Watch Briahna Gray Joy Roll Her Eyes While Interviewing Sister of Hamas Captive

Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on June 08, 2024
Journalism meme

As Twitchy reported Friday, Briahna Joy Gray, who bragged about not being able to get fired, was fired from The Hill. 

We're surprised she didn't quit if The Hill had a clear pattern of suppressing speech.

We just reported a week ago that Gray managed to make a panelist (Eli Lake?) burst into laughter by claiming that Hamas doesn't want to kill Jews, it just wants to establish a free democratic country “like what we have here in the USA." Maybe it should take the part about killing Jews out of its official charter, then.

Right before she was fired, Gray conducted this interview with the sister of a Hamas captive. Watch for the eye roll.

During the interview, she rolled her eyes as the woman spoke about her sister, frequently interrupted and disputed the woman whilst speaking about the hostages. 

Gray has now had her contract terminated by Nexstar Media and has been given 30 days notice. 

She slammed her employee after being informed of her terminationn, claiming they have “a clear pattern of suppressing speech, particularly when it’s critical of the state of Israel.”

The journalist has been accused of antisemitism on multiple occasions, since Oct 7th including attempting to deny the mass r*pe of Israeli women.

That's something this editor will never understand about Hamas sympathizers. Sure, they'd crash a music festival and slaughter 1,200 civilians, but they wouldn't stoop to sexual assault … they have their standards. 

… and her sincere pleading was met with a stone cold glare of disgust and contempt that most of us haven’t seen since Ralph Fiennes’ Oscar-nominated performance in you-know-the-movie. 

It was VERY BAD press for the anti-Israel side of the debate.

Or lack thereof.

How she got hired in the first place is a mystery, but why she wasn't fired earlier is pretty clear. Of course, she'd tell you she's not an antisemite, she's just an anti-Zionist.

This must have been a rough week for her, what with getting fired and four Hamas captives being rescued.


***


