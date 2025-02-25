'WOW': Michael Shellenberger Drops ANOTHER Bombshell That FBI Employees Are Destroying Evidence

Journalist Michael Shellenberger has exposed so much corruption over the past several years, we've learned that when he drops a bomb on Twitter, it's usually worth paying attention to and it is usually HUGE.

From the scandal of the Twitter files to the lies and falsified research at WPATH regarding 'gender-affirming care' to, most recently, the fraud he documented at USAID, when Shellenberger announces something, we tend to listen.

His latest nuke dropped on Twitter involves the FBI. This news is early in development and he has only written very briefly about it so far, but it sure sounds like he -- and a noted FBI whistleblower -- have some interesting and incriminating things to say to Attorney General Pam Bondi, FBI Director Kash Patel, and newly named Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino.

Check it out:

FBI whistleblower @GOBactual confirmed to me that a source inside FBI said FBI employees were destroying evidence on servers, and that he informed @Kash_Patel



I hope he & @AGPamBondi @JohnRatcliffe @elonmusk @realannapaulina are preventing this.



We urgently need disclosure! https://t.co/hhEU2z9r8i — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) February 25, 2025

Shellenberger was prompted to post the tweet amid a conversation between Rep. Anna Paulina Luna and conservative pundit Charlie Kirk involving corruption at the CIA and other intelligence agencies ... and whatever sick things are going on at the NSA right now.

The whistleblower Shellenberger mentioned in his tweet is former FBI agent Garrett O'Boyle, who previously testified before Congress about the weaponization of the FBI under the Biden administration and the retribution the agency took on him and others for exposing its actions, despite whistleblower protection laws.

Here is what he had to say in 2023:

FBI Whistleblower Garret O'Boyle, whose family had to beg for clothes after exposing corruption at the FBI: "The FBI will crush you. This government will crush you and your family if you try to expose the truth about things they are doing that are wrong." pic.twitter.com/NfJCbLVOrK — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 18, 2023

Yeah, we think he knows what he's talking about when it comes to corruption at the FBI.

This is not the first time O'Boyle has mentioned the possibility of FBI employees destroying files. Earlier yesterday, he spoke with conservative podcast host Benny Johnson and said the same, as well as talking about other ways in which FBI employees are seeking to subvert the Trump administration.

🚨BOMBSHELL: FBI Whistleblower Reveals The FBI is Actively DESTROYING Evidence after Kash, Bongino Takeover:



"The FBI is working day and night to destroy files on these servers. Can't be restored. I'm sure there's info about Epstein and subversion against Americans." pic.twitter.com/yOBqc3vjRO — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 24, 2025

What was new in Shellenberger's tweet, however, was the fact that O'Boyle has been in touch with Patel to provide him with a report about the server shenanigans taking place.

O'Boyle noted to Johnson that he didn't think even Musk's team of DOGE whiz kids could recover the files if they were erased from stand-alone servers, but if anyone can, it is likely that team.

We sure hope that's true.

Destroying evidence is a serious crime and the people responsible need to be investigated by Patel and Bongino.

Violation of the Federal Records Act just for starters. If true, prosecutions must happen. Then proffer those convicted to give up more people. https://t.co/bP05lVGow7 — mike_echo (@mj_echo6) February 25, 2025

Yep. Just like law enforcement does with other criminals.

Patel has been the FBI Director for less than a week, but we hope that has been long enough for him to put a stop to some of this criminal subterfuge.

The deep state is hiding their crimes, which means they know they are guilty. Destruction of evidence is a serious charge and every one of them is risking prison time. This is a very stupid mistake, and they will likely live to regret it, albeit in a prison cell. — RK Gold (@RKGold) February 25, 2025

They have to be caught first but again, there are people in place now who can and hopefully will do exactly that.

I’m sure the @DOGE geniuses can figure out which FBI employees logged into and/or accessed the servers to destroy evidence. Look how quickly they found the decades of waste, fraud and abuse in almost every agency they’ve visited. imho, wouldn’t be much of a heavy lift for them. https://t.co/vlKMhzNRxX — Blackpaw (@blackpaw_zero) February 25, 2025

I trust Schellenberger. He and Matt Taibi broke the Twitter Files. https://t.co/fsLCmK5WpH — Independent Conservative (@scojocentex) February 25, 2025

We trust Shellenberger too, but just as importantly, we trust O'Boyle based on what he has exposed in the past.

Shellenberger did not elaborate on his initial tweet last night, but he did offer a valuable follow-up message to President Trump, DNI Tulsi Gabbard, and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

Also I hope @realDonaldTrump @TulsiGabbard and @Sec_Noemare are alert to any insider threats that could be destroying evidence that belongs to the American people. Don’t let abusers of power cover up their tracks! — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) February 25, 2025

It is shocking what Shellenberger and O'Boyle reported, but hardly surprising. Everyone knew that the FBI in Washington was filled with bad actors long before Trump won the election and took office. We have to imagine his team anticipated this and that are prepared for it, along with other illicit actions from the deep state across federal agencies.

With the FBI, however, it's a lot more serious than Kennedy Center employees protesting the administration with an interpretive dance.

If O'Boyle is right and evidence truly is being destroyed, everyone involved needs to be prosecuted.

And we can only hope that the DOGE team can recover that data.

Stay tuned.