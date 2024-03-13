Chris Cuomo Confronts Tucker Carlson: Why Did You Go After Me So Much?
Based Fetterman Alert: Our Favorite Democratic Senator Calls on Schumer to Put TikTok Ban Bill to Vote

Amy Curtis  |  4:30 PM on March 13, 2024
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

We love us some based John Fetterman. 

He opined on the TikTok legislation currently working its way through Congress. The House overwhelmingly passed the legislation today

Says something about Democratic leadership when the guy who had a massive stroke makes mores sense on this than Nancy Pelosi, FWIW.

A fair point. There are legitimate criticisms of this legislation -- mainly that it opens the door for the government to ban other platforms.

But TikTok is also, clearly, a Chinese psy-op that causes tremendous harm.

Something has to give.

That would be nice.

Feels bizarre, doesn't it?

A good perspective on this.

We get it; this is a legitimate concern.

And we are here for it.

We're proud of him.

Right? Between this and Israel, he's been a voice of reason.

Really amazing.

Neither can we.

He sounds more Republican than some Republicans.

It's interesting how it's not been portrayed as an ultimatum, but a ban. It's as if the media has an agenda here. Weird.

***

