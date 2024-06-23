Hoo Boy: Briahna Joy Gray, Who Denies Hamas Raped Israeli Women, Believes Israel...
It's Not About 'Zionism': Jewish Family Attacked at NY Elementary School Graduation
Far Left Radical and Biden Administration Associate Communications Director Tries to Bury...
You Don't Hate Journos Enough: New York Magazine Celebrates Aaron Bushnell as 'Antiwar...
Another 'Conspiracy Theory' Turns Out to Be True: Welfare Offices Hand Out Voter...
House Speaker Mike Johnson: 'President Biden's Wide-Open Border'
Kamala Harris Campaigns for Trump by Posting All the Awesome Ways He'll Uphold...
Sen. Marco Rubio: 'Future Generations Will Look Back on Dobbs As a Great...
JK Rowling Responds to Party Leader Following Her Criticism of Labour As Being...
Lesbian Couple Kicked Out of CA Restaurant, Stalked for Confronting 'Trans Woman' in...
Mark Cuban, Who Likes to Remind Us Constantly How Smart He Is, Gets...
OMG-LOL, YES! Symone Sanders Tries Shaming Heritage Pres. Kevin Roberts for Saying Illegal...
NEVER Leaving This App! Thread of 'Always Know Who You're Talking to X...
Catholics for Choice Claims Abortion Is Never Banned, Shamed, or Discouraged in the...

TikToker Gets Mad Doctor Told her to Lose Weight, Calls It 'Fatphobia' and 'Racist'

Amy Curtis  |  9:30 PM on June 23, 2024
Twitter

UCLA Medical School thinks the word 'obesity' -- a legitimate medical term -- is a 'slur' and that losing weight is a 'hopeless endeavor', and the 'body positivity' movement has been a thing for a while.

Advertisement

This writer will level with you: for about a year, she's been working very hard at losing weight. No, it's not easy, but it's also not a hopeless endeavor and -- so far -- she's made significant progress. There is less pain, less fatigue, and just an overall sense of feeling better.

Being obese has a slew of proven health problems -- arthritis, heart and respiratory issues, kidney disease -- and the medical profession should know this and help patients lose weight.

But that's how things would go if we lived in a sane world, and we don't.

Which is why a doctor telling an obese patient to lose weight is now 'fatphobic' instead of MEDICAL CARE.

In one way, this is sad. Too many people have been told they are perfectly healthy the way they are and then reality hits when they start having health issues.

Not a damned thing.

Although, in fairness, the Body Mass Index (BMI) is also a very flawed metric, too. Athletes with 3% body fat but significant muscle can be labeled 'morbidly obese' under its standards.

Recommended

Hoo Boy: Briahna Joy Gray, Who Denies Hamas Raped Israeli Women, Believes Israel Is Training Rape Dogs
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Agreed.

It's hard work, so there's always an excuse as to why people can't do this (similar to the student loan debate).

Having difficult conversations is what a medical professional needs to do sometimes.

'Phobic' implies an irrational fear of something.

No one is irrationally afraid of fat people, but they are concerned about early morality.

Advertisement

It can be that simple.

But it takes discipline and effort.

All of this.

Obesity isn't racist, and this is also correct.

Imagine how the doctors feel.


Tags: DOCTOR HEALTH HEALTH CARE OBESITY RACISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Hoo Boy: Briahna Joy Gray, Who Denies Hamas Raped Israeli Women, Believes Israel Is Training Rape Dogs
Amy Curtis
Far Left Radical and Biden Administration Associate Communications Director Tries to Bury His Past
Gordon K
NEVER Leaving This App! Thread of 'Always Know Who You're Talking to X Smackdowns' HILARIOUSLY Brilliant
Sam J.
Lesbian Couple Kicked Out of CA Restaurant, Stalked for Confronting 'Trans Woman' in Ladies Restroom
Amy Curtis
It's Not About 'Zionism': Jewish Family Attacked at NY Elementary School Graduation
Amy Curtis
Another 'Conspiracy Theory' Turns Out to Be True: Welfare Offices Hand Out Voter Registration to Illegals
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Hoo Boy: Briahna Joy Gray, Who Denies Hamas Raped Israeli Women, Believes Israel Is Training Rape Dogs Amy Curtis
Advertisement