor Told her to Lose Weight, Calls It 'Fatphobia' and 'Racist' Amy Curtis
Advertisement