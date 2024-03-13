Based Fetterman Alert: Our Favorite Democratic Senator Calls on Schumer to Put TikTok Ban Bill to Vote

We love us some based John Fetterman.

He opined on the TikTok legislation currently working its way through Congress. The House overwhelmingly passed the legislation today.

Let me be very clear: this legislation to restrict TikTok does NOT ban the app.



It separates ties to the Chinese Communist Party 🇨🇳 and prevents them from accessing the data of Americans—especially our kids.



Leader Schumer should put this bill on the floor soon. — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) March 13, 2024

Says something about Democratic leadership when the guy who had a massive stroke makes mores sense on this than Nancy Pelosi, FWIW.

China bends American companies to its will all the time. It’s long overdue to push back and this bill does exactly that.



I will vote yes. — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) March 13, 2024

A fair point. There are legitimate criticisms of this legislation -- mainly that it opens the door for the government to ban other platforms.

But TikTok is also, clearly, a Chinese psy-op that causes tremendous harm.

Something has to give.

Can US government officials cut ties to the Chinese Communist Party? — Being Libertarian (@beinlibertarian) March 13, 2024

That would be nice.

I’m actually agreeing with #Fetterman 🤔🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Michael Brown (@Michael45373767) March 13, 2024

Feels bizarre, doesn't it?

A good perspective on this.

This is wrong, it will be used against platforms this administration has no control over. — AJ 🦆 (@AjApplegoose) March 13, 2024

We get it; this is a legitimate concern.

Fetterman is now kicking the Commies in the teeth too. https://t.co/0FfvXOCdCs — Sunny (@sunnyright) March 13, 2024

And we are here for it.

We're proud of him.

Just an unending hit parade these days from Based John Fetterman https://t.co/AAhCjVVvIe — Andrew Egger (@EggerDC) March 13, 2024

Right? Between this and Israel, he's been a voice of reason.

Amazed at how good Fetterman is becoming at picking up easy political wins and infuriating all the right people in the process. https://t.co/F5sNfZiANd — James Lynch (@jameslynch32) March 13, 2024

Really amazing.

I can't believe Fetterman has become my favorite D senator. https://t.co/LbBpKV13Ah — Steven (استیو) (@SilenicSophist) March 13, 2024

Neither can we.

John Fetterman starting to sound more and more like a Republication is the wildest thing I'll say but am I wrong https://t.co/QlXK821a72 — Lunar Liz 🌙 (@Lunarlizdesigns) March 13, 2024

He sounds more Republican than some Republicans.

This hasn’t been messaged effectively but this is 100% correct. The legislation is an ultimatum not a ban https://t.co/xfOCnvBBir — DownBad (@igetscrewed) March 13, 2024

It's interesting how it's not been portrayed as an ultimatum, but a ban. It's as if the media has an agenda here. Weird.

