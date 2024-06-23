TikToker Gets Mad Doctor Told her to Lose Weight, Calls It 'Fatphobia' and 'Racist'

UCLA Medical School thinks the word 'obesity' -- a legitimate medical term -- is a 'slur' and that losing weight is a 'hopeless endeavor', and the 'body positivity' movement has been a thing for a while.

This writer will level with you: for about a year, she's been working very hard at losing weight. No, it's not easy, but it's also not a hopeless endeavor and -- so far -- she's made significant progress. There is less pain, less fatigue, and just an overall sense of feeling better.

Being obese has a slew of proven health problems -- arthritis, heart and respiratory issues, kidney disease -- and the medical profession should know this and help patients lose weight.

But that's how things would go if we lived in a sane world, and we don't.

Which is why a doctor telling an obese patient to lose weight is now 'fatphobic' instead of MEDICAL CARE.

Tiktoker has breakdown because she tried diagnosing herself based on watching Grey’s Anatomy but her doctor instead suggested she lose some weight to feel better.



Doctors telling obese patients to become healthier is literally fatphobic!! pic.twitter.com/iOAA0aQYNG — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 23, 2024

In one way, this is sad. Too many people have been told they are perfectly healthy the way they are and then reality hits when they start having health issues.

What does body mass index have to do with racism and colonialism? — Anise (@Anise6541793618) June 23, 2024

Not a damned thing.

Although, in fairness, the Body Mass Index (BMI) is also a very flawed metric, too. Athletes with 3% body fat but significant muscle can be labeled 'morbidly obese' under its standards.

All the symptoms she mentioned are also caused by obesity. And she’s clearly obese.



That said, BMI is stupid. Don’t say “you have a high BMI.” Say “you’re carrying far too much fat and it’s causing many health problems for you.” 🤷‍♂️ — Pudge (@pudgenet) June 23, 2024

Agreed.

Fatphobic is just a word that obese people made so that they don't have to try to lose weight — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) June 23, 2024

It's hard work, so there's always an excuse as to why people can't do this (similar to the student loan debate).

She felt this particular doctor would be "safe" because she thought this doctor would agree with everything she said & let her make up her own diagnosis.



Instead, her doctor was too professional to lie to her. — Orietta Rose 🇺🇲 (@0riettaRose) June 23, 2024

Having difficult conversations is what a medical professional needs to do sometimes.

If it’s fatphobic to tell someone something they don’t want to hear that could potentially save their life, then I guess I’m fatphobic. 🤷‍♂️ — Craig Chamberlin (@CraigChamberlin) June 23, 2024

'Phobic' implies an irrational fear of something.

Fatphobic is another made up word from the language of victimhood culture. https://t.co/iHsaEpDfFV — Ralph Napolitano (@DrRalphNap) June 23, 2024

No one is irrationally afraid of fat people, but they are concerned about early morality.

This TikToker is doing through a lot of mental gymnastics to avoid dealing with reality.



Eat healthy and exercise.



Done. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) June 23, 2024

It can be that simple.

But it takes discipline and effort.

Obesity leads to so many other types of health issues which is probably why she brought up weight loss. You can eliminate so many issues just by losing weight. Is it easy? No. Is it doable? Yes. — 𝐄𝐥𝐥𝐞 (@somemixedchickk) June 23, 2024

All of this.

I wish her well & hope she figures out how to heal. This "I am indigenous" thing is nonsense. When the colonizers arrived here everybody was skinny as were the colonizers. Obesity was unheard of. People were too active and there wasn't enough food for that. https://t.co/oSddc6er8k — Roy Cam (@Roy_Cam) June 23, 2024

Obesity isn't racist, and this is also correct.

The enraging irony of an obese person complaining that doctors don't listen to them when they refuse to listen to said doctors. https://t.co/KjTOWuyjZg — Certified Supervillain (@CrtfdSprvlln) June 23, 2024

Imagine how the doctors feel.



