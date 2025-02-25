Scott Jennings Exposes Illogic of Fed Worker Who Can Do CNN Interview But...
Don Lemon Goes on Living Room Tirade Over Megyn Kelly’s Celebratory Joy Reid...
Preposterous Propaganda: Jessica Tarlov is Far Off From How Americans Really Feel About...
Alina Habba: Federal Workers Must Fill Out Completed Tasks Questionnaire or Face Terminati...
White House Epically Reminds the AP It’s the 'Gulf of America' After Pro-Trump...
VIP
UK LGBTQ Charity to Slash Staff In Half After Trump Cuts Off Foreign...
Sen. Andy Kim Urges Public Servants to 'Stay Strong' In the Face of...
VIP
Northeast's Most Ruthless Governor Aims to Strip Caregiving Funds from Hardworking Familie...
Democracy Dies In Dorkness: Junior Democrat Social Media Influencer, Chris Mowrey Gets a...
Christopher Rufo Discovers Secret Federal Government Chat Groups That Will Make You Sick
Meghan Markle’s Latest Attempt to Channel Princess Diana Feels Forced and Really Weird
VIP
America Doesn't Give a Damn About Woke Anymore
NBC News’ Ken Dilanian Says FBI Officials Are Appalled at Dan Bongino’s Appointment
Former CNN Talking Head Demands Nationwide MSNBC Boycott In Wake of Reid’s Well...

'WOW': Michael Shellenberger Drops ANOTHER Bombshell That FBI Employees Are Destroying Evidence

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  7:30 AM on February 25, 2025
AP Photo/Ben Curtis, File

Journalist Michael Shellenberger has exposed so much corruption over the past several years, we've learned that when he drops a bomb on Twitter, it's usually worth paying attention to and it is usually HUGE. 

Advertisement

From the scandal of the Twitter files to the lies and falsified research at WPATH regarding 'gender-affirming care' to, most recently, the fraud he documented at USAID, when Shellenberger announces something, we tend to listen. 

His latest nuke dropped on Twitter involves the FBI. This news is early in development and he has only written very briefly about it so far, but it sure sounds like he -- and a noted FBI whistleblower -- have some interesting and incriminating things to say to Attorney General Pam Bondi, FBI Director Kash Patel, and newly named Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino. 

Check it out: 

Shellenberger was prompted to post the tweet amid a conversation between Rep. Anna Paulina Luna and conservative pundit Charlie Kirk involving corruption at the CIA and other intelligence agencies ... and whatever sick things are going on at the NSA right now

The whistleblower Shellenberger mentioned in his tweet is former FBI agent Garrett O'Boyle, who previously testified before Congress about the weaponization of the FBI under the Biden administration and the retribution the agency took on him and others for exposing its actions, despite whistleblower protection laws. 

Recommended

Scott Jennings Exposes Illogic of Fed Worker Who Can Do CNN Interview But Not Answer Email Questions
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Here is what he had to say in 2023:

Yeah, we think he knows what he's talking about when it comes to corruption at the FBI. 

This is not the first time O'Boyle has mentioned the possibility of FBI employees destroying files. Earlier yesterday, he spoke with conservative podcast host Benny Johnson and said the same, as well as talking about other ways in which FBI employees are seeking to subvert the Trump administration.

What was new in Shellenberger's tweet, however, was the fact that O'Boyle has been in touch with Patel to provide him with a report about the server shenanigans taking place. 

Advertisement

O'Boyle noted to Johnson that he didn't think even Musk's team of DOGE whiz kids could recover the files if they were erased from stand-alone servers, but if anyone can, it is likely that team.

We sure hope that's true. 

Destroying evidence is a serious crime and the people responsible need to be investigated by Patel and Bongino. 

Yep. Just like law enforcement does with other criminals. 

Patel has been the FBI Director for less than a week, but we hope that has been long enough for him to put a stop to some of this criminal subterfuge.

Advertisement

They have to be caught first but again, there are people in place now who can and hopefully will do exactly that. 

We trust Shellenberger too, but just as importantly, we trust O'Boyle based on what he has exposed in the past. 

Shellenberger did not elaborate on his initial tweet last night, but he did offer a valuable follow-up message to President Trump, DNI Tulsi Gabbard, and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. 

It is shocking what Shellenberger and O'Boyle reported, but hardly surprising. Everyone knew that the FBI in Washington was filled with bad actors long before Trump won the election and took office. We have to imagine his team anticipated this and that are prepared for it, along with other illicit actions from the deep state across federal agencies. 

Advertisement

With the FBI, however, it's a lot more serious than Kennedy Center employees protesting the administration with an interpretive dance. 

If O'Boyle is right and evidence truly is being destroyed, everyone involved needs to be prosecuted. 

And we can only hope that the DOGE team can recover that data.

Stay tuned. 

Tags: DAN BONGINO EVIDENCE FBI WHISTLEBLOWER MICHAEL SHELLENBERGER KASH PATEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Scott Jennings Exposes Illogic of Fed Worker Who Can Do CNN Interview But Not Answer Email Questions
Warren Squire
Don Lemon Goes on Living Room Tirade Over Megyn Kelly’s Celebratory Joy Reid Firing Post
Warren Squire
Alina Habba: Federal Workers Must Fill Out Completed Tasks Questionnaire or Face Termination
Warren Squire
Preposterous Propaganda: Jessica Tarlov is Far Off From How Americans Really Feel About DOGE
Warren Squire
Christopher Rufo Discovers Secret Federal Government Chat Groups That Will Make You Sick
Gordon K
Democracy Dies In Dorkness: Junior Democrat Social Media Influencer, Chris Mowrey Gets a Tat
Gordon K

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Scott Jennings Exposes Illogic of Fed Worker Who Can Do CNN Interview But Not Answer Email Questions Warren Squire
Advertisement