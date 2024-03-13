Nancy Pelosi Looks Forward to Making TikTok 'Better' Like 'Tic-Tac-Toe' (WTF?)

Chris Cuomo Confronts Tucker Carlson: Why Did You Go After Me So Much?
Doug P.  |  3:38 PM on March 13, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Earlier today the House of Representatives voted overwhelmingly for a bill that could lead to a TikTok ban or something in between:

On Wednesday, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill that could lead to the U.S. banning the social platform Tik Tok entirely. 

The vote was 352-65, with one member, Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX), voting present. The bill now heads to the Senate. 

“Communist China is America’s largest geopolitical foe and is using technology to actively undermine America’s economy and security," GOP House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) said in a statement after the vote. 

"Today’s bipartisan vote demonstrates Congress’ opposition to Communist China’s attempts to spy on and manipulate Americans, and signals our resolve to deter our enemies," he added.

Among those who voted in favor is Rep. Nancy Pelosi, who claimed the U.S. can make it "better" and added this remark: 

What's in it for Nancy? As usual, you can almost see the dollar signs in her eyes.

Somebody keep track of Pelosi's financial moves this week.

Skepticism is always the best way to approach something Nancy Pelosi is in favor of.

Again, we're nervous at anything Pelosi says they can help make "better."

Perhaps Nancy's looking forward to making it one.

