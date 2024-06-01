'Ever Seen Energy Like This for a President?' Trump's First Big Appearance Since...
Journo Says Hamas Doesn’t Want to Kill Jews, Just Establish a State Like the US

Brett T.  |  11:00 PM on June 01, 2024
Twitter

Briahna Joy Gray writes in her X bio that she was Bernie Sanders' national press secretary in 2020. She also hosts a podcast — who doesn't? — and desperately misunderstands Hamas.

We're not sure what the event was, but Gray did her best to demonize Israel for committing genocide against the Gazan people, using stats straight from the Gaza Ministry of Health. Israel just ignored the United States and entered Rafah, where they uncovered another elaborate tunnel system, this one crossing the border into Egypt's Sinai Peninsula. Hamas has embedded themselves among the citizens of Rafah, and the whole world wants Israel to back off and let Hamas live.

On whichever panel this was, Gray said that Hamas is misunderstood and only wants to create a state of its own like the United States.

And we're not letting the people of Gaza, who have been taught in U.N. schools to hate Jews and hope themselves lucky enough to martyr themselves by killing Jews in stabbings and suicide bombings, who were dancing in the streets October 7. The majority of Palestinians approve of both Hamas and October 7.

They didn't want to have to rape and slaughter and kidnap all those Jews, they just wanted their own state and thought that was the best way to go about it.

***



Tags: HAMAS JEWS THE HILL

