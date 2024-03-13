Nancy Pelosi Looks Forward to Making TikTok 'Better' Like 'Tic-Tac-Toe' (WTF?)

Earlier today the House of Representatives voted overwhelmingly for a bill that could lead to a TikTok ban or something in between:

On Wednesday, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill that could lead to the U.S. banning the social platform Tik Tok entirely. The vote was 352-65, with one member, Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX), voting present. The bill now heads to the Senate. “Communist China is America’s largest geopolitical foe and is using technology to actively undermine America’s economy and security," GOP House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) said in a statement after the vote. "Today’s bipartisan vote demonstrates Congress’ opposition to Communist China’s attempts to spy on and manipulate Americans, and signals our resolve to deter our enemies," he added.

Advertisement

Among those who voted in favor is Rep. Nancy Pelosi, who claimed the U.S. can make it "better" and added this remark:

.@SpeakerPelosi: "This is not an attempt to ban TikTok. It's an attempt to make TikTok better. Tic-Tac-Toe. A winner. A winner." pic.twitter.com/DYlET4avQk — CSPAN (@cspan) March 13, 2024

Speaker Emeritus Nancy Pelosi on the TikTok bill that just passed the House.



“It’s not an attempt to ban TikTok. It’s an attempt to make TikTok better. Tic-tac-toe…a winner. A winner.” pic.twitter.com/faTlxgPMGN — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) March 13, 2024

What's in it for Nancy? As usual, you can almost see the dollar signs in her eyes.

They’re not attempting to ban Tik Tok but “make it better”, by letting an American company reap the profits pic.twitter.com/BMXERsPUgq — The_Real_Fly (@The_Real_Fly) March 13, 2024

Does she have a vested interest in TikTok?🤔 — 𝗥𝗢𝗗𝗥𝗜𝗤𝗨𝗘𝗭 (@rodriQuez) March 13, 2024

Somebody keep track of Pelosi's financial moves this week.

If pelosi likes it, it's bad pic.twitter.com/bEKPpPEGpS — Michelle Ballard (@ballardsigns) March 13, 2024

If Pelosi is supporting anything, it’s not gonna be good https://t.co/SvDb1x8lvo — Rick (@WatchmanUnknown) March 13, 2024

If Nancy Pelosi wants it, it has to be bad. https://t.co/turxs1mb4J — Gary (@plzbepatient) March 13, 2024

Skepticism is always the best way to approach something Nancy Pelosi is in favor of.

“Better?” What does Nanshee mean by “better?” https://t.co/MpjKvyrKqF — Angela 💭 (@ms_babyrussell) March 13, 2024

Again, we're nervous at anything Pelosi says they can help make "better."

You would think it was a tradable stock with all her excitement. https://t.co/swdmnXT1fl — Dr. Token White Boy (@bornINtheUSSA) March 13, 2024

Perhaps Nancy's looking forward to making it one.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!