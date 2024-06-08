Watch Briahna Gray Joy Roll Her Eyes While Interviewing Sister of Hamas Captive

As Twitchy reported Friday, Briahna Joy Gray, who bragged about not being able to get fired, was fired from The Hill.

It finally happened. The Hill has fired me.



There should be no doubt that @RisingTheHill has a clear pattern of suppressing speech -- particularly when it's critical of the state of Israel.



This is why they fired @kthalps, & it was only a matter of time before they fired me.… pic.twitter.com/lLqgWjgOIV — Briahna Joy Gray (@briebriejoy) June 6, 2024

We're surprised she didn't quit if The Hill had a clear pattern of suppressing speech.

The truly wild thing about Briahna's "Please fire me so I can be a martyr" campaign is that The Hill waited until they had a clear *non-speech* reason to let her go, completely nuking her martyrdom and anticipating her response which now looks hilariously silly. — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) June 6, 2024

We just reported a week ago that Gray managed to make a panelist (Eli Lake?) burst into laughter by claiming that Hamas doesn't want to kill Jews, it just wants to establish a free democratic country “like what we have here in the USA." Maybe it should take the part about killing Jews out of its official charter, then.

Right before she was fired, Gray conducted this interview with the sister of a Hamas captive. Watch for the eye roll.

Anti-Israel TV presenter FIRED, 2 days after shocking disrespectful exchange with the sister of an Israeli hostage.



The Hills’ Briahna Joy Gray sparked outrage for her interview with Yarden Gonen, the sister of Israeli hostage Romi Gonen live on air on the ‘Rising.’



During… pic.twitter.com/z5j5p9igPs — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) June 7, 2024

During the interview, she rolled her eyes as the woman spoke about her sister, frequently interrupted and disputed the woman whilst speaking about the hostages. Gray has now had her contract terminated by Nexstar Media and has been given 30 days notice. She slammed her employee after being informed of her terminationn, claiming they have “a clear pattern of suppressing speech, particularly when it’s critical of the state of Israel.” The journalist has been accused of antisemitism on multiple occasions, since Oct 7th including attempting to deny the mass r*pe of Israeli women.

That's something this editor will never understand about Hamas sympathizers. Sure, they'd crash a music festival and slaughter 1,200 civilians, but they wouldn't stoop to sexual assault … they have their standards.

The Hill didn’t fire Brihamas because she’s anti-Israel. They were fine with that. Maybe even happy about it.



They fired her because this victim of terrorism appealed to Briahna’s humanity multiple times, trying to connect with her while on the verge of tears, and her sincere… pic.twitter.com/Nt7yaG4wbR — A 🌷 (@AThinksAloud) June 7, 2024

… and her sincere pleading was met with a stone cold glare of disgust and contempt that most of us haven’t seen since Ralph Fiennes’ Oscar-nominated performance in you-know-the-movie. It was VERY BAD press for the anti-Israel side of the debate.

This is what they put on the air and trust to be respectful and kind to suffering family members of the hostages? — Sherry Kerdman (@sherry_kerdman) June 8, 2024

Having empathy for your opposition in their hardships is what moral decency and maturity look like. You don’t have to agree, or even believe their side, but you should understand that grief exists on all sides. She showed her soul. — Elisabeth (@ageofintellect) June 7, 2024

Or lack thereof.

She wasn’t fired for being anti Israel. She was fired for disgusting behavior as a journalist. She allowed her personal beliefs to overtake her duty as a journalist. — Kate (@kate_p45) June 7, 2024

Don't let them off the hook, they knew Bri was a racist when they hired her. The heat in the kitchen got to be too much for them over her. — Kentucky Whig Party (@KYWhig) June 7, 2024

Truly despicable human being — OpposingViews Tim (@OpposingViews) June 7, 2024

So happy she was fired. Disgusting — NFTBOSSLADY (@NFTBossLady) June 8, 2024

This was difficult to watch. Termination was appropriate. — Rhonda Thomas (@RhondaT75962013) June 8, 2024

She deserved to be fired! How insensitive can a person be? — EC (@RioMickster) June 8, 2024

This is actually shocking, her exasperated sigh and eye roll at the end! — LongWaiter (@LongWaitMECFS) June 7, 2024

She is a disgusting person. I've seen some hateful behavior from media personalities, but this was beyond the pale. — Owl of Athena 🇮🇱🍌 (@deb_fillman) June 7, 2024

She sounds as if she was negotiating on behalf of Hamas.



“You want to see your sister again? This is what Israel has to do.” — Daniel Khan (@dkhan) June 7, 2024

They didn't fire her because they suddenly discovered she sympathized with radical terrorists. They fired her because we all saw that she sympathized with radical terrorists. If she had just suppressed it better, they would have kept her on the air. — Patrick Berryman (@patrickberryman) June 7, 2024

This woman is not a journo, and hiring her in that role was their first mistake. She is an operative with a clear agenda and with a side that she wants to see succeed.



She has no place in journalism if she plans to be an activist for a side. Journalists don't pick sides. — NewbieDM (@newbiedm) June 7, 2024

How she got hired in the first place is a mystery, but why she wasn't fired earlier is pretty clear. Of course, she'd tell you she's not an antisemite, she's just an anti-Zionist.

This must have been a rough week for her, what with getting fired and four Hamas captives being rescued.





