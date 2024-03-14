Briahna Joy Gray Blames TikTok Bill on Israel, Gets SCHOOLED Instead

We've written about Briahna Joy Gray before. A podcast host and former Bernie Sanders staffer, she's been pretty open about her hatred of Israel and Jews.

And because antisemites blame everything on the Jews, it's really no surprise who Gray says is behind the TikTok legislation currently working its way through Congress:

Advertisement

A foreign government is influencing the 2024 election. I'm not talking about China, but Israel.



In a leaked recording, ADL head Jonathan Greenblatt admitted that Israel had a "TikTok problem." Suddenly, a divided congress agrees on one thing: A social media ban.



More here:… — Briahna Joy Gray (@briebriejoy) March 13, 2024

You figured it out, Briahna.

*slow clap*

Seconded.

Is there literally anything you won’t blame on Israel? — Simply Neese (@DCurto7165) March 13, 2024

Nope. Everything is the fault of the Jooooos in Briahna's world.

Does anyone really follow you other than to make fun of you? — Dick Ball (@dickballxy) March 13, 2024

We sure don't.

Nobody thought you were talking about China. All you talk about is Israel. pic.twitter.com/mWx5jwOQGk — batshelmelech (@gracezilbersh) March 13, 2024

She's got issues.

Source: trust me bro — Leo Saperstein 🇺🇸🇮🇱🇺🇦 (@saperstein21) March 14, 2024

We chuckled.

Damn those Jews right Adolph? — Eric (@EB21122) March 14, 2024

Harsh, but fair.

Can we get an update on the situation in Haiti? — Rabbi OJ (@rabbi_oj) March 13, 2024

Just as soon as she can blame Israel for it.

Rape-denying lowlife antisemite has now decided Jews are also responsible for the TikTok bill she doesn’t like (bc she prefers the CCP and every other anti-American cause).



The Hill is going to carry a black mark of their association w her for years to come & deservedly so. pic.twitter.com/2Yrn1hi1RE — AG (@AGHamilton29) March 13, 2024

Drag her.

Conspiracy theory lands where it always does. https://t.co/aVtVtIoSa3 — Ramesh Ponnuru (@RameshPonnuru) March 14, 2024

Always.

Oh look more socialist TikTok apologia has ended at blaming the Jews https://t.co/SjJLbTKC7Y — Sunny (@sunnyright) March 14, 2024

Total coincidence, we're sure.

Exactly.

Pretty much.

The fact that she is seemingly unaware of the broad, longstanding opposition to TikTok doesn’t make her any less of an antisemite.



Blaming the Jews for the world’s issues is classic antisemitism. Here she does this for the Jewish state. https://t.co/DttgiwjT4d — David May (@DavidSamuelMay) March 14, 2024

She's just covering herself in glory here.

Watch and marvel at this mental midget https://t.co/vx1I2ZBMvX — Jonathan Salama 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@JSalama5) March 13, 2024

It's a sight to behold.

Almost as deranged as “Bari Weiss ordered a targeted airstrike on a Palestinian poet.” Antisemites are the stupidest people on the planet, and this crazy lady’s one of the worst. https://t.co/hmjq0GTOq5 — Benjy 🇮🇱 (@schajowicz) March 13, 2024

Advertisement

Really one of the worst.

Probably one of the most unifying and bipartisan concerns in big tech of the last half decade and this clown finds a way to make it unironically about those damn Zionists.



You can’t parody this level of nonsense. https://t.co/JwvoF64MYn — Roi Ceren (@ksamim) March 14, 2024

It's beyond parody.

People will still be free to get all their anti-Israel propaganda on Twitter or any of the other various social media platforms. There’s no shortage of it here. https://t.co/dJ9IxYKji0 — Liberty Fed 🇺🇦🌐🗽🏳️‍🌈🇺🇦🇺🇦🇬🇾🇦🇲🇺🇦🇪🇷 (@fedtanyl) March 13, 2024

Nope. There's an overabundance of it, frankly.

This woman makes up a lot of outlandish Iies. https://t.co/kfsdzahmhK — broham (@brohamthis) March 14, 2024

Yes, she does.

If Brianha Joy Gray is not an antisemite then she really must be appalled that all the Nazis are in her replies saying “bingo!” “Great! you need to read this holocaust denial book to get the full picture on the Jews”



but I don’t think she cares. https://t.co/9WCUvyUL6p pic.twitter.com/tTMoe0vqIg — DS (@LakeDaniel11) March 14, 2024

Not one iota.

When you’ve nothing to give a credible defence of TikTok, you blame the Jews.😒 https://t.co/QDSUI0O557 — ♥️Typhoon2000♠️ (@Typhoon20002) March 13, 2024

Advertisement

It's their fallback position

Joos don't need to influence anything; They used their space lasers to hypnotize your tiny brain into total mush https://t.co/Sy4x3zwyYB — IM🎗️ (@pakjustice) March 13, 2024

Heh.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!