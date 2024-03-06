Concerning: Michael Shellenberger Posts Journalist's Damning WPATH Report on 'Gender-Affirming Care'

BREAKING: Nikki Haley Suspends Presidential Campaign
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 AM on March 06, 2024
AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

Get comfy and brace yourselves. This is a long, and often heartbreaking, thread. Journalist Michael Shellenberger is reporting on the World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH) report and it is eye-opening.

Advertisement

Advocates of 'gender-affirming care' say it's safe and necessary. This thread shows it's anything but.

First, a shout out to Mia, the woman who put months of work into this:

Excellent work.

The tweet reads:

American Medical Association, The Endocrine Society, the American Academy of Pediatrics, and thousands of doctors worldwide rely on WPATH. It is considered the leading global authority on gender medicine.

And yet WPATH’s internal files, which include written discussions and a video, reveal that its members know they are creating victims and not getting “informed consent.”

Victims include a 10-year-old girl, a 13-year-old developmentally delayed adolescent, and individuals suffering from schizophrenia and other serious mental illnesses.

The injuries described in the WPATH Files include sterilization, loss of sexual function, liver tumors, and death.WPATH members indicate repeatedly that they know that many children and their parents don’t understand the effects that puberty blockers, hormones, and surgeries will have on their bodies. And yet, they continue to perform and advocate for gender medicine.

The WPATH Files prove that gender medicine is comprised of unregulated and pseudoscientific experiments on children, adolescents, and vulnerable adults. It will go down as one of the worst medical scandals in history.

Wow. 'Victims' is the right word.

FOUR YEARS OLD.

Tumors. At 16 years old.

Advertisement

Informed consent is so important in healthcare, and that's not happening here.

Think back to the summer before your senior year of high school. Is there anything you wanted then that you still want or have now?

Now imagine making permanent, irreversible changes to your body at that age.

This is horrifying.

Developmentally. Delayed.

Advertisement

Wow.

They mistreat the patients and then don't care about the consequences.

That's why there will be more lawsuits. Many more.

Never able to have an orgasm. That will undermine their entire life and relationships.

Hepatocarcinomas are liver cancers, FYI. An awful way to die.

Advertisement

This is another scandal and mistreatment of people with mental illness. A stain on the medical community and our history.

There should be treatment for these people for these mental health disorders, and 'gender-affirming care' is not it.

We shouldn't be doing this to people with mental health illness.

Is it possible to consent to a surgical procedure?

There's 'dissociative disorders' again.

Advertisement

Only one letter in 15 years.

Advertisement

This is incredible work, and difficult to read. But so very necessary.

***

