Journo Says Hamas Doesn’t Want to Kill Jews, Just Establish a State Like the US

Briahna Joy Gray writes in her X bio that she was Bernie Sanders' national press secretary in 2020. She also hosts a podcast — who doesn't? — and desperately misunderstands Hamas.

We're not sure what the event was, but Gray did her best to demonize Israel for committing genocide against the Gazan people, using stats straight from the Gaza Ministry of Health. Israel just ignored the United States and entered Rafah, where they uncovered another elaborate tunnel system, this one crossing the border into Egypt's Sinai Peninsula. Hamas has embedded themselves among the citizens of Rafah, and the whole world wants Israel to back off and let Hamas live.

On whichever panel this was, Gray said that Hamas is misunderstood and only wants to create a state of its own like the United States.

The Hill’s @briebriejoy says Hamas’ true intentions is not to kill all the Jews in Israel, but to establish a free democratic country “like what we have here in the USA.” pic.twitter.com/UyD6LQGV2n — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) June 1, 2024

She says Hmas just wants to run a democratic nation like the USA, they don’t really want to k!ll Jews like they pledged to do in their charter..

I am once again reminding y'all that the Hamas Caucus is a VERY REAL THING in the Democratic party. — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) June 1, 2024

Is that what Hamas did after they won power? Did they not execute the Fatah opposition, threaten journalists who exposed them and used aid $ to build a war machine rather than development? Believe what they say. Believe what they do. But do not believe nonsense. — Zimbabwean Trillionaire (@sneezyeezychees) June 1, 2024

And we're not letting the people of Gaza, who have been taught in U.N. schools to hate Jews and hope themselves lucky enough to martyr themselves by killing Jews in stabbings and suicide bombings, who were dancing in the streets October 7. The majority of Palestinians approve of both Hamas and October 7.

Either she believes that, which means she’s extremely stupid, or she knows it’s not true, which means she’s just evil. — Harold ☘️ (@Nikk1066) June 1, 2024

Literally everything about that assertion, from Hamas not wanting to kill Jews to wanting democracy, is utterly laughable; what a fundamentally unserious person she is. She deserves to be mocked. — Name cannot be blank (@realchrishynes) June 1, 2024

They have a funny way of showing it. — Jennifer Sey (@JenniferSey) June 1, 2024

Read Brie's tweets on October 7. Everything flows from that. — Jackie FreeAssange PeaceNotWar Kennedy24! (@jackiemccaffrey) June 1, 2024

These progressives live in a fantasy and the must all be removed from any position of influence. pic.twitter.com/Z4pBqYHJFr — You're wrong (@mpceddington) June 1, 2024

Yes, I’ve been seeing this new lie starting that Jews will be allowed to be citizens of “Palestine” after Israel is conquered and handed over… somehow I have my doubts. — XiXi Davey (@xhertx) June 1, 2024

@EliLake had the correct reaction there — sisk (@mns) June 1, 2024

So you know their intentions are not what they say they are? — The Thrill (@PhinPhil) June 1, 2024

she must not have read thishttps://t.co/v1ugChN3tO — Mark Reifkind 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@markrif1) June 1, 2024

She might want to check their charter. They boldly declare they want to kill every Jew on the planet. They are not shy about it. I understand advocating for the people of Gaza as Hamas rules them with an iron fist. I don’t understand advocating for Hamas. — Decoding Fox News (@DecodingFoxNews) June 1, 2024

Yeh, Oct 7th showed Hamas's peaceful intentions 🤡🤡🤡 — Pro Israel. (@fck_antisemites) June 1, 2024

They didn't want to have to rape and slaughter and kidnap all those Jews, they just wanted their own state and thought that was the best way to go about it.

