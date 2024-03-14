James Lindsay Gives David Hogg a LESSON in Illegal Immigration He Won't SOON...
My Message to Joe Is Simple: Stop Lying About a Stutter You Didn't...
Hot DAMN! 'Cocaine Mitch' McConnell Is BACK, LIGHTS Chuck Schumer UP for Calling...
BIDENOMICS! Inflation Rose Even MORE Than Expected in Feb. and Lefties Spinning Like...
The Sun Is Now Racist?
'INSANE'! Chuck Schumer Proves He's Willing to Go Above and BEYOND to Bend...
'Duty, Honor, Country': West Point to Remove MacArthur's Words From Mission Statement
Wow, THAT Backfired! LOL! Hunter Biden SUDDENLY Having Second Thoughts About Public Hearin...
REEE! AOC Throwing a HISSY FIT Because CNN Was Actually HONEST About Ilhan...
Canadian Police Urge Citizens to Make Life Easier for Car Thieves to Avoid...
Is This Why the UK Decided to Ban ‘Gender-Affirming Care’ for Kids?
RIP: Paul Alexander, the Man in the Iron Lung, Dies at 78
Trust the Experts? Janet Yellen 'Regrets' Calling Inflation Transitory and Her Apology Is...
Hot Take: There's Literally Not One Single Way Illegal Immigration' Impacts Anyone's Life...

Briahna Joy Gray Blames TikTok Bill on Israel, Gets SCHOOLED Instead

Amy Curtis  |  1:10 PM on March 14, 2024
Twitchy

We've written about Briahna Joy Gray before. A podcast host and former Bernie Sanders staffer, she's been pretty open about her hatred of Israel and Jews.

And because antisemites blame everything on the Jews, it's really no surprise who Gray says is behind the TikTok legislation currently working its way through Congress:

Advertisement

You figured it out, Briahna.

*slow clap*

Seconded.

Nope. Everything is the fault of the Jooooos in Briahna's world.

We sure don't.

She's got issues.

We chuckled.

Harsh, but fair.

Just as soon as she can blame Israel for it.

Recommended

James Lindsay Gives David Hogg a LESSON in Illegal Immigration He Won't SOON Forget With Just ONE Tweet
Sam J.
Advertisement

Drag her.

Always.

Total coincidence, we're sure.

Exactly.

Pretty much.

She's just covering herself in glory here.

It's a sight to behold.

Advertisement

Really one of the worst.

It's beyond parody.

Nope. There's an overabundance of it, frankly.

Yes, she does.

Not one iota.

Advertisement

It's their fallback position

Heh.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Tags: ANTI-SEMITISM ANTISEMITIC BERNIE SANDERS GAY JEWISH JEWS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

James Lindsay Gives David Hogg a LESSON in Illegal Immigration He Won't SOON Forget With Just ONE Tweet
Sam J.
Hot DAMN! 'Cocaine Mitch' McConnell Is BACK, LIGHTS Chuck Schumer UP for Calling for New Israel Elections
Sam J.
REEE! AOC Throwing a HISSY FIT Because CNN Was Actually HONEST About Ilhan Omar Goes HILARIOUSLY Wrong
Sam J.
BIDENOMICS! Inflation Rose Even MORE Than Expected in Feb. and Lefties Spinning Like CRAZY Is SO Telling
Sam J.
Canadian Police Urge Citizens to Make Life Easier for Car Thieves to Avoid Being Assaulted...Wait, WHAT?
Coucy
Wow, THAT Backfired! LOL! Hunter Biden SUDDENLY Having Second Thoughts About Public Hearing HE Requested
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
James Lindsay Gives David Hogg a LESSON in Illegal Immigration He Won't SOON Forget With Just ONE Tweet Sam J.
Advertisement